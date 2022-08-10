Read full article on original website
Detectives look for tips in 2020 south Columbus murder case
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers and police detectives are looking for community tips into the 2020 shooting death of Zachariah Perry in south Columbus. On May 5, 2020, Columbus police officers went to the 1100 block of Heyl Avenue and found two men with gunshot wounds. Perry was pronounced dead at 5:13 […]
NBC4 Columbus
21-year-old man shot in downtown near nightclub pronounced dead
21-year-old man shot in downtown near nightclub pronounced dead. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3SPIpu9. 21-year-old man shot in downtown near nightclub pronounced …. Suspect in fatal east Columbus parking lot shooting …. Ohio State University students begin moving into …. Evening weather forecast 08-14-2022. The Spectrum Aug. 14, 2022: CHIPS Act in...
NBC4 Columbus
Suspect in fatal east Columbus parking lot shooting due in court
Suspect in fatal east Columbus parking lot shooting due in court. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3PpHAWe. Suspect in fatal east Columbus parking lot shooting …. 21-year-old man shot in downtown near nightclub pronounced …. Ohio State University students begin moving into …. Evening weather forecast 08-14-2022. The Spectrum Aug. 14, 2022: CHIPS...
Mother of man killed by Columbus police drops appeal of wrongful death lawsuit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The mother of a 23-year-old man killed by Columbus police is dropping her federal appeal after officers were found not liable in a wrongful death lawsuit. Henry Green was shot and killed in 2016 during a confrontation with officers Zachary Rosen and Jason Bare who were working undercover in the South […]
Two hurt after hit-and-run in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people have been hospitalized after being hit by a car overnight Sunday in north Columbus, according to Columbus police. Police say that at around 2:30 a.m., two people were hit by a car at the intersection of Summit Street and Chittenden Avenue before the car drove away from the scene. […]
Child shot twice in leg on Doulton Court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A child was shot twice in the leg on Doulton Court on Friday night. Officers responded to a call around 8:40 p.m. that a child was shot multiple times in the leg. The child was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and is reportedly in stable condition. Police have not released any […]
Cop goes cowboy: Video shows Columbus officer lassoing highway cow
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus cop became a cowboy Tuesday night after lassoing a loose highway cow back to safety. Bodycam footage released by Columbus Division of Police on Friday shows the moments after a 32-cattle trailer overturned on the ramp from Interstate 70 East to I-270 North on the West Side around 8:15 […]
Targeted shooting at Columbus home hits 2 people, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people went to the hospital Thursday night after being struck by gunfire, according to the Columbus Division of Police. CPD sent officers at 10:38 p.m. to a home near the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Bretton Woods Drive after getting a report that someone had fired shots. Before they got […]
Man, 21, critical after shooting near downtown Columbus nightclub
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 21-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting overnight Saturday in downtown Columbus near a nightclub, per police. Columbus police state that they received reports of a shooting close to 1:45 a.m. near the XO nightclub on East Long Street. At the scene, officers found the man with a […]
FBI search home of man who attacked agency’s Cincinnati office
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The FBI confirms agents were “conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity” at an address linked to the man investigators say attacked the agency’s Cincinnati office Thursday. Ricky Shiffer, 42, was killed in what authorities describe as a shootout with officers in Clinton County, following a chase and hours-long standoff after Shiffer fired […]
Video: I-71 chase after man tried breaking into Ohio FBI building
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Video released Friday by the Ohio Department of Transportation showed the aftermath of an attempted break-in at the FBI Cincinnati office and the lead-in to a nearly six-hour standoff. The majority of the video showed suspect Ricky Shiffer, 42, trailing ahead of a single marked patrol car with the lights off […]
Ohio FBI standoff suspect: Did he live in Columbus?
See a previous press conference where the Ohio State Highway Patrol explained the standoff situation in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man named as the shooter that tried to break into the FBI’s Cincinnati office and later got in a standoff with authorities may have been from Columbus. The Ohio State […]
NBC4 Columbus
Ohio State University students begin moving into dorms
Ohio State University students begin moving into dorms. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3w41I9m. Ohio State University students begin moving into …. Suspect in fatal east Columbus parking lot shooting …. 21-year-old man shot in downtown near nightclub pronounced …. Evening weather forecast 08-14-2022. The Spectrum Aug. 14, 2022: CHIPS Act in Ohio;...
Man dies after crash in Perry County
BEARFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a semi-truck in Perry County on Friday morning. Jerry Ruwodlt, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Ruwodlt was driving north on SR-555 in his motorcycle when he crashed into Matthew Carpenter, […]
One person in critical condition after Rosslyn Avenue house fire
SHARON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a house fire was reported at Rosslyn Avenue on Friday night. Worthington, Upper Arlington and Columbus fire divisions all responded to a call around 9:50 p.m. of a residential fire. The person was transported to a local hospital and the fire has been […]
African lion dies at Columbus zoo
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A lion at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium died earlier this week, the zoo announced on Friday. African lion Kazi died Aug. 9 at nearly 16 years old. Kazi’s mobility started to significantly decline after the animal health team found multiple areas of spinal arthritis and spinal cord compression, the zoo […]
Columbus parents deciding if kids will attend school amid strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Parents in the Columbus City School District are working to figure out their back-to-school plans with the first day of class just 12 days away. The district and the teachers’ union have reached a stalemate when it comes to contract negotiations. The union is taking steps towards a potential strike and […]
Free haircuts, school supplies given out in Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Dozens of children in the Linden area are ready for school with new supplies and new haircuts. The fifth annual Cops and Barbers event was held Sunday at the Linden Community Center, with 100 students given backpacks full of everything they need for school. Those students also got free haircuts to […]
NBC4 Columbus
2022 Community Shelter Board Founder Awards (Segment #1)
A leader. An advocate. An unsung hero. There are many words to describe those that tirelessly work to help end homelessness in Central Ohio. In this special edition of Daytime Columbus, we are highlighting the efforts at the Community Shelter Board. They are the non-profit working to ensure everyone has a place to call home. With this mission, CSB has many community partners.
Thousands gather for African American Male Wellness Agency walk
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Thousands of people gathered at Livingston Park for Saturday’s 19th Annual African American Male Wellness Walk in Columbus. NBC4 is a proud sponsor of this community event. The African American Male Wellness Agency (AAMWA) aims to raise awareness and address disparities facing the Black male community. AAMWA Walk Coordinator Marlon Platt […]
