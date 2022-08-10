ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderdale County, AL

WAAY-TV

Man killed in early Saturday crash in Limestone County

One person was killed in an early Saturday crash in Limestone County. Dwain Jarvis, 54, of Humble, Texas, was fatally injured when the 2006 Chevrolet Express van he was driving left the roadway and overturned. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says Jarvis was not wearing a seat belt and was...
WAAY-TV

Lauderdale County inmate dies at Bibb Correctional Facility

An inmate from Lauderdale County has died at Bibb Correctional Facility. Cory Luke White, 38, was found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 9, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. The department said life-saving measures were performed but White was pronounced dead in the prison’s health care unit.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Fentanyl, crystal meth, pot, cocaine found in Muscle Shoals home; 1 arrested

A Muscle Shoals man faces multiple drug-related charges after a search of his home Thursday revealed methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana. Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson said his office, the Colbert County Drug Task Force and the Muscle Shoals Police Department executed a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Kimberly Avenue in Muscle Shoals.
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
WAAY-TV

Slim Chickens opening in Huntsville

Huntsville is getting its own piece of Slim Chickens. A new location of the restaurant is set to open Aug. 15 at 11594 Memorial Parkway South. It joins two other Madison County locations. Both of those are in the city of Madison. All three are owned by experienced restaurateurs Alan Renfroe and Dana Price of Legends Development LLC.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

WAAY's 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Athens Golden Eagles

Let’s meet the 2022 Athens Golden Eagles. It’d be hard to find someone that loves football as much as Athens head coach Cody Gross. “I’m like a kid at Christmas,” he said. “I love what I do, I can’t believe that I’m blessed enough to get up and go to work doing this. It’s crazy I get to do this for a living.”
ATHENS, AL

