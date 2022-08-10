ND Lottery
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ These North Dakota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
2 By 2
Red Balls: 3-23, White Balls: 2-04
(Red Balls: three, twenty-three; White Balls: two, four)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Lucky For Life
21-37-42-46-47, Lucky Ball: 12
(twenty-one, thirty-seven, forty-two, forty-six, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: twelve)
Mega Millions
01-08-10-25-32, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3
(one, eight, ten, twenty-five, thirty-two; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $65,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 35,000,000
