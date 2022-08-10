ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LeBron James Gets Huge Promise From Rob Pelinka

LeBron James is one of the best players to ever step on a basketball court, and as it stands, he has a very big decision to make. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar is currently in the midst of discussing a potential extension with the purple and gold, but he has yet to actually sign the deal. LeBron continues to meet with Lakers brass, and there is this sense that LeBron might not renew his deal, meaning he will become a free agent next summer.
NBA Insider Says Darvin Ham Will Run Lakers Offense Through Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis is one of the best big men in the game when he is healthy. He is versatile on both ends of the floor, capable of scoring from a variety of areas on offense while being an elite rim protector and multi-positional defender. Even though he had a down season with the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis still managed to average 23.2 PPG, 9.9 RPG, and 3.1 APG.
Tom Brady Has Reportedly Suffered Major Investment Loss

Not everything goes Tom Brady's way, even if it seems like it does. For example, the legendary quarterback has reportedly lost quite a bit of value on his recent crypto investment, according to Business Insider. Brady purchased a Bored Ape NFT back in April for a price of 133 ether,...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Family News

Earlier Thursday morning, fans learned that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be away from the team for a little over a week. Initial reports suggested the hiatus was for a family issue. However, the most recent reports suggest this was a planned event and Brady is just taking some time to spend with his family before the season kicks off.
Lakers Show Off Special Throwback Uniforms For The Season

Believe it or not, the Los Angeles Lakers have a lot to celebrate lately. It is true that the team just suffered one of its worst seasons ever but they are also joyous about the fact that they have been around for 75 years now. This upcoming season will be...
NBA Insider Shares An Extremely Bold Lakers Prediction

Fans of the Los Angeles Lakers were convinced the worst was behind them when last season ended. Following a lackluster season from Russell Westbrook, multiple injuries to both Anthony Davis and LeBron James, and a roster that just never really worked, the team actually missed the play-in tournament. Obviously, things...
