Colville nonprofit, Hope Street Rest Stop, is against the city’s plan to move the homeless population to an enclosed and restricted site

DEER PARK, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man for burglary after finding he broke into a church in Deer Park early on August 4. Deputies said 28-year-old Grant M. Simonson was arrested for second degree burglary after he was found walking through the Church of the Nazarene in Deer Park at around 3 a.m. Deputies say the person who reported the burglary saw Simonson wearing a mask over his face and using a flashlight while he walked through the church. He was later seen climbing out through an open window. Deputies said as they waited for a K9 Unit, a skunk appeared from around the corner of the building and sprayed Simonson.

DEER PARK, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO