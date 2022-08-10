Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
Popular grocery store chain plans to open another store location in MichiganKristen WaltersKentwood, MI
Related
WOOD
Kalamazoo hosting summit to get young people's input
The city of Kalamazoo wants to find out what the future looks like through the eyes of the residents who will live it. (Aug. 12, 2022)
WOOD
Patmos library working to get millage back on ballot
An Ottawa County library at risk of closing could be getting another chance to secure funding. (Aug. 12, 2022) Patmos library working to get millage back on ballot. Community-wide prayer service for a safe and successful …. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 081422. Storm Team 8 forecast, 11 p.m.,...
WOOD
Organization encourages celebrating Black Business month
It is National Black Business month, and if you’re looking for a way to support local Black-owned businesses, a local Grand Rapids organization is trying to help. (Aug. 12, 2022)
WOOD
Ottawa Co. seeing increase in shiga toxin E. coli cases
The Ottawa County Health Department is warning about an E. coli outbreak in the community. (Aug. 12, 2022) Ottawa Co. seeing increase in shiga toxin E. coli …. Sister of the 18-year-old killed on July 30th in …. Community-wide prayer service for a safe and successful …. Storm Team 8...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOOD
Huge Drop in Lake Michigan Water Temperatures
There was a classic case of upwelling along the east shore of Lake Michigan from Thursday to Friday. Look at what happened to the water temperature at Grand Haven State Park! The water temperature there on Thursday was a pleasant 70°. Just 24 hours later, the water temperature fell to 45° – a drop of 25°. Water that cold can be dangerous. You might now know the water is that cold. It’s can be tempting to jump off a pier or jump from a boat. If you jump into water that cold, it’s quite a shock to your body. It’s also easy to get hypothermia.
WOOD
Hemingway-inspired event to benefit Hospice of Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)-Hospice of Michigan invites the community to An Evening with Hemingway, at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at the Listening Room, located at 123 Ionia Ave. SW 2nd Floor in Grand Rapids. The fundraiser will feautre award-winning author Philip Greene, offering Hemingway-inspired cocktails and will...
Ottawa Co. first responders train for tragedy
One day after a driver plowed into a crowd in Pennsylvania, killing one person and leaving 17 injured, a drill trained first responders in West Michigan for that kind of tragedy if it were to ever happen here.
WOOD
Berger Chevrolet gives back to the community
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Berger Chevrolet not only takes pride in their family owned business – but in giving back to the community. Berger has been family owned and operated since 1925 right here in West Michigan. Through their Berger Gives Back campaign, their team gets involved...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOOD
USTA Quarterfinals
Quarterfinal matches in the 18's bracket in the USTA championships in Kalamazoo. The winner gets an automatic bid to play in the U.S. Open. (Aug. 12, 2022)
WOOD
Kent County road crews discover Mastodon bones
Kent County road crews discovered prehistoric bones this week while digging along 22 Mile Road. (Aug. 12, 2022)
WOOD
Macatawa Water Festival happening this weekend in Holland
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A few weeks ago, Rachael got the chance to visit Windmill Island as a part of our focus on Holland-area activities. We wanted to remind you about a special event happening there this weekend – the Outdoor Discovery Center Network, who we also visited a few weeks ago, is hosting the Macatawa Water Festival tomorrow from 9am until 1pm.
WOOD
Witness: Driver tried hitting people at Battle Creek Meijer
Investigators believe the man accused of hitting and killing 65-year-old Sandy Villarreal at an Oshtemo Walmart on Tuesday also tried attacking people at a Battle Creek Meijer the day before. (Aug. 12, 2022)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOOD
Sheriff’s office held dive, water rescue training in red flag conditions
Allegan County Sheriff’s Office held its monthly dive and water rescue training Thursday. (Aug. 12, 2022) Sheriff’s office held dive, water rescue training …. Sister of the 18-year-old killed on July 30th in …. Community-wide prayer service for a safe and successful …. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5...
WOOD
Family mourns woman killed by driver: 'Why would someone do that?'
Family is demanding justice for Sandy Villarreal, a Kalamazoo woman hit and killed by a driver in a Walmart parking lot on Tuesday. (Aug. 11, 2022)
WOOD
‘Bob the Barber’ celebrates 60 years cutting hair: ‘I still love it’
A beloved barber in Walker is celebrating 60 years in the business and receiving appreciation from the community for decades of service. (Aug. 11, 2022)
WOOD
KCAS Pets of the Week: Salt and Larry
For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300. (Aug. 12, 2022)
Comments / 0