ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAVY News 10

Republican lawmakers condemn FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid

By Alexandra Limon
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21OOdl_0hBFGAPw00

WASHINGTON, (NEXSTAR) – Former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was searched by the FBI on Monday, as part of an investigation related to the potential mishandling of classified documents.

Republicans, including Senator Lindsey Graham and Congressman Jerry Carl, condemned the raid.

“I want to know what led to this. I think every Republican believes that the FBI, when it comes to Trump and other organizations, have lost their mind,” said Senator Graham (R-SC). “Nobody’s above the law, but the law needs to be above politics.”

Representative Carl (R-AL) noted “I’m really confused why anyone would do that to any president. I don’t care who that president is, I mean there is a respect that goes along with that office.”

Because this is an ongoing investigation, the FBI is not commenting on the search and Democrats say they are not involved.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre explained “the justice department conducts investigation independently, (the) president was not briefed, was not aware of it, no. No one at the White House was given a heads up.”

Congressman Carl says the raid will boost the former president’s standing and ensures a Trump 2024 presidential bid.

“The FBI has fired his base up and there’ll be no stopping Donald Trump,” Carl said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Republicans#Mar A Lago#Politics#Democrats#White House#Nexstar Media Inc
Fox News

Trump says Mar-a-Lago home in Florida 'under siege' by FBI agents

Former President Trump on Monday said that his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida was "under siege" by a "large group" of FBI agents conducting a search warrant. "Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before. After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate," Trump said. "It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don't want me to run for President in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections."
POTUS
Axios

Trump says Mar-a-Lago raided by FBI

Former President Trump said in a statement Monday his Mar-a-Lago resort was raided by FBI agents. Why it matters: The former president, who is in New York City, according to a source with knowledge of his location, is tied up in several legal matters. Among them, the Justice Department's investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

41K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy