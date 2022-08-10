ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

21 heat-related deaths in border city of Mexicali mostly migrant victims

By Salvador Rivera
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49xC0P_0hBFFsmL00

MEXICALI, Mexico ( Border Report ) — The death toll from extremely hot temperatures in and around the Mexican border city of Mexicali has reached 21, according to the medical examiner in the city.

The latest victim is an unidentified migrant from the Mexican state of Sinaloa whose body was discovered last Saturday under a tree near the U.S-Mexico border.

According to the Mexicali Medical Examiner’s Office, the man was a migrant who was part of a large group intent on crossing the border.

Border agents urge migrants not to cross desert in triple-digit heat

He is said to have stayed in Mexico and did not venture into the U.S. with the others in the group.

Mexicali, located about 120 miles east of the Tijuana-San Diego region, has been engulfed by high heat since early April, with daily temperatures rarely going below 100 degrees.

On occasion, city officials say the mercury has hit 120 or higher.

Migrants warned not to venture into California desert as temps hit 117

The medical examiner says most of the people who have died, due to the scorching temperatures, were migrants who came to the city on their way north of the border.

So far, only 10 of the 21 bodies have been claimed by family members.

As a way to try and avoid more fatalities, the city of Mexicali has activated dozens of “hydration centers” around the area where migrants and the homeless are welcome to rest inside in air-conditioned environments.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

They are also fed and given the chance to take showers.

Last month, the city launched a campaign to warn migrants against the dangers of crossing the border into the harsh California desert.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
WAVY News 10

Social Security recipients to see huge rise in monthly benefits

(NEXSTAR) – Social Security beneficiaries are set to see a sizable increase in their 2023 benefit checks thanks to a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) designed to offset soaring inflation. An analysis released this week by nonprofit The Senior Citizens League forecasts a 9.6% raise, which means the average retiree who...
BUSINESS
WAVY News 10

Suspect’s mother among casualties in Nescopeck, Berwick tragedies

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State troopers have a man in custody they say is a suspect in a mass casualty incident in Columbia County as well as an assault that left one woman dead in Luzerne County. State troopers have charged Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, a 24-year-old male from Nescopeck, with killing two people and […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Tijuana#Mexican#Sinaloa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

41K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy