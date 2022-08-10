ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

2 of Netflix’s newest shows are also the biggest in the world right now

By Andy Meek
BGR.com
BGR.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p7L3u_0hBFIIyo00

Thematically, the Netflix series Keep Breathing and The Sandman couldn’t be more different. The former is a straightforward drama, involving a New York lawyer whose plane crashes and leaves her stranded in the remote Canadian frontier. While the latter is a fantasy tale from Neil Gaiman, bringing his beloved DC Comics series of the same name to life.

The common thread here, though, is that both series debuted on Netflix within the past two weeks. Keep Breathing, at the end of July, and The Sandman on Friday, August 5. What’s more, both series in spite of their recency have already shot all the way to the top of the Top 10 Netflix series global streaming list.

Top 10 Netflix series this week

Netflix published its latest set of four charts on Tuesday, August 9, covering the 7-day period that ended on August 7. As a reminder, the four charts always include two for English-language content (spanning movies and Netflix series). And then another two, covering non-English shows and movies.

These charts, we should reiterate, cover global viewing activity across Netflix’s entire customer base. Inside the Netflix app each day, for comparison, you’ll also see a row of Top 10 movies and TV shows. But, for those of us in the US, that’s purely a domestic-focused ranking.

: Netflix just dropped a trailer for its movie franchise with a 0% on Rotten Tomatoes

What everyone is watching

In the #1 and #2 spots on this week’s global ranking of the top English-language Netflix series worldwide, meanwhile, we have The Sandman and Keep Breathing, respectively.

The full list can be found at the bottom of this post. What’s also noteworthy here, by the way, is the number of hours viewed for each of those two shows. Not only did this pair of Netflix series turn into global hits almost immediately upon their release. But in this one week alone, they garnered more than 124 million hours watched between them, according to the latest Netflix Top 10 data.

You can peruse this week’s complete Top 10 list of the biggest Netflix series around the world below. Meantime, don’t forget to check out our latest look at major new Netflix titles for August. Plus our look at new releases hitting the streamer this week right here.

For August 1-August 7, 2002:

  1. The Sandman: Season 1 — 69.4 million hours viewed
  2. Keep Breathing — 54.7 million hours viewed
  3. Virgin River: Season 4 — 46.9 million hours viewed
  4. Stranger Things 4 — 44.7 million hours viewed
  5. Manifest: Season 1 — 36.6 million hours viewed
  6. Uncoupled: Season 1 — 26.5 million hours viewed
  7. Manifest: Season 2 — 21.3 million hours viewed
  8. Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99 — 20.2 million hours viewed
  9. Manifest: Season 3 — 19.8 million hours viewed
  10. Stranger Things 3 — 17 million hours viewed

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

This new Netflix series might be your worst nightmare

One hit TV show and Netflix series after another has made broadcast gold out of terror in the skies. Lost, of course, is an easy example that comes to mind, with the breakup of Oceanic Flight 815 in mid-air and its subsequent crash on a mysterious island. Manifest did its own version of the same thing (and, speaking of which, creator Jeff Rake has teased that we might be getting a trailer for Manifest Season 4, Part 1, on August 28 — fingers crossed!).
TV SERIES
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
DoYouRemember?

The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’

The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
TV SERIES
IFLScience

Shark Filmed Strolling On Land Like It’s No Big Deal

If you’re scared of sharks, you can always not go in the ocean. If you’re really scared of sharks, however, there are a few islands you should avoid as well, because there are places they sometimes come onto land. Footage of one doing just that has gone viral, although it’s probably too small and cute to put you off a visit. It’s not the first time something like this has been documented, but it’s still an amazing sight.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Makes Rare TV Return

NCIS alum Pauley Perrette made a rare screen side appearance this past weekend after vowing to walk away from Hollywood forever. The actress, who is best known for playing NCIS’s Abby Sciuto, retired from the industry after CBS abruptly canceled her sitcom Broke. But she decided to break her hiatus to support one of her favorite charities, Project Angel Food.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Gaiman
TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
MOVIES
StyleCaster

Florence Is ‘Uncomfortable’ With Olivia After She Reportedly ‘Hooked Up’ With Harry While Still With Jason

Click here to read the full article. Pretty awkward. Florence Pugh isn’t so fond of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s relationship. The Don’t Worry Darling stars and director seem to have an “uncomfortable” relationship, according to an insider. Florence and Harry star as the leads of Olivia’s upcoming movie, Don’t Worry Darling, which is set to premiere on September 23, 2022. An insider told Page Six on July 20, 2022, that Florence was unhappy after Olivia and Harry started dating on the set of the film around the same time as Olivia’s split from ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis. “I can tell you...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#In The World#Canadian#Dc Comics#Non English
wonderwall.com

'Friends' star had multiple nose jobs, plus see more '90s stars' plastic surgery before-and-after photos

Some of your favorite '90s stars, from "Friends" beauties to Spice Girls singers, have gone under the knife since the peak of their fame. Wonderwall.com is rounding up those famous faces and showing their old and new looks, starting with this TV icon… Before she got her big break on "Friends" in the '90s, Jennifer Aniston went under the knife — to fix her nose due to a deviated septum. But that wasn't the last time she had work done on her nose…
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Disney Loses Major Movie to Netflix

Netflix has picked up a comic book adaptation that has been in the works for over a decade — but only after it was dropped by Disney. Last month, Blur Studios executive Tim Miller announced that Netflix had taken over his company's adaptation of The Goon, hopefully pulling it out from years of limbo. The series creator Eric Powell later provided more details online.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Is HBO Max Going To Be Free To Watch?

HBO built its reputation by having the best shows in the business, and the deepest library of classic films. But lately, all the real drama has been happening behind the scenes. It’s been an eventful month for Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) - Get Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. Report, the company...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

BGR.com

335K+
Followers
10K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy