ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana National Guard says their goodbyes before deployment

By Bailey Smith
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NuYY5_0hBFDNmk00

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Saying goodbye to family and friends is never easy in any circumstance, especially when it could be for an entire year. On Tuesday, over 300 Indiana National Guardsmen and women from the 163 Field Artillery said their goodbyes at a sendoff ceremony held at Christian Fellowship Church before being deployed to Iraq.

“All soldiers in the National Guard are trained that when they’re called, we’re gonna go, we’re gonna get the mission done,” said Sergeant Joseph Bichler who is in his sixth year serving.

The soldiers were praised at the ceremony for their bravery and service, and it was bittersweet for many in the guard and in attendance. Some showed their excitement for a new step in their career.

“It’s been a dream of mine to be able to do this. 13 year old me would kind of be screaming right now to be able to do this,” said First Lieutenant Tony Carsten.

Specialist Rayumos Hope said, “I feel like it’s gonna be a good step for me. I feel like I want to do this for as long as I can. So I want to have the best career possible.”

Many of the soldiers said getting to represent their country overseas is an honor. 1LT Carsten said it’s always something he’s wanted to be able to do, so finally getting to go to Iraq is an honor.

“[It’s] absolutely an honor,” added Sgt. Bichler. “Like I said, we all joined to hopefully one day do this. To have my name finally picked up and to be going to a place like we are, I’m definitely ready for the challenge.”

But the honor of being chosen doesn’t necessarily make the time and distance away much easier.

1LT Carsten’s family stood by watching him in tears. His mom, Amy Carsten, said, “It’s been a roller coaster. I’m very proud of him for all his accomplishments and everything he has done. Just gonna miss him a lot. Because he’s when he comes home, he just brings so much life to the house so we’re gonna miss that. Nine months is gonna be hard, but I’m very proud of him. And I know he’s excited about this trip and journey.”

Sgt. Bichler just got married in May and is devastated having to leave his wife back in the Tri-State. He said they “try not to think about it. But nights like last night were definitely tough. You’re sitting there, you’re having a conversation, but you’re saying words, you’re just kind of filling the void.”

As he held back tears, he added, “I’ve dealt with a lot, but it’s tough. That’s, that’s all I got to say on that one.” When asked what is going to help get him through the next year, he said watching the Kansas City Chiefs.

But the soldiers have trained for this moment and they say they are making the best of their situation.

“The guys I’m with, we clicked right away, so they’re going to be my family over there,” said 1LT Carsten. “And we’re more than ready to be able to do it.”

With the Soldier and Family Readiness Center in Evansville that offers a wide range of support for the soldiers and their families during the deployment, they can rest assured that back at home, their loved ones are in good hands…

Nicole Taylor with the Soldier and Family Readiness Center said, “if they don’t have that support, that’s when we step in and we find support and resources for them. Not everyone has a village around them, but we tried to create a village for them if they don’t have that and make sure that they’re as comfortable as possible.”

This is the first deployment for this group since 2008 and fourth trip overall, including 2002 and 2006.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 106

Jim Schwartz
1d ago

I was in the Indiana National Guard back in the 70s. Back then, the National Guard was there for helping in natural disasters like floods or blizzards. So I could have deployed to Evansville or northwest Indiana. But since 9/11 they get deployed to hotspots like Iraq. Do the Iraqis even appreciate their presence there?

Reply(11)
14
Blessed 1
1d ago

here we go sticking our 👃 into other Countries business while risking the lives of THOUSANDS of soldiers, who have family, and friends who love them.... smh 🎈🎈🎈🎈❤️❤️🙏🏾🙏🏾

Reply(2)
8
Georgette Bueltel
1d ago

this is my old unit, I will be praying for all of them to come home. safely, I am proud of everyone one of them🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Reply(2)
9
Related
cbs4indy.com

Indiana WWII veteran honored by Gov. Holcomb

WABASH, Ind. — A World War II veteran is being honored for his service to our country and our Indiana community. 98-year-old George Dingledy served 33 months of active duty in the Pacific Theater during WWII. He has been in his local rotary club for 64 years and once served as the Mayor of Wabash, Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Medical Moment: The early signs of dementia

