FORT DEPOSIT — Near the Kwik Shop on Milner Street, JD Davison hopped off the green-and-white float that had paraded him through his hometown of 1,225 people — most of whom seemed to be either lining the streets or participating in the parade itself. Davison, wearing a net from the Calhoun High School basketball team's 2020 state championship around his neck, casually dribbled a green basketball down the street. To his right was the Cage, a fenced-in outdoor...

LOWNDES COUNTY, AL ・ 12 MINUTES AGO