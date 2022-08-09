As conservatives work to eliminate classroom discussions of race that they say will make white children uncomfortable, a new film focused on Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie Till Mobley, reminds us of the necessity of confronting the past — even the most painful aspects of it. For as long as racism and white supremacist violence operate as powerful forces in the U.S., and they obviously do, we will need films such as “Till” so we don’t lose sight of where we have been, where we are and where we need to go. Anyone paying attention to recent events in the U.S. — including the surge of hate crimes — knows the story of Emmett Till matters today.

