Effective: 2022-08-11 19:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-11 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chiriaco Summit; Chuckwalla Mountains; Chuckwalla Valley; Joshua Tree NP East; Joshua Tree NP West A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Riverside County through 545 PM PDT At 504 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southwest of Eagle Mtn, or 9 miles west of Desert Center, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Chiriaco Summit. This includes CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 85 and 103. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO