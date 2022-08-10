ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
THV11

Little Rock mayor announces FOIA process improvements

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. announced on August 9, 2022, that Chief Deputy City Attorney Alex Betton will lead the newly aligned FOIA Division. He also ordered an overhaul of the city's procedures regarding public requests for information as his office continues its efforts to improve and promote transparency.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

New trail system coming to Conway after receiving grant

CONWAY, Arkansas — On Wednesday, the City of Conway announced they received a $25 million dollar grant to create a new trail system. The grant, which came from the United States Department of Transportation will be used to build the Connect Conway greenway trail. It's been four years in...
CONWAY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Little Rock, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Scott Jr.
magnoliareporter.com

El Dorado's Rich is Arkansas EMT Administrator of the Year

The Arkansas EMT Association honored paramedic Tommy Rich as the 2022 Arkansas EMS Administrator of the Year at its annual conference held in Hot Springs. Rich serves as the regional manager for ProMed Ambulance overseeing ambulance operations for Union, Calhoun, Dallas and Ashley counties. Rich has more than 25 years...
EL DORADO, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foia#Mayor#New Policies#City Attorney#Politics Local#Arkansans
THV11

New bus ID program aims to keep Searcy students safe

SEARCY, Ark. — The new school year is almost here, which means that thousands of Arkansas students are preparing for another year of riding the school bus. Despite the bus's daily routine, sometimes mix-ups occur that create panic for everyone involved. This year, Searcy School District implemented a program...
SEARCY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
THV11

Feds continue to investigate Little Rock mail thefts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Four Arkansans were arrested last week on federal charges involving mail theft— and this week, the investigation will continue. Federal investigators have looked into the 4 indictments for mail theft and stolen mail keys in Little Rock and could tell us more updates on arrests soon.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Little Rock completes investigation into Big Country Chateau Apartments

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The City of Little Rock's investigation into code violations for Big Country Chateau Apartments has been completed; with a new timeline to fix any code violations starting on Thursday. Many residents shared that they're used to issues with mold and bugs, but when the water...
THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Little Rock local news

 https://www.thv11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy