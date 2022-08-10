(Detroit Lakes, MN) -- The Minnesota State Patrol says there were no serious injuries or fatal crashes in the Detroit Lakes District during WeFest last weekend. Troopers made 1,351 traffic stops. Eight people were arrested for DWI, eight minors were caught consuming alcohol, five felony drug arrests were made and six people were arrested on warrants. Four drivers were clocked going over 100mph, 440 tickets and warnings were issued for speeding, and 73 tickets were given out for distracted driving.

DETROIT LAKES, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO