domestic violence is not set up right for the victim and puts them in more danger .. that order does nothing but make them prove they want to break it and if ur gonna call in that moment they r gonna prove it doesn't matter

Vice

Third Autopsy Reveals Debahni Escobar Died of Suffocation

Debanhi Escobar, the 18-year-old girl who was found dead in Monterrey, Mexico three months ago, died of “asphyxia by obstruction of respiratory orifices” according to a third autopsy report. The independent investigation, which was requested by Escobar’s family and the federal government, didn’t specify what blocked her nose...
Complex

Corrections Officer Allegedly Sold Male Inmates Keys to Women’s Holding Area for $1000, Facilitating Rape

Women incarcerated in Indiana were allegedly raped, assaulted, and harassed after a jailer sold access to their housing area for $1,000. The allegations have spurred multiple lawsuits, per a detailed report from Law & Crime, including one filed this week that alleges “not a single jail officer” intervened during the evening of Oct. 23 and the early hours of Oct. 24 of last year.
INDIANA STATE
Oxygen

Alleged California Serial Killer's Girlfriend's Tipped Off Authorities

A woman in fear for her life allegedly tipped off authorities to her suspected serial killer boyfriend's alleged crimes. Buford King, 36, is currently awaiting trial for the murders of three men, killed in Squaw Valley — which is just west of Lake Tahoe — and Visalia, California between 2011 and 2016.
The Independent

Police officer jailed for laughing when colleague broke woman with dementia’s arm in violent arrest

A former Colorado police officer has been sentenced to jail for laughing after a colleague broke the arm of a 73-year-old woman with dementia during a rough address. Daria Jalali was sentenced on Friday to 45 days in jail and three years of probation for failing to intervene in the arrest of Karen Garner in Loveland, about 50 miles north of Denver, the Associated Press reported. She will also be required to perform 250 hours of community service and will be banned from pursuing a law enforcement career in the future. Ms Garner, who suffers from dementia and...
Daily Mail

American judge kidnapped and held for $36,000 ransom after hiring two prostitutes while vacationing in Rio de Janeiro: Four suspects are in custody, including two men who posed as a police officer

An American judge vacationing in Rio de Janeiro hired two prostitutes before he was kidnapped and held for ransom by two men who were posing as police officers. The magistrate, whose name has not been released by Brazilian authorities, arrived in the tourist hot spot July 3, according to police reports.
TheDailyBeast

Rage Erupts at Funeral for Black Woman Who Died After Falling Out of Moving Cop Car

On Thursday morning, Brianna Marie Grier was laid to rest at a “celebration of life” at the West Hunter Street Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia.National outrage has erupted since the 28-year-old mother of two died in July from head injuries sustained while in the custody of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department after experiencing a mental health episode.Specifically, state investigators say she died after falling out of a cop car—and that the door was left open by at least one of the people arresting her.“The program says that we come to celebrate her life, but we also come to condemn her...
Fox News

Arizona woman arrested, accused of molesting two teens

An Arizona woman was arrested last week in connection with the sexual abuse of minors, the sheriff’s office said in a release. Makaila Yablonski, 25, is charged with sexual abuse, sexual conduct with a minor, public sexual indecency, and indecent exposure with a victim who is 15 years of age or more, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office said.
