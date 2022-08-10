ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOOD

Patmos library working to get millage back on ballot

An Ottawa County library at risk of closing could be getting another chance to secure funding. (Aug. 12, 2022) Patmos library working to get millage back on ballot. Community-wide prayer service for a safe and successful …. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 081422. Storm Team 8 forecast, 11 p.m.,...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Ottawa Co. seeing increase in shiga toxin E. coli cases

The Ottawa County Health Department is warning about an E. coli outbreak in the community. (Aug. 12, 2022) Ottawa Co. seeing increase in shiga toxin E. coli …. Sister of the 18-year-old killed on July 30th in …. Community-wide prayer service for a safe and successful …. Storm Team 8...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Grand Rapids, MI
Education
City
Grand Rapids, MI
WOOD

Huge Drop in Lake Michigan Water Temperatures

There was a classic case of upwelling along the east shore of Lake Michigan from Thursday to Friday. Look at what happened to the water temperature at Grand Haven State Park! The water temperature there on Thursday was a pleasant 70°. Just 24 hours later, the water temperature fell to 45° – a drop of 25°. Water that cold can be dangerous. You might now know the water is that cold. It’s can be tempting to jump off a pier or jump from a boat. If you jump into water that cold, it’s quite a shock to your body. It’s also easy to get hypothermia.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
WOOD

Hemingway-inspired event to benefit Hospice of Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)-Hospice of Michigan invites the community to An Evening with Hemingway, at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at the Listening Room, located at 123 Ionia Ave. SW 2nd Floor in Grand Rapids. The fundraiser will feautre award-winning author Philip Greene, offering Hemingway-inspired cocktails and will...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Berger Chevrolet gives back to the community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Berger Chevrolet not only takes pride in their family owned business – but in giving back to the community. Berger has been family owned and operated since 1925 right here in West Michigan. Through their Berger Gives Back campaign, their team gets involved...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grps
WOOD

USTA Quarterfinals

Quarterfinal matches in the 18's bracket in the USTA championships in Kalamazoo. The winner gets an automatic bid to play in the U.S. Open. (Aug. 12, 2022)
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Macatawa Water Festival happening this weekend in Holland

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A few weeks ago, Rachael got the chance to visit Windmill Island as a part of our focus on Holland-area activities. We wanted to remind you about a special event happening there this weekend – the Outdoor Discovery Center Network, who we also visited a few weeks ago, is hosting the Macatawa Water Festival tomorrow from 9am until 1pm.
HOLLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education

Comments / 0

Community Policy