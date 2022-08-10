ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

CBS19

Fire ants invade East Texas homes

TEXAS, USA — First they pinch, then they burn and itch. Fire ants are not only an annoying guest many East Texans have right now, but their bites are painful too. Seth Newberry with Alpha Pest Control said in the summertime, his team responds to 70% more calls about these guys getting into the house than they do in the winter months.
East Texan man banned in Mexico for 10 years returns for his PhD

TYLER, Texas — Imagine growing up in the U.S., deciding to go to college, and being told to return to Mexico to get a student visa. Since the age of five, Higinio Fernandez called U.S. his home. He had a normal childhood and went through the nursing program at Tyler Junior College, but he was undocumented.
TYLER, TX
Tyler, TX
Tyler local news

