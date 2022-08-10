Read full article on original website
High School Football Season Preview: Josh Balstad West Fargo
Big Game James caught up with senior FB/LB Josh Balstad. They preview his senior season and how he's adjusted into a leadership role this season.
High School Football Season Preview: Shanley Head Coach Troy Mattern
Big Game Jame caught up with Coach Mattern before Deacons practice to preview their 2022 season. He also talked about the motivation they have after losing in last years state semifinals, and which players may breakout this season!
RedHawks Infielder Peter Maris is the American Association Pointstreak Batter of the Week
Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks infielder Peter Maris has earned the American Association Pointstreak Batter of the Week for the week of August 1. Maris led the American Association with a .560 batting average throughout the week. He also hit three home runs and drove in a league-high 11 RBIs. His week was highlighted by a 3-for-4 explosion vs Sioux City on Thursday that included a grand slam and 6 RBI.
New online tool helps incoming students select majors at NDSU
(Fargo, ND) -- Selecting your major and finding your path may have just gotten a bit simpler, courtesy of NDSU. The College's Office of Admission has unveiled a special online tool to help incoming students choose their major and match them to NDSU’s academic programs and potential careers. “Focus...
Fargo Schools Superintendent speaks on the new school year, staff shortages, and open enrollment policies
(Fargo, ND) -- One of Fargo's educational leaders joined WDAY Midday speaking about the beginning of the school year, labor shortages, and possible open enrollment policies for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. Dr. Rupak Gandhi, Fargo School Board President, says the beginning of the academic year is always an exciting...
Alarming spike in Fargo overdoses, a cut back in school bus service & a young runner battles illness.
News you need, when you need it… Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Kyle Cornell filling in for Tom Tucker. Tonight's Headlines: Fargo Police warn of an alarming spike in overdose deaths in the city. A local school...
Wrigley proposing harsher sentences for violent criminals following Fargo shootings
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley is proposing tougher sentences for violent criminals. The move follows a series of shootings over the weekend in Fargo. Wrigley's legislation would apply to those who commit a crime while having a gun they purchased illegally. He says the tougher penalties...
Groundbreaking for historic flood diversion project. School phone policy change. Support to fight trafficking
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Groundbreaking today just north of Fargo for the historic $3.2 billion flood diversion project. An area school district makes a major change in policy for use of phones in the classroom. The Fargo Police department is receiving extra support in the fight against sex trafficking.
Pro Life Action Ministries to host rally protesting Fargo abortion clinic move
(Moorhead, MN) -- The continued push to prevent North Dakota's only abortion clinic's move to Moorhead will continue next week. Pro-Life Action Ministries and PLAM Action, an outreach ministry of Pro-Life Action Ministries, are set to hold a Life Rally Friday August 19th at 7:00 pm at 1020 Center Avenue in Moorhead.
Governor Burgum joins other elected officials in breaking ground for new FM Area Diversion Project
(Fargo, ND) -- Ground breaking happened in Argusville Tuesday for what is expected to be the most ambitious infrastructure project ever in the region. "With the protection for the entire metro area it's going to save tens of millions of dollars annually because of all these family members are going to have like a giant insurance break," said North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum.
Fargo School Board drops Pledge of Allegiance. Man arrested in Fargo shooting. Klobuchar backs bill to lower drug prices.
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. No more reciting the Pledge of Allegiance for the Fargo School Board. Why they decided to drop it. A suspect arrested in a shooting in South Fargo, Senator Klobuchar backs a new bill to reduce drug prices for some Americans.
Fargo School Board votes to no longer recite pledge of allegiance at meetings
(Fargo, ND) -- By a 7-2 vote, the Fargo School Board has removed a part of their agenda approved just months ago. After a push by board member and current Vice President Seth Holden, the Pledge of Allegiance will no longer be on the agenda to begin board meetings moving forward.
Minnesota State Patrol: No serious injuries or fatal crashes during WeFest
(Detroit Lakes, MN) -- The Minnesota State Patrol says there were no serious injuries or fatal crashes in the Detroit Lakes District during WeFest last weekend. Troopers made 1,351 traffic stops. Eight people were arrested for DWI, eight minors were caught consuming alcohol, five felony drug arrests were made and six people were arrested on warrants. Four drivers were clocked going over 100mph, 440 tickets and warnings were issued for speeding, and 73 tickets were given out for distracted driving.
Fargo Fire Department seeking applicants for upcoming firefighter positions
(Fargo, ND) -- Openings are coming for one of the most challenging, but rewarding jobs in the City of Fargo. The Fargo Fire Department says it is actively seeking applicants to join the department’s firefighters. The application process will be open from Monday, August 15th through Monday, September 5th,...
Funeral procession route announced for former Clay County Sheriff Bergquist
(Moorhead, MN) -- More details are coming involving the upcoming funeral and procession involving a beloved member of the area law enforcement community. Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting has now shared the funeral procession route that will be traveled during the late Bill Bergquist's services Monday. The procession will take...
Suspected Overdoses Claim 3 Lives in 4 Calls in Fargo Since Saturday
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Three people died in four separate calls for drug overdoses since Saturday in Fargo. Police responded to two separate calls on Saturday for unresponsive people. Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful on both people. On Monday, they responded to two more calls involving overdoses. One person was...
Fargo Police arrest suspect connected to August 6th shooting
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department say they have arrested a suspect who is connected to the August 6th shooting in south Fargo. Officials say they have arrested 21-year-old Braden Poitra. The suspect was taken into custody without incident around 1 p.m on Tuesday, August 9th in Dilworth, Minnesota. Poitra is currently being held in Cass County Jail on an attempted murder charge for his suspected involvement in the shooting that occured in the 3300 block of 35th Avenue South on August 6th.
8-09-22 Bonnie & Friends Hour 4
00:16 - Princess of America Miss Northern States Ambassador Addie Loerzel, her mother Marissa Loerzel, and Kate Sample President of the Sunshine Foundation join the show. Addie's Royal Cupcake Stand will be open at First International Bank &Trust in Moorhead from 3pm - 5:30pm to help raise money for Nora an 8 year old girl who wish to take an RV trip to Denver Colorado.
Several fatal overdoses reported recently in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is alerting the public to a recent increase in overdoses in the city, including several that turned deadly. On Saturday, August 6th, officers responded to two separate calls for unresponsive individuals. Lifesaving measures were performed at both incidents, but were unsuccessful. Then, Monday officers also responded to two additional calls for unresponsive individuals. One was pronounced dead when officers arrived on scene. The second was revived with Narcan and received medical care.
