Westfield, MA

Sunday night news update

Sunday night news update

In this update, today is the final day of the 2022 tax holiday here in Massachusetts, a popular restaurant in Easthampton remains closed this morning after a damaging fire late Friday night, and one family is without a place to live after an apartment fire broke out on Mulberry Street in Springfield yesterday. Plus, Meteorologist Dan Brown has your latest forecast.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Quiltfest highlights New England crafters' work

23rd annual Springfield music festival celebrates Irish music and heritage. Easthampton man gifts wife dragon mural for 11th wedding anniversary. A Mainly Sunny and Seasonable Weekend Ahead!.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Saturday morning news update

Saturday morning news update

In this update, the son of one of the Easthampton crash victims speaks exclusively with us, the suspect from Thursday's explosion in Greenfield faced a judge Friday afternoon, and we are getting answers after some parents in Holyoke reached out to our newsroom due to being concerned over the change in start times at their children's schools this year. Plus, Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield crews respond to fire on Mulberry Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to the call of a fire on Mulberry Street late Saturday morning. Our Western Mass News crew arrived just after noon and saw several emergency officials and residents gathered outside the apartment structure. Officials said that one person sustained minor injuries which...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Agawam Police respond to car accident on N. Westfield Street

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Agawam responded to N. Westfield Street Sunday morning for reports of a motor vehicle accident involving a utility pole. According to Agawam Police, a portion of N. Westfield Street was closed from Provin Mountain Drive to N. West Street while crews worked. The road has since reopened.
AGAWAM, MA
Friday afternoon news update

Friday afternoon news update

In this update, the son of one of the Easthampton crash victims speaks exclusively with us, the suspect from Thursday's explosion in Greenfield faced a judge Friday afternoon, and we are getting answers after some parents in Holyoke reached out to our newsroom due to being concerned over the change in start times at their children's schools this year. Plus, Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
Town by Town: August 12

Town by Town: August 12

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass news is going Town by Town!. In Monson, Juliet Rose Pottery Studio kicked off its 18th annual T-Pots and Tings Garden Exhibition. The event runs through August 15 and is held from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Special events during the weekend include a raku firing demonstration on Saturday. Participants who want to create their own outdoor fired work of art may purchase an unglazed item, glaze it themselves and take home a unique piece.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Chicopee tag sale benefits Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The third annual Fairview neighborhood tag sale took place behind the Chicopee Walmart Sunday. All proceeds from the tag sale benefitted Lorraine’s Soup kitchen in Chicopee. Event organizers told Western Mass News that they were overwhelmed by the support received from residents. “That’s how we keep...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield celebration commemorates anniversary of India’s independence

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Monday marks the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. To commemorate the occasion, the Indian Association of Greater Springfield, along with local business developers, held a celebration Sunday morning at the Marriott Hotel on Boland Avenue in Springfield. “We are a minority, one percent, minority community in...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to multifamily house fire on Olive Avenue in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire on Olive Avenue in Holyoke Sunday morning. When Western Mass News crews arrived on scene around 7:45 a.m., and saw multiple fire trucks and crews. Officials told Western Mass News that the fire started on the...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to 2-alarm fire at Tavern on the Hill in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Easthampton responded to Mountain Road Friday night for reports of a fire at the Tavern on the Hill. According to Easthampton Fire, they received the call around 11:15 p.m. Friday night. Officials said that a second alarm was struck after Captain Matt Sandler and...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Easthampton man gifts wife dragon mural for 11th wedding anniversary

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One Easthampton man recently gifted an art mural to his wife that is displayed on the exterior of their home. The mural has caught a lot of attention and support from the community after the husband, Stephen, wanted to make a special tribute to his wife Nina for their upcoming wedding anniversary.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police investigating swatting incident in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Police are investigating a swatting incident in Westfield. According to Westfield Police, the 911 call center received a call from someone claiming they had a rifle and an explosive device Friday evening. Westfield Police, the Westfield Police’s Detective Bureau, MSP Bomb Squad State Police special units and...
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Neighbors continue to feel uneasy after Greenfield explosion Thursday

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The man arrested for the explosion in Greenfield Thursday appeared in court Friday afternoon. Neighbors told Western Mass News they still feel on edge today. The neighbors we spoke with say they physically felt the explosion, and it left them feeling uneasy, even today. “I couldn’t sleep...
GREENFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Railings stolen from outside of Springfield’s Symphony Hall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The search is on in Springfield for the person or people who stole the railings from the steps of City Hall sometime late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said someone from City Hall noticed the railings were missing on Thursday morning...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Local businesses and shoppers benefit from Tax-free holiday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Massachusetts’ tax-free weekend wrapped up Sunday. Many shoppers across the commonwealth spent their time hitting the stores, providing a boost to local businesses. “People took advantage of the tax-free because it makes sense. Microwaves, fridges and stoves. These are just some of the items people could...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Suspect in Greenfield explosion arraigned in court

Neighbors continue to feel uneasy after Greenfield explosion Thursday. Economic professor weighs in on tax-free weekend's impact to Mass. economy. Getting Answers: changes to Holyoke school start times. Updated: 14 hours ago. Some parents in Holyoke are concerned over
GREENFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Businesses getting ready for Massachusetts tax-free weekend

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s the weekend many in the state have been waiting for. There will be tax-free shopping Saturday and Sunday and many local businesses are preparing for a rush of customers to take advantage of the savings. No sales tax will be charged on most items...
NORTHAMPTON, MA

