Read full article on original website
Amanda Callaway
2d ago
domestic violence is not set up right for the victim and puts them in more danger .. that order does nothing but make them prove they want to break it and if ur gonna call in that moment they r gonna prove it doesn't matter
Reply(1)
3
Related
21-Year-Old Assistant Manager Is Found Stabbed To Death At California KFC On Halloween Morning
On Halloween morning in 1984, Robin Hoynes' sisters put on their costumes and started their day — never realizing a real-life monster had forever altered the dynamics of their tight-knit family. Robin — a pretty, popular 21-year-old redhead — lay dead at a KFC in Torrance, California where she...
JonBenet Ramsey crime scene DNA could be IDed in hours, cold case researcher says as family pushes for answers
"Hi - @GovofCO. #Parabon and @CeCeLMoore is the premier shop in the world to successfully hunt #childkillers," John Andrew Ramsey, JonBenet’s half-brother, tweeted Monday. "Let's get to work! #jonbenet #boulderco." Parabon NanoLabs, the Virginia-based firm Ramsey mentioned in his tweet, has a track record of using complicated and innovative...
insideedition.com
Montana Motorist Plows Into Family, Fatally Shoots Dad and Baby in Targeted Attack on Ex-Girlfriend
A former National Guardsman plowed his car into a family and opened fire, killing 39-year-old David Siau and his 18-month old daughter McKenzie at Montana’s Glacier National Park. When the suspect, Derrick Madden, ran out of ammo, he pulled out a knife and started stabbing David's sister Christina, who...
Florida Man Allegedly Lured His Mom To Basement, Fatally Stabbed And Beat Her With Hammer
Logan Lopez has been charged with murdering his mother, Mary Beth Lopez, and allegedly told police he'd been planning it for a year because she'd "enslaved" him. A Florida man is behind bars after authorities say he lured his mother to his apartment where he stabbed her to death over the weekend, officials said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
12-year-old girl found walking in the road in Alabama leads to the discovery of 2 bodies and an arrest
A 12-year-old girl found walking on an Alabama road this week led to the discovery of two decomposing bodies in a nearby home and the arrest of a man on a kidnapping charge, officials said. Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, could also face capital murder and other charges after a passerby...
JonBenét Ramsey’s brother tells cops ‘it’s time to talk’ after new cold case law spurs hope murder will be cracked
A NEW federal law that can force police to reinvestigate a cold case is a "promising step" towards finding JonBenét Ramsey's killer. John Andrew Ramsey - JonBenét's half-brother - told The U.S. Sun in an exclusive interview that the Homicide Victims' Families Rights Act provides "accountability and transparency."
Police believe a 16-year-old girl in Northern California who went missing at a party may have been abducted
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen at a party near a campground in Truckee, California, early Saturday morning.
Third Autopsy Reveals Debahni Escobar Died of Suffocation
Debanhi Escobar, the 18-year-old girl who was found dead in Monterrey, Mexico three months ago, died of “asphyxia by obstruction of respiratory orifices” according to a third autopsy report. The independent investigation, which was requested by Escobar’s family and the federal government, didn’t specify what blocked her nose...
Complex
Corrections Officer Allegedly Sold Male Inmates Keys to Women’s Holding Area for $1000, Facilitating Rape
Women incarcerated in Indiana were allegedly raped, assaulted, and harassed after a jailer sold access to their housing area for $1,000. The allegations have spurred multiple lawsuits, per a detailed report from Law & Crime, including one filed this week that alleges “not a single jail officer” intervened during the evening of Oct. 23 and the early hours of Oct. 24 of last year.
Mom Sues Walmart After 6-Year-Old Died in The Parking Lot
Essie McKenzie's 6-year-old died from her injuries in a Walmart parking lot fire, while her 9-year-old suffered severe burns and lung damage.
