Pigskin Previews 2022: Leslie County Eagles
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Leslie County Eagles look to take flight from their new nest in 2022. After improvements to their football field, including the addition of turf, there’s a lot for the Eagles to be excited about. “It means everything at this day and time,” said Leslie...
A.B. Combs school prepares to host students from flood-damaged schools
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The A.B. Combs Elementary school was in use from 1974 to 2017, but now, cleanup is underway to prepare to open its doors to students from Buckhorn and Robinson. The building will be open to help serve students from schools that were damaged during flooding.
North Laurel All Stars handed first loss in LLWS regional
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In the final game of the winner’s bracket, the North Laurel All Stars took their first loss of the Great Lakes Region tournament. Team Kentucky faced Team Indiana Monday night, playing an inning and a half before the weather postponed the game. When play stopped, Indiana led 3-0.
Pigskin Previews 2022: Harlan Green Dragons
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Returning the bulk of the 2021 roster, the Harlan Green Dragons are looking to compete in a tough district. “We got a lot of talent this year,” said junior quarterback Donavan Montanero. “We got a lot of stars, a lot of people that can make plays but overall I think we’ll be alright.”
Pigskin Previews 2022: Rockcastle County Rockets
MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Rockcastle County football team is a family affair once again after over a decade. Head coach Chris Larkey returns to the program where both he and his father have coached after 13 years at North Laurel. “Obviously I want to live up to what...
Appalachian Regional Healthcare needs more donations for flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Donations are still needed for flood victims. Appalachian Regional Healthcare says they’re running out. They specifically need cleaning supplies. At ARH headquarters in Lexington, workers have set up a large tent to keep more supplies outside as they come through. The needs of people in Eastern Kentucky keep changing by the day and ARH hopes to keep meeting those needs.
Perry Central and Buckhorn meet on the soccer field despite flood damage
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Buckhorn and Perry Central proved that sports are greater than the hurt caused by flooding in the opener of the regular season. Before the game, both teams held hands in a circle at midfield and had a moment of silence for all the flood victims and for the destruction that has occurred in the past few weeks.
‘We will still be Buckhorn School’: Officials give an update on 2022-2023 school year plan
BUCKHORN, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Buckhorn School gave an update on the 2022-2023 school year plan on Wednesday. The school was damaged during historic flooding on July 28. According to school officials, an architectural firm will visit on Wednesday or Thursday to evaluate the school’s structure. Engineers will...
Citizens National among 7 community banks shifting to Jack Henry platform
The $613 million Citizens National Bank, a community bank in Somerset, Ky., was among seven banks to implement Jack Henry’s Banno digital banking platform in June, according to an FI Navigator report provided to Bank Automation News. The other six financial institutions include: $300 million Town and Country Bank, based in Las Vegas; $225 million […]
Cherokee Health Systems offering eye services
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Stop by one of 21 locations for better healthcare and comfort. Cherokee Health Systems has been serving residents in the state of Tennessee for of primary care, behavioral health, and addiction services and more since 1960. They are a Federally Qualified Community Health Center that...
Health group and business donate supplies to shelter in Letcher County
JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - Several organizations in Somerset recently came together to help folks in Eastern Kentucky affected by flooding. Protea Behavioral Group recently bought a hotel in Somerset and have since donated several items left behind in the former hotel. “We just bought about a hotel in Somerset that...
Russell County still in yellow on COVID map; Adair, Pulaski turn green
Russell County remains yellow on the latest COVID spread map released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health. Meanwhile, neighboring Adair and Pulaski County have moved to green, indicating a low level of community spread of the virus. Yellow indicates a medium spread, while red indicates a high spread. Neighboring...
Crews making repairs after heavy rainfall damages Kentucky roads
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Some southern Kentucky road crews are busy making repairs after Wednesday night’s rainfall. Several roads in Lincoln and Pulaski counties are closed after bridges and parts of roads were washed out. Most of the damage was in the Eubank and Waynesburg areas. Clear Fork...
JUSTICE: Observations of the District Court in Clay County, Kentucky
On Monday August 8th, 2022 I had the opportunity to sit in and observe some of the proceedings in the District Court of Clay County, Kentucky. The docket began at 0930 and the familiar "All rise" was announced, just before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis entered into the courtroom on the second floor of the Clay County Courthouse.
Bell County steps up for flood relief
Since Gov. Andy Beshear established the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund to assist those impacted by the floods in eastern Kentucky, residents of Bell County have been pitching in to help neighbors in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Wolfe counties. The...
Golden Alert for Laurel County Man Canceled
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Officials say the Golden Alert for Doyle Woodward has been canceled as of Thursday afternoon. Kentucky State Police issued the Golden Alert for Doyle Woodward Thursday morning. He was reported missing after having not been seen or heard from since Wednesday, August...
“Situation under control” after threat at University of the Cumberlands
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The situation is “under control” after someone called in a threat Tuesday afternoon at the University of the Cumberlands. Just after 5:00 p.m., officers with the Williamsburg Police Department were asked to assist at the college after a threat was phoned in. The initial...
Knox County Schools start a new year, leaders say safety is a top priority
The school year is beginning in Knox County and students are returning without one traditional supply - bookbags. This is the newest policy Knox County Schools has put in place to keep schools safe.
FINAL SENTENCING SCHEDULED IN LAUREL COUNTY FOR THREE ACCUSED SUBJECTS THAT PLED GUILTY TO THE 2020 MURDER OF A MANCHESTER, KENTUCKY MAN
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that three accused subjects are awaiting final sentencing after having pled guilty in Laurel Circuit Court to the 2020 murder of Jeremy Caldwell age 32 of Manchester, KY. Caldwell was allegedly shot dead in his vehicle during an incident which...
