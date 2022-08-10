Read full article on original website
Fire ants invade East Texas homes
TEXAS, USA — First they pinch, then they burn and itch. Fire ants are not only an annoying guest many East Texans have right now, but their bites are painful too. Seth Newberry with Alpha Pest Control said in the summertime, his team responds to 70% more calls about these guys getting into the house than they do in the winter months.
East Texan man banned in Mexico for 10 years returns for his PhD
TYLER, Texas — Imagine growing up in the U.S., deciding to go to college, and being told to return to Mexico to get a student visa. Since the age of five, Higinio Fernandez called U.S. his home. He had a normal childhood and went through the nursing program at Tyler Junior College, but he was undocumented.
US 190 West to close overnight Friday to remove crashed plane from Lake Livingston
LIVINGSTON, Texas — US Highway 190 West will be closed in the early morning hours of Friday as crews work to remove an aircraft that crashed in Lake Livingston earlier this week while responding to wildfires in Polk County. The Texas Department of Transportation - Lufkin District said the...
Active wildfires reported in Polk, Tyler counties
Three wildfires are currently active in Deep East Texas. Tyler County - 75 acres (60% contained) Tyler County - 150 acres (50% contained) Polk County - 30 acres (70% contained)
Investigation underway after air tanker crashes in Lake Livingston while responding to wildfires
POLK COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway after a Texas A&M Forest Service Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker/Scooper crashed in Lake Livingston as it was responding to wildfires in Polk County. The crash occurred around 5 p.m. Tuesday as the agency was assisting on multiple new wildfires...
