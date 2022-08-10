Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
Mother who allegedly murdered disabled son to undergo competency evaluationLavinia ThompsonNorton Shores, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel Maven
We Discovered Lots of Michigan's Local Blueberry Farms for U-Pick Berries and Incredible Blueberry Treats and GoodiesDeanLandMichigan State
Related
Where Can I Get Good Fish and Chips in Grand Rapids? Right Here!
You know when you have a craving for a certain type of food, and, man, you just have to have some? That's Fish & Chips for me. Sometimes I just need to have some, but where will I find authentic, delicious Fish & Chips, a British staple, in Grand Rapids?
awesomemitten.com
2022 ULTIMATE Guide to Millennium Park Grand Rapids
Whether you’re planning a solo trip or a family outing, Millennium Park Grand Rapids is its own bit of paradise in West Michigan. With more than 100 state parks and recreation areas, and more than 900 miles of trails across more than 300,000 acres, there’s little doubt that there’s a lot of Michigan to explore. No matter what part of Michigan you’re in, there’s always plenty to see, plenty to do, lots of fun to have, and lots to explore.
Sturgeon spotted swimming along the pier in Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A lakeshore woman captured video of something you don't see every day — a sturgeon swimming along the pier in Grand Haven!. Jenna Benson shared the video on Facebook. She was walking on the pier yesterday with a friend when a fisherman called their attention to it.
Ruff Times: Why Michigan Dog Owners Are Struggling To Find Groomers
Now that we're starting to get out and about more since the Covid-19 pandemic began in 2020,. I've seen firsthand worker shortages at fast food places, restaurants, and a lot of retail locations. The shortage makes sense, a lot of people who worked at those places have decided the work...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flying man seen along the Grand River part of jet-suit demonstration
A modern-day rocketeer took to the skies Tuesday to demonstrate new technology that is used by first responders overseas.
Serene countryside Grand Rapids-area home with land for horses hits market for $750K
BELDING, MI-- Tucked away in the countryside northeast of Grand Rapids sits a colonial home with horse stables and ample land that recently hit the market. The spacious home, located at 12500 Belding Road NE in Belding, is listed for $750,000 by Yoder Real Estate - eXp Realty.
Where Is She Going? Fox 17’s Michelle Dunaway Shares Her Big Life Update
Grand Rapids is an amazing place to live and work. As a media personality, I know what it's like to have your job title change and take on new roles and challenges. That's what's happening to Michelle Dunaway a member of the Fox 17 morning news. Michelle Dunaway Is Leaving...
Mr. & Mrs. Crab opens Monday in Grand Rapids
A new restaurant serving up Southern seafood boils is officially open in Grand Rapids.
IN THIS ARTICLE
michiganradio.org
Two generations and $70 million later, Muskegon Lake is restored
In West Michigan, Muskegon Lake will soon be removed from the list of Great Lakes Areas of Concern. The completion of restoration efforts comes after over 30 years and 470 million invested in cleanup. Along with the progress and promise of economic revitalization, there is still work to be done...
awesomemitten.com
14 Excellent Restaurants in Ludington Michigan to Enjoy
Ludington is one of the most picturesque towns on Michigan’s west side. Located at the mouth of the Pere Marquette River, it’s the perfect destination for year-round fun. With so much to see and do, you’re bound to work up an appetite. When you do, there are lots of great restaurants in Ludington Michigan.
25 beagles rescued from testing facility arrive in West Michigan
The Humane Society of West Michigan has received 25 new arrivals. 25 of the testing facility rescue beagles have now arrived in Grand Rapids.
matadornetwork.com
8 Michigan Lighthouses You Can Spend the Night In
With 3,200 miles of Great Lakes shoreline, it makes sense that Michigan has more lighthouses – 129 – than any other state in the country. Many Michigan lighthouses are open to the public, have museum exhibits, and allow a climb to the top of the tower. Some of them are still active navigational aids.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Major road to close Wednesday in downtown Grand Rapids
A major road in downtown Grand Rapids will close on Wednesday, Aug. 10, and remain closed through Aug. 21.
BRRR It is cold! Farmer’s Almanac Predicts the First Frost for Michigan
This is not my first walk in the park with a Farmer's Almanac. Growing up, I would collect the actual printed-out Farmer's Almanacs for my grandfather. Since my grandfather was blind, little Lisha B would sit in his lap and read to him the specific predictions and news he wanted to hear about.
Unity Festival returns to Muskegon
Heritage Landing will play host to dozens of big names in Christian music August 10th - 13th. Organizers planned events for festival-goers of all ages-- and the first night is free.
WOOD
Today’s Top Pick: Newaygo County Fair
Summertime is the perfect time to have fun as a family, today’s top pick is to head to the Newaygo County fair. You will see all kinds of creatures, have all kinds of fun, and of course enjoy an elephant ear and some great carnival rides. For a list of events and more information check out their website here.
HomeGoods, Sierra, Kid to Kid to open near RiverTown Crossings mall
More than two years after Gordmans closed its doors for good in Wyoming, three new retailers are moving into the building.
Dangerous beach conditions expected Thursday
Dangerous beach conditions are set to return to Lake Michigan shores Thursday.
Muskegon Lake waterfront developer buys Hartshorn residential development
MUSKEGON, MI – Muskegon developer Ryan Leestma knows how to take advantage of an opportunity when he sees one. He recently did so by purchasing the Hartshorn Village development, which is directly next to his $250 million project, Adelaide Pointe, on Muskegon Lake. “The reason I bought (Hartshorn) is...
Look: 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And Street Names
Michigan drivers know that our roads are not always fun to drive on. You have to constantly be on alert to dodge bad drivers, potholes, and wild animals. The one bright side is we do have some hilarious street names to see along the way. 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And...
Comments / 0