Dr. Marco Clark was named president back in April and began his duties in July. According to the Indiana Secretary of State's office, Curt Nisly is so far the only person to file to run for the seat. Drivers reminded to be cautious, find alternative routes due to Walorski services.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana National Guard#National Guardsmen#The National Guard
NBC News

The remains of two sailors missing since Pearl Harbor attack are finally identified

The remains of two sailors missing in action since the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor have been identified, a federal agency said. Petty Ofc. 2nd Class Claude Ralph Garcia died at age 25 while serving as a ship fitter aboard the USS West Virginia when Japanese forces attacked the U.S. naval base near Honolulu. Petty Ofc. 1st Class Keith Warren Tipsword, died at age 27, on the same battleship.
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI
wibqam.com

These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live in nationwide

INDIANAPOLIS — People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in. Business and personal finance site Kiplinger used calculations of living expenses...
hoosieragtoday.com

4-H Grand Drive Winners Selected at the Indiana State Fair

The grand champions were selected Sunday night at the 2022 Indiana State Fair 4-H Grand Drive presented by Farm Credit Mid-America. “It was a jaw drop. [I’ve felt] absolutely no feeling like that,” said Harper Henney of Steuben County after receiving the banner for her grand champion market lamb. Harper said it’s been a long journey to produce a grand champion.
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

New Indiana abortion law effecting foster care

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to Indiana Foster care there are 6,200 licensed parents able to adopt. That number more than doubles when looking at the amount of children looking for a permanent home. Indiana's newest abortion law has raised interest for families wanting to adopt children, specifically infants.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Spotted Lanternfly is now in Northern and Southern Indiana

INDIANA – Spotted lanternfly (SLF) (Lycorma delicatula) was found in late July in Huntington, Indiana. This federally regulated invasive species is a serious new pest that harms plants by slowing their growth and reducing fruit production, especially in vineyards and orchards. Finding this pest this far north of last...
HUNTINGTON, IN
CBS 42

Doctors open medical marijuana dispensary in Mississippi

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — Two doctors have made an efforts to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven, called Magnolia Greens. Dennis Sanders and his wife are co-owners of Magnolia Greens. Sanders is a doctor, and his wife is a registered nurse. The two wanted to open the dispensary to ensure that patients can receive […]
WISN

2-month-old boy abducted in Wisconsin found in Indiana

KENOSHA, Wis. — A 2-month-old Kenosha boy is home safe with his mom Wednesday after being abducted by his father, Kenosha police said. Police say the 24-year-old man beat the mother Tuesday and took the baby. The father doesn't live in the area and had no prior arrangement to...
KENOSHA, WI
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky sheriff indicted on charges of misconduct, witness tampering

WEBSTER COUNTY, KY — A Kentucky sheriff has been indicted on charges of official misconduct and witness tampering, the state attorney general's office announced Wednesday. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's Office says a grand jury on Wednesday indicted Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones on one count of first-degree official misconduct and one count of tampering with a witness.
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
The Associated Press

Jury is told 2 men wanted to kidnap Whitmer, start revolt

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Two anti-government extremists sought to spark a “second American revolution” by kidnapping Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a prosecutor told jurors Wednesday, as the government tried for a second time to get convictions in an alleged plot to shock the country into chaos before the 2020 election. Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. are on trial again, four months after a jury couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict while acquitting two other men. The jury heard competing themes during opening statements. Prosecutors will present angry, profanity-filled conversations, text messages and social media posts to show that a band of homegrown rebels was serious about snatching the Democratic governor. The steps included gun drills in a handmade “shoot house,” two rides to see Whitmer’s northern Michigan home and a stop at a nearby bridge where an explosive might be placed, Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher O’Connor said.
MICHIGAN STATE
indyschild.com

Smithsonian Museum Day 2022 – Free Museum Admission

Smithsonian Museum Day is an annual day of free admission at select museums across the country. This year, Museum Day will be celebrated on Saturday, September 17, 2022. For one day only, participating museums across the United States will channel the spirit of the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington DC-based facilities (which offer free admission every day) and open their doors for FREE to those who download a Museum Day ticket.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wxpr.org

Wisconsin selects site for new youth prison

Wisconsin is another step closer to closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Lincoln County. Tuesday, Governor Evers announced the Department of Corrections has selected a site for the new youth prison. It will be in northwest Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to hold a special...
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy