Whitehall, MI

2022 ULTIMATE Guide to Millennium Park Grand Rapids

Whether you’re planning a solo trip or a family outing, Millennium Park Grand Rapids is its own bit of paradise in West Michigan. With more than 100 state parks and recreation areas, and more than 900 miles of trails across more than 300,000 acres, there’s little doubt that there’s a lot of Michigan to explore. No matter what part of Michigan you’re in, there’s always plenty to see, plenty to do, lots of fun to have, and lots to explore.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Whitehall, MI
michiganradio.org

Two generations and $70 million later, Muskegon Lake is restored

In West Michigan, Muskegon Lake will soon be removed from the list of Great Lakes Areas of Concern. The completion of restoration efforts comes after over 30 years and 470 million invested in cleanup. Along with the progress and promise of economic revitalization, there is still work to be done...
MUSKEGON, MI
awesomemitten.com

14 Excellent Restaurants in Ludington Michigan to Enjoy

Ludington is one of the most picturesque towns on Michigan’s west side. Located at the mouth of the Pere Marquette River, it’s the perfect destination for year-round fun. With so much to see and do, you’re bound to work up an appetite. When you do, there are lots of great restaurants in Ludington Michigan.
LUDINGTON, MI
matadornetwork.com

8 Michigan Lighthouses You Can Spend the Night In

With 3,200 miles of Great Lakes shoreline, it makes sense that Michigan has more lighthouses – 129 – than any other state in the country. Many Michigan lighthouses are open to the public, have museum exhibits, and allow a climb to the top of the tower. Some of them are still active navigational aids.
WOOD

Today’s Top Pick: Newaygo County Fair

Summertime is the perfect time to have fun as a family, today’s top pick is to head to the Newaygo County fair. You will see all kinds of creatures, have all kinds of fun, and of course enjoy an elephant ear and some great carnival rides. For a list of events and more information check out their website here.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
My Magic GR

Look: 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And Street Names

Michigan drivers know that our roads are not always fun to drive on. You have to constantly be on alert to dodge bad drivers, potholes, and wild animals. The one bright side is we do have some hilarious street names to see along the way. 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And...
LANSING, MI

