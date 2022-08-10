ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selena Gomez Bursts With Color in Sleek Bra-Style Swimsuit to Share an Empowering Body-Positive Message in Humorous TikTok Video

By Amina Ayoud
Footwear News
Footwear News
 1 day ago
Selena Gomez recently promoted body positivity in bubbly swimwear on TikTok.

Gomez was seen lounging on a boat in chic style, the video set to audio with a message that resonated with her fans. The audio reinforced the singer’s views on empowerment.

Vaca self

Gomez has been quite active on TikTok, the “Love You Like a Love Song” singer has amassed over 42.5 million followers since embracing the platform.

Gomez wore a blue one-piece bathing suit by La’Mariette in a halter style with thin spaghetti straps. The swimwear was dotted with rainbow-colored bubbles that danced across the fabric. The “Gracie” style’s bodice was structured like a bra top with ruching in the middle, the fabric pleated and stretched slightly, giving the star the support she needed.

The bottom of Gomez’s suit sat high on her hips, the fit giving the suit a retro look. For her day on the water, Gomez accessorized with lengthy gold earrings and wore her hair back and out of her face in a low up-do.

The songstress’s shoes aren’t visible in the video but Gomez has footwear favorites that frequently make appearances on her outings.The singer regularly dons metallic sandals and neutral pointed-toe pumps for events by top brands, including Gianvito Rossi, Aquazzura, Prada and Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, she wears white sneakers that are usually from her brand partner Puma, as well as Ugg slippers. Gomez has furthered her presence in the fashion industry through her shoes.

When she’s not running her Rare Beauty empire or singing, Gomez is a champion for body positivity. The star often urges her fans to accept themselves for the way they are naturally without having to change their image for conformity.

PHOTOS: The Most Clever Ways Celebrities Styled Swimsuits With Sneakers, Stilettos & Boots

StyleCaster

Florence Is ‘Uncomfortable’ With Olivia After She Reportedly ‘Hooked Up’ With Harry While Still With Jason

Click here to read the full article. Pretty awkward. Florence Pugh isn’t so fond of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s relationship. The Don’t Worry Darling stars and director seem to have an “uncomfortable” relationship, according to an insider. Florence and Harry star as the leads of Olivia’s upcoming movie, Don’t Worry Darling, which is set to premiere on September 23, 2022. An insider told Page Six on July 20, 2022, that Florence was unhappy after Olivia and Harry started dating on the set of the film around the same time as Olivia’s split from ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis. “I can tell you...
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Adele Wore a $4,415 Outfit on a Yacht With Her Boyfriend Rich Paul, Because Why Not?

Adele Talks to Zane Lowe About How Son Angelo Showed Empathy to Her During Divorce. Paparazzi captured Adele and her sports agent boyfriend Rich Paul doing exactly what you'd expect the ultra-rich and famous to do over the summer: yachting on the Mediterranean in designer clothes. Adele was captured wearing a Loewe x Paula's Ibiza print top and matching pants, a £1,825 ($2,186.13) set and carrying Saint Laurent's Rive Gauche raffia and leather bag, which costs £1,860 ($2,228.06), per the Daily Mail. The couple was boating near Sardinia with friends yesterday.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Selena Gomez Declares 'Real Stomachs Are Coming Back' in Body Positivity Video

Selena Gomez is all about her vacation body! In a recent post on TikTok, the Only Murders In the Building star lip-syncs a body positive message from Tasha K. “I ain’t sucking sh*t in, real stomachs is coming the f*ck back, OK,” Gomez recites as she pats her tummy while lounging on a boat wearing a blue one-piece swimsuit with orange floral prints by La'Mariette.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Beyonce Shares Rare Photo With All 3 Children — And Gives Them a Sweet Shout-Out Ahead of ‘Renaissance’ Release

The Carter crew! As Beyoncé gears up for her anticipated Renaissance album release, she credited her three children for their cooperation amid her musical process. “This three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” the “Crazy in Love” songstress, 40, wrote via her website on Thursday, July 28, alongside a sleepy selfie with daughter Blue […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Footwear News

