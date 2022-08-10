Read full article on original website
LaFantasma
1d ago
Coyotes don't belong in Nashville, she said. That's a pretty assine statement, considering that the wildlife was there before the city

Sandra Murray
1d ago
Well when we intrude on their land, their livelihood what do you expect. We keep building and building and building and these wild animals …. Not just coyotes have no where to go. Nobody thinks about that and then people living in the neighborhood get all upset because these wild animals are in their back yard

Wrong is wrong
1d ago
Stop putting houses in every free space. Their habitat is leaving due to greed. What did people think would happen. Deer are often seen also

