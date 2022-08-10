Effective: 2022-08-11 19:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-11 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Harnett; Johnston; Wake A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Harnett, south central Wake and central Johnston Counties through 900 PM EDT At 819 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Angier, or 13 miles northeast of Lillington, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph, heavy rain and dangerous cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Smithfield, Garner, Fuquay-Varina, Clayton, Angier, Benson, Selma, Coats, Four Oaks and Coats Crossroads. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

HARNETT COUNTY, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO