Winning numbers drawn in ‘Idaho Cash’ game
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Idaho Lottery’s “Idaho Cash” game were:
02-15-26-29-40
(two, fifteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $64,800
