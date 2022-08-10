Read full article on original website
Sunday night news update
In this update, today is the final day of the 2022 tax holiday here in Massachusetts, a popular restaurant in Easthampton remains closed this morning after a damaging fire late Friday night, and one family is without a place to live after an apartment fire broke out on Mulberry Street in Springfield yesterday. Plus, Meteorologist Dan Brown has your latest forecast.
Quiltfest highlights New England crafters' work
23rd annual Springfield music festival celebrates Irish music and heritage. Easthampton man gifts wife dragon mural for 11th wedding anniversary. Easthampton man gifts wife dragon mural for 11th wedding anniversary. A Mainly Sunny and Seasonable Weekend Ahead!. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. A Mainly Sunny and Seasonable Weekend Ahead!
Saturday morning news update
In this update, the son of one of the Easthampton crash victims speaks exclusively with us, the suspect from Thursday's explosion in Greenfield faced a judge Friday afternoon, and we are getting answers after some parents in Holyoke reached out to our newsroom due to being concerned over the change in start times at their children's schools this year. Plus, Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast.
Springfield crews respond to fire on Mulberry Street
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to the call of a fire on Mulberry Street late Saturday morning. Our Western Mass News crew arrived just after noon and saw several emergency officials and residents gathered outside the apartment structure. Officials said that one person sustained minor injuries which...
Agawam Police respond to car accident on N. Westfield Street
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Agawam responded to N. Westfield Street Sunday morning for reports of a motor vehicle accident involving a utility pole. According to Agawam Police, a portion of N. Westfield Street was closed from Provin Mountain Drive to N. West Street while crews worked. The road has since reopened.
Friday afternoon news update
Easthampton restaurant determined to “lift up from the ashes” after two-alarm fire
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A popular restaurant in Easthampton remains closed after a fire Friday night. The fire broke out at Tavern On The Hill just before 11:30 Friday night. Thankfully the fire was after hours, so the building was empty and there were no injuries. Now, restaurant owners tell us the next step is to focus on reopening.
Town by Town: August 12
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass news is going Town by Town!. In Monson, Juliet Rose Pottery Studio kicked off its 18th annual T-Pots and Tings Garden Exhibition. The event runs through August 15 and is held from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Special events during the weekend include a raku firing demonstration on Saturday. Participants who want to create their own outdoor fired work of art may purchase an unglazed item, glaze it themselves and take home a unique piece.
Chicopee tag sale benefits Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The third annual Fairview neighborhood tag sale took place behind the Chicopee Walmart Sunday. All proceeds from the tag sale benefitted Lorraine’s Soup kitchen in Chicopee. Event organizers told Western Mass News that they were overwhelmed by the support received from residents. “That’s how we keep...
23rd annual Springfield music festival celebrates Irish music and heritage
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The 23rd annual Irish music festival was held at the John Boyle O’Reilly Club Saturday. The event included lots of traditional Irish music, dancing and activities. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said the event was a great way to showcase the variety of culture in the city.
Springfield celebration commemorates anniversary of India’s independence
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Monday marks the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. To commemorate the occasion, the Indian Association of Greater Springfield, along with local business developers, held a celebration Sunday morning at the Marriott Hotel on Boland Avenue in Springfield. “We are a minority, one percent, minority community in...
Crews respond to multifamily house fire on Olive Avenue in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire on Olive Avenue in Holyoke Sunday morning. When Western Mass News crews arrived on scene around 7:45 a.m., and saw multiple fire trucks and crews. Officials told Western Mass News that the fire started on the...
Crews respond to 2-alarm fire at Tavern on the Hill in Easthampton
EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Easthampton responded to Mountain Road Friday night for reports of a fire at the Tavern on the Hill. According to Easthampton Fire, they received the call around 11:15 p.m. Friday night. Officials said that a second alarm was struck after Captain Matt Sandler and...
Easthampton man gifts wife dragon mural for 11th wedding anniversary
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One Easthampton man recently gifted an art mural to his wife that is displayed on the exterior of their home. The mural has caught a lot of attention and support from the community after the husband, Stephen, wanted to make a special tribute to his wife Nina for their upcoming wedding anniversary.
Police investigating swatting incident in Westfield
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Police are investigating a swatting incident in Westfield. According to Westfield Police, the 911 call center received a call from someone claiming they had a rifle and an explosive device Friday evening. Westfield Police, the Westfield Police’s Detective Bureau, MSP Bomb Squad State Police special units and...
Neighbors continue to feel uneasy after Greenfield explosion Thursday
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The man arrested for the explosion in Greenfield Thursday appeared in court Friday afternoon. Neighbors told Western Mass News they still feel on edge today. The neighbors we spoke with say they physically felt the explosion, and it left them feeling uneasy, even today. “I couldn’t sleep...
Railings stolen from outside of Springfield’s Symphony Hall
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The search is on in Springfield for the person or people who stole the railings from the steps of City Hall sometime late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said someone from City Hall noticed the railings were missing on Thursday morning...
Local businesses and shoppers benefit from Tax-free holiday
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Massachusetts’ tax-free weekend wrapped up Sunday. Many shoppers across the commonwealth spent their time hitting the stores, providing a boost to local businesses. “People took advantage of the tax-free because it makes sense. Microwaves, fridges and stoves. These are just some of the items people could...
Suspect in Greenfield explosion arraigned in court
Neighbors continue to feel uneasy after Greenfield explosion Thursday. Economic professor weighs in on tax-free weekend's impact to Mass. economy. Economic professor weighs in on tax-free weekend's impact to Mass. economy. Getting Answers: changes to Holyoke school start times. Updated: 14 hours ago. Some parents in Holyoke are concerned over...
Businesses getting ready for Massachusetts tax-free weekend
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s the weekend many in the state have been waiting for. There will be tax-free shopping Saturday and Sunday and many local businesses are preparing for a rush of customers to take advantage of the savings. No sales tax will be charged on most items...
