BET
Emmett Till's Accuser Seen Publicly For The First Time In 20 Years
Just weeks after an unserved arrest warrant was found for Emmett Till’s accuser, Carolyn Bryant Donham has been found in Kentucky. According to the Daily Mail, Carolyn Bryant Donham is 88 years old and living in Kentucky. A Daily Mail reporter asked her son, Thomas Bryant, 71, if his mother would comment on Till. He reportedly shook his head no with his mother standing behind him. The outlet claims she is legally blind and receives hospice care in her home.
Emmett Till’s Life, Lynching And Murder Trial In Photos
The Story of Emmet Till is one of the most tragic stories in American history. Emmett Louis Till was 14-year’s-old when he was kidnapped, tortured, and lynched in Mississippi in 1955. Today would have been his 81st birthday, and as we reflect on the constant battle against racism, hatred, and violence, we also remember Till’s legacy.
Texas grand jury declines to indict man accused of killing 9-year-old girl while shooting at armed robber
A grand jury in Harris County, Texas, on Tuesday declined to indict a man who allegedly killed 9-year-old Arlene Alvarez while shooting at an armed robber in February, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said.
BET
Woman at Center of Emmett Till Killing Claims She 'Always Felt Like A Victim'
A week after a 1955 arrest warrant was found for Carolyn Bryant, the Mississippi woman who wrongfully accused Emmett Till of making improper advances, her unpublished memoir has surfaced, with a claim that she tried to prevent the 15-year-old Chicago youth from being killed. According to the Associated Press, the...
Man who spent decades in prison for Malcolm X murder sues for wrongful conviction
A New York man who spent two decades in prison for the murder of civil rights leader Malcolm X is suing city leaders and former law enforcement officers over his wrongful imprisonment after he was exonerated late last year.
Son Knocks Over Mom's Casket at Funeral After 'Chaotic' Family Brawl
The casket was knocked down after the man reportedly got in his car and drove it toward his sister but ended up hitting another woman and the casket.
Eric Trump Says Security Cameras Captured FBI Acting Improperly During Raid
Staff working at Mar-a-Lago said they refused to turn off the surveillance cameras on the property during Monday's FBI raid.
insideedition.com
Mississippi Woman Who Used Bitcoin to Pay for Failed Murder-for-Hire Plot Gets 10 Years in Prison
A Mississippi woman has been sentenced to 10 years after a failed murder-for-hire plot, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. On Aug. 1, Jessica Leeann Sledge, 40, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised probation, and a fine of $1,000. Sledge previously...
‘Boom. Put Her To Sleep’: Ohio Serial Killer Describes How He Murdered Vulnerable Women
On September 13, 2016, Ashland County, Ohio emergency personnel rushed to a house in response to a 911 call made by a woman who reported she had been abducted three days earlier. Jane Doe, a pseudonym used to protect her privacy, made the call while her captor slept, PEOPLE reported...
Grim New Details Released About The Final Moments Of A Family Killed While On Camping Trip
New details are being revealed about the final moments of Iowa parents and their young daughter, who were killed earlier this month while camping at a state park. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) announced Thursday how each of the Cedar Falls family members were killed on July 22 while camping at Maquoketa Caves State Park.
MSNBC
Some think a movie about Emmett Till is unnecessary. Here's why they're wrong.
As conservatives work to eliminate classroom discussions of race that they say will make white children uncomfortable, a new film focused on Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie Till Mobley, reminds us of the necessity of confronting the past — even the most painful aspects of it. For as long as racism and white supremacist violence operate as powerful forces in the U.S., and they obviously do, we will need films such as “Till” so we don’t lose sight of where we have been, where we are and where we need to go. Anyone paying attention to recent events in the U.S. — including the surge of hate crimes — knows the story of Emmett Till matters today.
Florida Woman Charged With Stabbing Roommate Allegedly Told Authorities She'd Been 'Thinking About Killing Him For A While'
A Florida woman accused of stabbing her roommate with two knives allegedly told police that she was “thinking of killing him for a while,” and does not know why she “snapped.”. Erica Raven Black, 32, was arrested Friday and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon....
Emmett Till Accuser Says “I Didn’t Know What Was Planned For Him” In Unpublished Memoir
An excerpt from the unpublished memoir of Emmett Till’s accuser has been publicized. In the surfaced passage, she denies wishing the teenager any harm. The Associated Press reported the text was made public by historian and author Timothy Tyson who acquired the document in 2008 from Carolyn Bryant Donham herself.
'She Knew She Was Going To Die:' Testimony Offered In 'Honor Killings' Capital Murder Trial
New details are coming to light in the capital murder trial of Yaser Said, the man accused of killing his teen daughters as part of an “honor killing.”. Yaser Said, 65, stands accused of killing his daughters, 17-year-old Sarah and 18-year-old Amina, on New Year's Day in 2008, under the belief that the girls had brought shame onto his family.
Philly Man Arrested For Stabbing Death Of ‘Amazing’ Mother Of Six Who'd Previously Gotten Protection Order
A Philadelphia man is accused of stabbing a mother of six who'd previously obtained an order of protection against him, according to authorities. Raymond Thompson, 34, was taken into custody Saturday morning, less than an hour after the body of Ashley Lockhart, 34, was found stabbed to death inside a minivan, according to a statement from the Philadelphia Police Department e-mailed to Oxygen.com.
Rapper Mystikal again accused of rape; held without bond
Rapper Mystikal was jailed in Louisiana on Monday, accused of rape more than a year after prosecutors dropped charges that had kept him jailed for 18 months in another part of the state.Michael “Mystikal” Tyler was arrested on charges including rape and domestic abuse battery, Sheriff Bobby Webre of Ascension Parish, just outside Baton Rouge, said in a Facebook post Monday.The 51-year-old hip-hop legend is being held without bond on 10 charges, according to the sheriff's office inmate lookup.Attorney Joel Pearce said he believes bond will be discussed at a hearing Tuesday. Pearce said he is supposed to meet with...
Attorneys for police officers accused of fatally shooting girl want judge to dismiss charges
Lawyers for the three officers accused in the Philadelphia shooting death of eight-year-old Fanta Bility have argued that the judge in the case should dismiss their manslaughter charges. Attorneys for Devon Smith, Brian Devaney, and Sean Dolan said the officers aren’t responsible for the death of the girl and that...
hotnewhiphop.com
Emmett Till's Accuser, Carolyn Bryant, Seen In Kentucky
Last month, the family of Emmett Till demanded justice, yet again, for the horrendous incident that took place nearly 70 years ago. After digging through files at a Mississippi courthouse, the arrest warrant for Carolyn Bryant, Till's accuser, was found. Infuriated with the evidence, the advocates urged law enforcement to conduct a proper investigation and indict Bryant for her culpability in Till's death.
Recent College Grad Is Found Bloody And Abandoned On Washington Road, But Who Was Responsible?
“We didn’t know if it’s an attempted murder or if it’s just a bad accident,” Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers said of finding Kristen Grindley unconscious on the roadway. “All we know is that we have an injured female in the middle of the road and we have very little evidence.”
California Couple Embroiled In 'Love Triangle' Plead No Contest To Kidnapping 3-Month-Old Baby
A California couple embroiled in a “love triangle involving elaborate lies and cheating” pleaded no contest Tuesday to what authorities have described as the “bizarre kidnapping” of a 3-month-old baby boy. Yesenia Guadalupe Ramirez, 43, and Jose Ramon Portillo, 28, pleaded no contest in court Tuesday...
