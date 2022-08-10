ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, KY

wymt.com

Pigskin Previews 2022: Leslie County Eagles

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Leslie County Eagles look to take flight from their new nest in 2022. After improvements to their football field, including the addition of turf, there’s a lot for the Eagles to be excited about. “It means everything at this day and time,” said Leslie...
HYDEN, KY
wymt.com

North Laurel All Stars handed first loss in LLWS regional

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In the final game of the winner’s bracket, the North Laurel All Stars took their first loss of the Great Lakes Region tournament. Team Kentucky faced Team Indiana Monday night, playing an inning and a half before the weather postponed the game. When play stopped, Indiana led 3-0.
LONDON, KY
wymt.com

Pigskin Previews 2022: Harlan Green Dragons

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Returning the bulk of the 2021 roster, the Harlan Green Dragons are looking to compete in a tough district. “We got a lot of talent this year,” said junior quarterback Donavan Montanero. “We got a lot of stars, a lot of people that can make plays but overall I think we’ll be alright.”
HARLAN, KY
wymt.com

Pigskin Previews 2022: Rockcastle County Rockets

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Rockcastle County football team is a family affair once again after over a decade. Head coach Chris Larkey returns to the program where both he and his father have coached after 13 years at North Laurel. “Obviously I want to live up to what...
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Appalachian Regional Healthcare needs more donations for flood victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Donations are still needed for flood victims. Appalachian Regional Healthcare says they’re running out. They specifically need cleaning supplies. At ARH headquarters in Lexington, workers have set up a large tent to keep more supplies outside as they come through. The needs of people in Eastern Kentucky keep changing by the day and ARH hopes to keep meeting those needs.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Perry Central and Buckhorn meet on the soccer field despite flood damage

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Buckhorn and Perry Central proved that sports are greater than the hurt caused by flooding in the opener of the regular season. Before the game, both teams held hands in a circle at midfield and had a moment of silence for all the flood victims and for the destruction that has occurred in the past few weeks.
BUCKHORN, KY
bankautomationnews.com

Citizens National among 7 community banks shifting to Jack Henry platform

The $613 million Citizens National Bank, a community bank in Somerset, Ky., was among seven banks to implement Jack Henry’s Banno digital banking platform in June, according to an FI Navigator report provided to Bank Automation News. The other six financial institutions include: $300 million Town and Country Bank, based in Las Vegas; $225 million […]
WATE

Cherokee Health Systems offering eye services

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Stop by one of 21 locations for better healthcare and comfort. Cherokee Health Systems has been serving residents in the state of Tennessee for of primary care, behavioral health, and addiction services and more since 1960. They are a Federally Qualified Community Health Center that...
KNOXVILLE, TN
lakercountry.com

Russell County still in yellow on COVID map; Adair, Pulaski turn green

Russell County remains yellow on the latest COVID spread map released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health. Meanwhile, neighboring Adair and Pulaski County have moved to green, indicating a low level of community spread of the virus. Yellow indicates a medium spread, while red indicates a high spread. Neighboring...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Crews making repairs after heavy rainfall damages Kentucky roads

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Some southern Kentucky road crews are busy making repairs after Wednesday night’s rainfall. Several roads in Lincoln and Pulaski counties are closed after bridges and parts of roads were washed out. Most of the damage was in the Eubank and Waynesburg areas. Clear Fork...
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

JUSTICE: Observations of the District Court in Clay County, Kentucky

On Monday August 8th, 2022 I had the opportunity to sit in and observe some of the proceedings in the District Court of Clay County, Kentucky. The docket began at 0930 and the familiar "All rise" was announced, just before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis entered into the courtroom on the second floor of the Clay County Courthouse.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
middlesboronews.com

Bell County steps up for flood relief

Since Gov. Andy Beshear established the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund to assist those impacted by the floods in eastern Kentucky, residents of Bell County have been pitching in to help neighbors in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Wolfe counties. The...
BELL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Golden Alert for Laurel County Man Canceled

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Officials say the Golden Alert for Doyle Woodward has been canceled as of Thursday afternoon. Kentucky State Police issued the Golden Alert for Doyle Woodward Thursday morning. He was reported missing after having not been seen or heard from since Wednesday, August...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY

