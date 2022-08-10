Read full article on original website
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
These are 5 cool places to chill out in LAVishnuLos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Yardbarker
The Lakers Are Reportedly "Hopeful" That Russell Westbrook Will Increase His Corner 3PT Percentage
Russell Westbrook has had a fantastic career in the NBA, and there's no doubt that he will end up retiring as a Hall-of-Fame player. He has made a name for himself as an explosive scorer at the rim and as an elite passer. Despite his numerous skills, one of Russell...
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James Gets Huge Promise From Rob Pelinka
LeBron James is one of the best players to ever step on a basketball court, and as it stands, he has a very big decision to make. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar is currently in the midst of discussing a potential extension with the purple and gold, but he has yet to actually sign the deal. LeBron continues to meet with Lakers brass, and there is this sense that LeBron might not renew his deal, meaning he will become a free agent next summer.
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Says Darvin Ham Will Run Lakers Offense Through Anthony Davis
Anthony Davis is one of the best big men in the game when he is healthy. He is versatile on both ends of the floor, capable of scoring from a variety of areas on offense while being an elite rim protector and multi-positional defender. Even though he had a down season with the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis still managed to average 23.2 PPG, 9.9 RPG, and 3.1 APG.
Lakers: Robert Horry Sounds Off on Clippers Title Chances in Recent Interview
Former Lakers forward Robert Horry knows a thing or two about the Clippers and has some choice words on the face of LA basketball.
Russell Westbrook's cryptic social media activity fuels Lakers exit rumors
Last Saturday, an account called Russell Westbrook Stan tweeted Westbrook’s stats with the Lakers in his last 10 games last season with this caption: “Brodie was getting into a rhythm dealing with all the injuries and lineup changes while not being used right and they want to trade him?” Westbrook liked the tweet and fans haven’t stopped talking about it.
Tom Brady Has Reportedly Suffered Major Investment Loss
Not everything goes Tom Brady's way, even if it seems like it does. For example, the legendary quarterback has reportedly lost quite a bit of value on his recent crypto investment, according to Business Insider. Brady purchased a Bored Ape NFT back in April for a price of 133 ether,...
NFL・
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Family News
Earlier Thursday morning, fans learned that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be away from the team for a little over a week. Initial reports suggested the hiatus was for a family issue. However, the most recent reports suggest this was a planned event and Brady is just taking some time to spend with his family before the season kicks off.
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: LeBron James & Anthony Davis Approve Of 2022-23 ‘Classic’ Uniforms
The NBA has done a great job in allowing franchises to showcase their team history through the use of ‘Classic Edition’ uniforms every season. While all 30 teams have a home, away and alternate uniform, the teams who decide to put their rich history on display with a hint of a modern look can do so.
Lakers News: Insider Points Out Major Flaw in LA's Big Offseason Bet
NBA insider Kevin Pelton has some serious reservations about the Lakers decision to spend on Lonnie Walker IV.
Austin Reaves reflects on Lakers-Clippers rivalry: 'Everyone gets amped up'
The Lakers have won 17 NBA championships, while the Clippers have won none. But the rivalry between these two teams has been one-sided, favoring the Clippers in recent years. The Clippers are 32-7 against the Lakers over the last 10 seasons, including seven straight wins in the last two years.
Lakers coach Darvin Ham doubles down on Anthony Davis plan that will please LeBron James
The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off of one of their most embarrassing seasons in recent memory. They had just won the NBA Championship two years prior in the bubble. They entered last season as one of the favorites to win the title and fell flat on their face. On...
Report: LeBron, Ham Agree Lakers’ Offense Will Run Through Davis
The key figures leading the Lakers are reportedly putting their heads together to ensure last season’s disaster doesn’t repeat itself.
Lakers News: Insider Proposes Wild Hypothetical LeBron James-Warriors Trade
Kevin O'Connor of the Ringer threw out some interesting hypothetical trades involving Lakers superstar LeBron James.
Yardbarker
Lakers Show Off Special Throwback Uniforms For The Season
Believe it or not, the Los Angeles Lakers have a lot to celebrate lately. It is true that the team just suffered one of its worst seasons ever but they are also joyous about the fact that they have been around for 75 years now. This upcoming season will be...
Can four-star tackle Zalance Heard lead Neville to a state title
Zalance Heard does not remember what his first dish was, but growing up in the kitchen alongside his mom has turned him into an amateur chef. His go-to seasoning? Tony's. "Oh, I can cook," Heard said. "Real good." ...
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Shares An Extremely Bold Lakers Prediction
Fans of the Los Angeles Lakers were convinced the worst was behind them when last season ended. Following a lackluster season from Russell Westbrook, multiple injuries to both Anthony Davis and LeBron James, and a roster that just never really worked, the team actually missed the play-in tournament. Obviously, things...
NBA・
Los Angeles Lakers Ten Best Shoes of NBA Season
Ranking the top ten sneakers worn by the Los Angeles Lakers last season.
Analyst: Clippers 'Clearly' Best Team in the Western Conference
Could the LA Clippers win 60 games this season?
