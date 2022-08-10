ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

LaFantasma
1d ago

Coyotes don't belong in Nashville, she said. That's a pretty assine statement, considering that the wildlife was there before the city

Sandra Murray
1d ago

Well when we intrude on their land, their livelihood what do you expect. We keep building and building and building and these wild animals …. Not just coyotes have no where to go. Nobody thinks about that and then people living in the neighborhood get all upset because these wild animals are in their back yard

Wrong is wrong
1d ago

Stop putting houses in every free space. Their habitat is leaving due to greed. What did people think would happen. Deer are often seen also

WSMV

Nashville VA donates to vets impacted by devastating Kentucky floods

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Staff at the VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) helped out veterans and current service members impacted by the deadly Kentucky flooding on Thursday. TVHS team members left the Nashville VA campus Thursday morning en route to Whitesburg, Kentucky with several boxes filled with socks, hygiene...
NASHVILLE, TN
handymantips.org

6 Most Common Pests In the Nashville Area and What To Do About Them

Pests can be a major nuisance, especially if you live in the Nashville area. There are some that are more common in this region than others and this article is going to help you get rid of them. Cockroaches. These insects are among the most annoying pests Nashville homeowners face....
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Final Supermoon of 2022 rises tonight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The final Supermoon of the year will illuminate the skies tonight. A supermoon is especially big and bright. It happens when the moon is at its fullest and closest to Earth. This one is called the Sturgeon Moon because Native Americans considered this a great time...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Multi-State FBI Case Started as a Murfreesboro / Manchester, TN Theft Case

What started as a local theft investigation in Murfreesboro and Manchester, Tennessee, turned into a multi-state FBI case. In August 2018, Manchester Police responded to Tri-Green Equipment on Interstate Drive, in regards to a burglary to their business. It was reported that one of their trucks had been used to break through the gate and used to move a barricade. It was also determined that a John Deere Gator, Zero Turn Mower and an 18’ Lawrimore trailer were stolen.
MANCHESTER, TN
WSMV

Changes possible for controversial landfill in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland is expected to make a major announcement about the Middle Point Landfill on Wednesday. The owners of the landfill have wanted to expand the facility, but residents continue fighting against it. The Central Tennessee Regional Solid Waste planning board denied the expansion...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Metro Nashville officials address 2019 culvert flooding complaints

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville officials announced Wednesday their plans to address flooding issues damaging one neighborhood in Nashville for the past three years. In 2019, WSMV4 Investigates found that many residents of Ackerman Court were being tapped in their homes due to storms regularly flooding their streets. Neighbors partly blamed outdated and too small culverts that couldn’t keep up with the amounts of rain Nashville was getting. Metro Water had previously told us that at the time, they had $150 million worth of backlogged repairs and improvements to make.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

Exotic pets available for adoption in Nashville

Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Nashville, Tennessee on Petfinder. Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available. Petfinder. Nova. – Type: Alpaca. – Age: Young. – Gender: Male. – Petfinder. Milo Piggery. – Type: Pot Bellied (mixed) – Age: Adult.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

New study shows rainwater is unsafe to drink

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Scientists have been warning people not to drink rainwater, no matter how fresh it may appear to be. That’s because a new study released this week shows that rainwater all over the country has high levels of hazardous, synthetic chemicals. These chemicals are called PFAS and since they don’t break down in the environment during the natural water cycle, they’ve been dubbed “forever chemicals”.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man arrested for leaving dog to starve in apartment

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man eary Tuesday morning for leaving a dog to die in his apartment in April 2020. According to the arrest affidavit, 30-year-old Troy Weiss was evicted from his Goodlettsville apartment on Dickerson Pike and left without his dog. Neighbors called Goodlettsville Police about sounds of a dying dog coming from the apartment.
GOODLETTSVILLE, TN

