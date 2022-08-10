LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Donations are still needed for flood victims. Appalachian Regional Healthcare says they’re running out. They specifically need cleaning supplies. At ARH headquarters in Lexington, workers have set up a large tent to keep more supplies outside as they come through. The needs of people in Eastern Kentucky keep changing by the day and ARH hopes to keep meeting those needs.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO