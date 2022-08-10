ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Pick 4’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery’s “Daily Pick 4” game were:

5-8-0-7

(five, eight, zero, seven)

¶ Maximum prize: $500

Comments / 0

 

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ These North Dakota lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (Red Balls: ten, seventeen; White Balls: nine, nineteen) (one, three, fifteen, seventeen, thirty-seven; Lucky Ball: thirteen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 82,000,000. Powerball. Estimated jackpot: 56,000,000.
BISMARCK, ND
Wisconsin GOP leader Vos fires 2020 election investigator

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly leader on Friday ended a 14-month, taxpayer-funded inquiry into the 2020 election by firing his hand-picked investigator. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ firing of Michael Gableman came just three days after the lawmaker narrowly survived a primary challenge from an opponent endorsed by former President Donald Trump and Gableman. While Gableman found no evidence of widespread fraud during his inquiry, he had joined Trump in calling for lawmakers to consider decertifying the 2020 election — something Vos and legal experts say is unconstitutional and impossible. Vos announced the investigation last year under pressure from Trump and chose Gableman, a conservative former Supreme Court justice, to lead it. But as the investigation progressed, Vos’ relationship soured with both Gableman and Trump. When he hired Gableman, Vos had said he was “supremely confident” in his abilities. By Tuesday night, Vos was calling him an “embarrassment.”
WISCONSIN STATE
North Carolina deputy killed; search on for shooter

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy was killed after stopping along a dark stretch of road in North Carolina, prompting authorities to launch a manhunt for whoever fired the shots late Thursday night. “We will find who’s responsible for this loss. Even in the midst of the...
Mormon lawmaker pushes abuse reporting reform in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker in Utah said Friday he plans to introduce legislation that would require clergy to report child abuse to authorities, eliminating the clergy-penitent privilege in a state where The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is the predominant religion. Rep. Phil Lyman’s news release came a week after The Associated Press published an investigative story focusing on cases in Arizona and West Virginia that found the church’s abuse reporting system can be misused by church leaders to divert abuse accusations away from law enforcement and instead to church attorneys who...
UTAH STATE
Oregon hospital overpaid employees by $2M, wants money back

BEND, Ore. (AP) — St. Charles Health System in Central Oregon accidentally overpaid thousands of employees a total of $2 million and is demanding employees pay that money back. Employees were told Thursday of the total amounts allegedly owed, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. Scott Palmer of the Oregon Nurses Association said the amounts range from less than $100 to as much as $3,000. St. Charles leadership said in a written statement that the average amount owed is $780, and that many employees have already signed forms agreeing to repay the money. More than 2,300 employees owe some money to St. Charles, a spokeswoman told The Bulletin.
OREGON STATE
FBI: Company bilked government after Hurricane Michael

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — A Florida company with a former House speaker as a top executive allegedly charged local government millions of dollars for Hurricane Michael cleanup that it never performed, according to an FBI affidavit that was released last week as part of an ongoing investigation. The Panama City News Herald reported that GAC Contractors ordered crews to move equipment to Bay County schools after the 2018 Category 5 hurricane, but not to do any work, according to the affidavit. The company then billed the county and school district for the equipment. The company lists former House Speaker Allen Bense as its chairman. Bense didn’t return a call from the newspaper seeking comment. The company did do cleanup work at the homes of its executives and several public officials in order to curry favor with the officials, and then sent the bills to local government, the affidavit said.
BAY COUNTY, FL
