On Thursday morning, Brianna Marie Grier was laid to rest at a “celebration of life” at the West Hunter Street Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia.National outrage has erupted since the 28-year-old mother of two died in July from head injuries sustained while in the custody of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department after experiencing a mental health episode.Specifically, state investigators say she died after falling out of a cop car—and that the door was left open by at least one of the people arresting her.“The program says that we come to celebrate her life, but we also come to condemn her...

22 HOURS AGO