Alleged California Serial Killer's Girlfriend's Tipped Off Authorities
A woman in fear for her life allegedly tipped off authorities to her suspected serial killer boyfriend's alleged crimes. Buford King, 36, is currently awaiting trial for the murders of three men, killed in Squaw Valley — which is just west of Lake Tahoe — and Visalia, California between 2011 and 2016.
Police officer jailed for laughing when colleague broke woman with dementia’s arm in violent arrest
A former Colorado police officer has been sentenced to jail for laughing after a colleague broke the arm of a 73-year-old woman with dementia during a rough address. Daria Jalali was sentenced on Friday to 45 days in jail and three years of probation for failing to intervene in the arrest of Karen Garner in Loveland, about 50 miles north of Denver, the Associated Press reported. She will also be required to perform 250 hours of community service and will be banned from pursuing a law enforcement career in the future. Ms Garner, who suffers from dementia and...
Man Claims That Dismembered Girlfriend, Who Was Found In Fridge, Went In 'On Her Own'
Daryl Jones claimed that Kristy Jefferson, who was found dismembered and decomposing in a fridge placed in the hallway by his apartment, climbed into the appliance "on her own." A Pennsylvania man whose girlfriend was found dismembered and decaying in an abandoned refrigerator by his apartment has claimed that she...
Florida mother who forced 3-year-old son to overdose on sedatives sentenced to 40 years in prison
The Florida mother who forced her 3-year-old child to overdose on prescription sedatives has been sentenced to four decades in prison. Amy Oliver, 48, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the 2020 murder of her son, Henry Prisby. Duval County Circuit Judge Mark Borello handed down the sentence...
American judge kidnapped and held for $36,000 ransom after hiring two prostitutes while vacationing in Rio de Janeiro: Four suspects are in custody, including two men who posed as a police officer
An American judge vacationing in Rio de Janeiro hired two prostitutes before he was kidnapped and held for ransom by two men who were posing as police officers. The magistrate, whose name has not been released by Brazilian authorities, arrived in the tourist hot spot July 3, according to police reports.
A man’s credit card wasn’t working at a gas station. He beat up the mother and daughter clerks, police say.
Kyle Fitta, 30, of North Dighton, is facing multiple assault and battery charges. A North Dighton man is facing multiple assault and battery charges after police say he beat up a mother and daughter working at an Auburn gas station before causing a crash on the Mass. Pike and violently assaulting another driver.
Rage Erupts at Funeral for Black Woman Who Died After Falling Out of Moving Cop Car
On Thursday morning, Brianna Marie Grier was laid to rest at a “celebration of life” at the West Hunter Street Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia.National outrage has erupted since the 28-year-old mother of two died in July from head injuries sustained while in the custody of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department after experiencing a mental health episode.Specifically, state investigators say she died after falling out of a cop car—and that the door was left open by at least one of the people arresting her.“The program says that we come to celebrate her life, but we also come to condemn her...
Arizona woman arrested, accused of molesting two teens
An Arizona woman was arrested last week in connection with the sexual abuse of minors, the sheriff’s office said in a release. Makaila Yablonski, 25, is charged with sexual abuse, sexual conduct with a minor, public sexual indecency, and indecent exposure with a victim who is 15 years of age or more, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office said.
The armed man who shot and killed an active shooter at an Indiana mall learned to shoot from his grandfather, his lawyer says
The armed bystander who fatally shot a gunman at an Indiana mall learned to shoot from grandpa, his lawyer said. Elisjsha Dicken took out the gunman who opened fired at Greenwood Park Mall and killed three people. Dicken is still processing what he went through, his attorney told Insider. The...
FBI search warrant application shows chilling online postings from Kavanaugh assassination suspect
A newly unveiled FBI search warrant shows that the man accused of attempting to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh meticulously planned the alleged plot and even reached out for advice on an internet forum. According to the FBI search warrant obtained by Fox News Digital, 26-year-old Nicholas John Roske...
Oxygen
New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
7K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news
Comments / 13