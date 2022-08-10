ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Kait 8

WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson signs tax cut into law

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson signed into law the second-largest tax cut in the state’s history. The majority-Republican House and Senate on Thursday adjourned after giving final approval to the $500 million tax cut package Hutchinson proposed. Hutchinson called a special session to take up...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Recreational marijuana issue back on Arkansas ballot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – Following a recent setback, the issue of recreational marijuana on the state ballot is one step closer to the November ballot. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, the Arkansas Supreme Court ordered Secretary of State John Thurston to certify the ballot title to place it on the ballot, according to content partner KARK.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Arkansas lawmakers pass tax cut package, adjourn session

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers on Thursday approved a $500 million tax cut package and adjourned a special session without taking up teacher raises, abortion ban exceptions or other issues Democrats had hoped to add to the agenda. The majority-Republican House and Senate gave final approval to...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Tax cuts may not relieve many from financial burdens, professor says

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas lawmakers finished up the recent special session on Thursday, Aug. 11, ending with a record-breaking tax cut. The measure would drop the state income tax to 4.9%, but what does this mean for an everyday Arkansan?. Gary Latanich, a former economics professor at Arkansas State...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Arkansas, Missouri truck drivers see pay increase

THAYER, MO. (KAIT) - Truck drivers in the region have seen a little more cash added to their wallets recently. A study showed wages had increased across the board to keep retention rates high and turnover rates low. The Arkansas Truckers Association showed a hike in salary for truck drivers...
THAYER, MO
Kait 8

2 children hospitalized with mercury poisoning in Connecticut

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – Two children in Connecticut were hospitalized with mercury poisoning Tuesday. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said the home in New Britain had nearly 600 times the permissible limit for human exposure to mercury. According to DEEP, a child in...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Kait 8

Another state will no longer tax feminine hygiene products, diapers

DENVER (KKTV/Gray News) - Colorado is joining several other states when it comes to no longer taxing diapers or feminine hygiene products. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said the state has removed the sales tax permanently on such items sold at grocery stores and drug stores. “We said diapers and feminine...
COLORADO STATE
Kait 8

Safety measures on the road ahead of school

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - With schools starting across northeast Arkansas, it’s important to be extra cautious on the roads. With children at bus stops or being dropped off, it’s important to know where and when to stop. Although it might seem like a pretty self-explanatory topic Paragould Fire...
PARAGOULD, AR
Kait 8

Farmers ask for tighter regulations on dicamba

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Farmers in northeast Arkansas are asking for tighter regulations on dicamba. Dicamba is a strong chemical that can effectively and efficiently kill weeds, but now it’s taking out more than just weeds. The chemical can evaporate at a certain temperature, become airborne, travel to...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

‘Not funny to me:’ Beto O’Rourke curses at heckler over Uvalde shooting

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democrat Beto O’Rourke responded to a heckler at a campaign stop with an expletive after the Texas gubernatorial candidate heard a cackled laugh while criticizing the ease with which the Uvalde elementary school gunman legally purchased an AR-15-style rifle. By Thursday, video of O’Rourke’s...
TEXAS STATE
Kait 8

Mother, daughter charged after alleged at-home abortion

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - A Nebraska woman is facing a number of felony charges after police claim she helped her teenage daughter have an illegal abortion, then bury the remains. The teenager is also facing charges. Jessica Burgess, 41, has been charged with improperly disposing of human skeletal remains,...
NORFOLK, NE
Kait 8

Aug. 11: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. The front that’s been providing rain chances this week will fully move out of the area later today. We still could see a few spotty showers mainly across our southern counties. A couple...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Tenn. man facing charges in Cape Girardeau shooting

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Tennessee man is accused of shooting at a Kennett man in downtown Cape Girardeau around 2 a.m. John Edward Jackson, Jr., of Memphis, Tenn., was charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Kait 8

Man apprehended after a shooting in Helena-West Helena

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - A man involved in a killing in Helena-West Helena was moved to Phillips County Detention Center for a bond hearing. On Aug. 8, at 4:05 a.m., Helena-West Police Department responded to the scene regarding a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim unresponsive in...
HELENA-WEST HELENA, AR

