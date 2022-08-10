ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

49ers say they've made offer to settle Levi's Stadium management lawsuit

By Marcus White
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TfPlA_0hBFGaAi00

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – The San Francisco 49ers say they've offered the City of Santa Clara millions of dollars to settle a lengthy legal dispute over Levi's Stadium management.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

A team spokesperson told San Jose Spotlight on Tuesday that the 49ers and Santa Clara officials were "in discussions ... that would inject millions directly into the general fund and avoid millions in future legal fees" after the outlet obtained a document offering $3.3 million to the city.

Rahul Chandhok, the same 49ers spokesperson, told the San Francisco Chronicle later on Tuesday that the team spoke with interim city manager Rajeev Butra and interim city attorney James Sanchez about a possible settlement. The outlet obtained a June 30 email Sanchez sent to city officials about the team’s proposal.

Butra and Sanchez replaced Brian Doyle and Deanna Santana, critics of the team's stadium management whom the city council voted to fire within the last year. Five Santa Clara City Council members who frequently meet with the 49ers about stadium issues voted to remove Doyle and Santana, and 49ers CEO Jed York spent millions backing three of those officials – and a fourth candidate who lost – in the 2020 election.

The 49ers sued Santa Clara in 2019 over the city council's vote to remove the team from managing non-NFL events, which the city initiated after alleging it found evidence that the city withheld $800,000 in sponsorship revenue that should've been split with Santa Clara. The city then countersued the team.

San Jose Spotlight procured a document showing the 49ers' offer breaking down as follows: $2 million for stadium public safety costs, $650,000 from the Levi's Stadium Authority's discretionary funds to settle the lawsuit and another $650,000 payment to the city. The document that the San Francisco Chronicle cited said the 49ers offered to pay Santa Clara an unspecified amount to spend on "a particular need such as housing, youth services, etc."

Doyle, who said he hasn't seen a settlement proposal, told the Chronicle that its value wouldn’t be clear without access to the team's finances. He previously accused the 49ers of seeking a "sweetheart" deal allowing them to run Levi's Stadium with little to no financial oversight from Santa Clara.

Anthony Becker, one of the five councilmembers who regularly meets with the 49ers and is running for mayor in November, told the Chronicle on Tuesday that he hadn't heard of the team's proposal. He told the San Jose Spotlight, which published its story first, that his constituents "want us to stop fighting and spending legal fees."

Becker is running against incumbent Mayor Lisa Gillmor, a frequent 49ers critic, telling the outlet he supports reducing her "$27 million deficit and her wasteful spending on outside consultants and lawyers." His comments echoed the 49ers' own to the same outlet.

Chandhok, the 49ers spokesperson, told the outlet that the city has spent $8 million on legal fees and consultants and that "Gillmor has a track record of wasting taxpayer dollars on failed litigation ... driving the city into a $27 million deficit."

Gillmor told the Chronicle that she believes the city has a "very strong case" alleging the 49ers of "financial mismanagement and other legal issues."

"If the City Council does want to conclude with any settlement, it's par for the course with what's been happening," Gillmor told the paper. "They continue to side with the team over the financial interests of Santa Clara residents."

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App
SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

San Francisco 49ers Coach Kyle Shanahan Has ‘Beef’ with NFL Over ‘Shanahat’ Ban

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is very particular about what hat sits atop his head. But now the NFL – which in this case you can label the “No Fun League” – is trying to regulate which hat Shanahan can wear. Shanahan has often worn the same hat since 2019, a 49ers red cap featuring the team’s logo embroidered on the front. Dubbed the “Shanahat,” it appears Shanahan’s preferred lid will stay in the past.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Bay Area Legend And Ex Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch Arrested

Beloved former Las Vegas Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch was in the news today after getting arrested on suspicion of DUI. Earlier today, the Las Vegas metro police department conducted a stop at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue. The intersection is near Las Vegas Boulevard. The driver was later identified as Lynch, according to the department’s Twitter account. The former Raiders and Seattle Seahawks star was suspected to have been impaired, leading to the stop. LVMPD went on to note that after investigating the matter, Lynch was arrested. It was determined that he was indeed under the influence. He was then sent to the Las Vegas City Jail where he was booked.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

Charvarius Ward out with injured groin for San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers spent big to lure Charvarius Ward in free agency, but the former Chiefs cornerback will be out a couple of weeks due to injury. The San Francisco 49ers spent big this offseason in free agency hoping to upgrade their secondary with the addition of former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward. Unfortunately, Ward has been injured in Niners’ training camp and now head coach Kyle Shanahan says he’s likely to miss the next couple of weeks with a groin muscle strain.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
San Francisco, CA
Football
County
San Francisco, CA
Santa Clara, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
Person
Jed York
Secret SF

New 5.4-Acre Waterfront Park Breaks Ground In Front Of Chase Center

There’s a new waterfront park in the works in San Francisco! Bayfront Park in Mission Bay just broke ground last week on the waterfront in front of Chase Center. The park’s design features open lawns and plazas ideal for sightseeing and community gatherings, and provides a thoroughfare between adjacent green spaces like Agua Vista Park and Mariposa Bayfront Park. Reclaimed steel from the old Bay Bridge has been appropriated to create shade structures and other elements. The $19.1M park is a highly-anticipated component of the Mission Bay South Redevelopment Plan, which dates back to 1998. The neighborhood has added thousands of housing units and retail spaces since then, not to mention the newly-opened Chase Center in 2019. Mayor London Breed, Supervisor Matt Dorsey, and the Golden State Warriors attended Bayfront Park’s groundbreaking on August 3.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#San Jose#City Council#American Football#Levi S Stadium#Kcbs Radio#Non Nfl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Law
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy