Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey Makes Return on WWE Smackdown, Pays ‘Fine’ For SummerSlam Attack
Ronda Rousey is back on WWE after her post-SummerSlam “suspension,” paying her fine with a big bag of money. Rousey appeared on Friday night’s episode with the big of money in the ring, dumping it out to pay her “fine” for the attack on a WWE official after he missed Liv Morgan tap out in their match and counted a pin on Rousey.
411mania.com
WWE Sunday Stunner Results 8.14.22: Bianca Belair Defends Raw Women’s Title, More
WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event in Atlantic City, New Jersey tonight featuring Bianca Belair and more. You can check out the full results below, per PWInsider:. * WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley def. The Miz and Theory. * Veer def. R-Truth. * Shayna Baszler & Ronda...
411mania.com
Kerry Morton On Being Part of Ric Flair’s Last Match Event, Being Praised By Flair
Kerry Morton was a part of the Ric Flair’s Last Match event that closed July, and the son of the WWE Hall of Famer talked about being part of the show and more. Morton teamed with his father Ricky against Brock Anderson and Brian Pillman Jr. at the show, and he revealed during an interview with POST Wrestling’s Andrew Thompson that Flair had some big praise for him before the match. Andrew sent along some highlights, which you can check out below along with the full interview:
411mania.com
NJPW STRONG: High Alert Results 8.13.2022: Tag Team Title Tournament And More
NJPW broadcast the most recent episode of STRONG: High Alert tonight from Charlotte, NC on NJPW World. You can see results and highlights from the event below. *NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Title Tournament Final: Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) def. Yuya Uemura & Christopher Daniels.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
411mania.com
Spoilers From Yesterday’s Impact Wrestling Taping
Impact Wrestling taped episodes of their show on Saturday, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers from the Second City Slamm taping session below, per Impact Asylum:. Before The IMPACT. * Giselle Shaw def. Rosemary. * Ace Austin & Hikuleo def. Zicky Dice & Johnny Swinger.
411mania.com
Booker T Says He ‘Hasn’t Missed’ Braun Strowman Since WWE Release
There have been a lot of notable WWE exits over the last couple of years, but one Booker T hasn’t missed is Braun Strowman. Booker recently spoke on his Hall of Fame podcast about Strowman, who has been part of his own promotion Control Your Narrative since he was released from WWE in 2021, and how it’s been an “out of sight, out of mind” situation for him.
411mania.com
Backstage Update on MLW TV Tapings Will Resume
– As previously reported, MLW cancelled its planned TV taping in El Paso, Texas that was scheduled for August 27, and the event is now expected to be a house show instead. Fightful Select has an update on the event cancellation and MLW’s future plans. Per the report, MLW...
411mania.com
US Championship Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has added a United States Championship match to next week’s episode of Raw. It was announced on tonight’s Smackdown that Lashley will defend his championship against AJ Styles on Monday’s show. The updated lineup for the episode, which airs Monday live on USA Network, is:. *...
RELATED PEOPLE
411mania.com
MLW Cancels TV Taping In El Paso, Event Is Now A House Show
PWInsider reports that MLW has cancelled their upcoming TV taping in El Paso, TX, and the event will now be a house show instead. MLW’s Jared St. Laurent sent an email to talent that will no longer be brought in, telling them about the news. This will let them find other bookings for that date. The email said the “lucha promoter” would not bring in as many MLW talent as originally promised so the taping at Austin High School was cancelled. St. Laurent added that talents pulled from the show could get half pay “as a token of our appreciation as I know it’s been very frustrating having the schedule change this summer while we continue to finalize the new TV deal.”
411mania.com
Impact Knockout Tag Team Titles Change Hands at Impact Emergence
We have new Impact Knockout Tag Team Champions following tonight’s Impact Emergence. Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo defeated Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary at Friday’s show in order to capture the championships. The finish came when Rosemary tried to mist Green but hit Valkyrie instead, which led to a double suplex on Rosemary for the win.
411mania.com
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report 08.13.22: GUNTHER Demands Respect, Madcap Moss Respects McIntyre, More
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 08.13.22. -Scott Stanford welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. Booker T will be joining the show later. -Headlines: Karrion Kross continues to mess with Drew while he fends off The Usos. Shayna Baszler continues her feud with Liv Morgan. Hit Row made their return and got a win over enhancement talent.
411mania.com
NWA Teaming With Vet Tix To Offer Free NWA 74 Tickets To Veterans
ST. LOUIS — On August 27 and 28, 2022, The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) will continue to honor the history of its storied 74 years existence by returning to St. Louis for NWA 74, our biggest two-day, pay-per-view event of the year. As part of NWA Outreach – our...
IN THIS ARTICLE
411mania.com
PROGRESS Chapter 138 Results: Women’s Title Defense, More
PROGRESS Wrestling held its latest event, Chapter 138: The Deadly Viper Tour – Codename: Cottonmouth, on Sunday with a Women’s Title match and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Cagematch.net:. * PROGRESS Tag Team Championship Match: The Sunshine Machine def. Lykos Gym.
411mania.com
GCW Homecoming Part 2 Results 8.14.22: Nick Gage Ruins The Cardonas’ Vow Renewal, More
GCW held part two of its annual Homecoming event on Sunday night, featuring the Cardonas’ vow renewal and more. You can check out the full results from the Atlantic City, New Jersey show, which aired live on FITE TV, below per Wrestling Inc:. GCW Extreme Title Scramble Match: Cole...
411mania.com
Jeff Cobb Uses Math to Show How He Wins A-Block of G1 Climax, Predicts United Empire Final
– At Saturday’s NJPW G1 Climax 32 Night 16 event, Jeff Cobb defeated Toru Yano in their A Block match. The win gave Cobb 6 points in the tournament. After the match, Cobb cut a promo on Yano and also used some creative math on how he can still win the A Block. Below are some highlights and clip of the promo:
411mania.com
Sonny Kiss Turns Heel, Joins TrustBusters On AEW Rampage
Sonny Kiss has taken a trip to the dark side, turning heel on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. Kiss made her first appearance in nearly two years on tonight’s show, first losing a quick match to Parker Boudreaux early in the show. At the end of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
411mania.com
NJPW G1 Climax 32 Night 16 Results & Updated Standings
– NJPW continued its G1 Climax 32 tournament today with Night 16. The event was held at the Machida City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan. The event had an announced attendance of 2,212 people. Below are some results and updated point standings for the G1 Climax from New Japan’s official website:
411mania.com
Santos Escobar Suggests He Might Join WWE’s Main Roster
Santos Escobar was present at WrestleMania 39’s Launch Party and hinted about upcoming changes for himself in the WWE (h/t to Wrestling Inc). You can watch the full video from WWE and read a highlight from Escobar below. On what might be seen for WrestleMania next year: “WrestleMania is...
411mania.com
John Cena Says His Mount Rushmore of Wrestling Would be a Statue of Just Vince McMahon
– During a recent Q&A session at the Wales Comic-Con this month, WWE Superstar John Cena was asked who he would put on his own personal Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling. According to Cena, he would make it a one-person statue of former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. John...
411mania.com
AJ Styles on His WWE Entrance Music Originally Being Made for James Storm
– During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, WWE Superstar AJ Styles revealed that his entrance music in WWE was actually originally made for a different wrestler in James Storm. “Well, I gotta admit, it wasn’t made for me. It was made, from the way I understand it, James...
Comments / 0