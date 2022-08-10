Read full article on original website
Sacramento County approves camping ban along American River Parkway | Update
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Update: 9:30 p.m. The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors called up both items together during a Wednesday meeting. Both anti-camping measures passed. They'll be brought back to the Board on Aug. 23 for adoption. Before the vote took place, Supervisor Don Nottoli voiced his support for...
West Sacramento light rail extension approved by Regional Transit District board
SACRAMENTO, Calif — The Sacramento Regional Transit District (SacRT) board voted unanimously on Monday to start construction on a light rail extension into West Sacramento in 2027. The project has a $160 million budget, and it is set to be completed by 2029. Two new light rail vehicles worth...
KCRA.com
‘How do you justify using all that water?’: Sac Co. residents question Discovery Park sod project
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A big open space at Sacramento County's Discovery Park is now the site of a project that caught Eric Johnson's attention. A daily user of the park's bike trail and frequent parkgoer, Johnson, who lives just two miles away, took notice of work underway on the north side of the park in recent weeks.
Mountain Democrat
Major mistakes on homeless camp
You just can’t make this stuff up. The board gets close to approving a homeless camp and has to start over because Supervisor Wendy Thomas forgot that she owns a number of properties on Broadway but didn’t recuse herself. But that’s only one problem. Next the supervisors want...
Citrus Heights trail to start construction after COVID delays
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — The once delayed Citrus Heights Arcade-Cripple Creek Trail is expected to resume construction this fall, according to city engineers. The nearly 3-mile, multi-use loop trail will connect seven parks to a neighborhood, several schools and Sunrise Mall. The route will start at Wachtel Way and end at the Sunrise MarketPlace area, once complete.
californiaglobe.com
Sacramento County Board of Supes Announces ‘Climate Emergency Mobilization Task Force’
The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors just voted to appoint 13 members to the newly created Climate Emergency Mobilization Task Force, following their declaration of a climate emergency. On Dec. 16, 2020 while California residents were under Covid lockdown orders, “the Sacramento Board of Supervisors (BOS) adopted a resolution declaring...
mymotherlode.com
Bigelow Says Funding Secured For New Amador Fire Station
Amador County, CA — California Assemblyman Frank Bigelow reports that $8.1-million in state funding will go to build a new fire station in Pine Grove for the Amador Fire Protection District. Bigelow, a Republican who represents the Mother Lode region, says, “I am encouraged that California’s leaders recognize the...
SacRT approves new plan for West Sacramento streetcar line
WEST SACRAMENTO -- SacRT unanimously agreed to delegate General Manager & CEO Henry Li the authority to work with the City of West Sacramento to release funding to consultants to finish the environmental and design work released to a new streetcar for the area."I will always be honest that I had reservations about this project from the beginning," said Sacramento councilmember Katie Valenzuela at Monday night's meeting. "But we were already -- no pun intended-- too far down the track to turn this around. And there's been money committed, there's been work done and frankly, I think this alignment makes...
capradio.org
Parties, stolen cars, a gun: 9 police complaints at Council member Sean Loloee’s disputed North Sacramento residence
Arguments over stolen cars, loud partying and noise complaints, fireworks, intruders with weapons — Sacramento police officers say they visited Council member Sean Loloee’s home in North Sacramento multiple times since he purchased it nearly three years ago. The District 2 council member — currently under investigation over...
capradio.org
North Sacramento residents push back on affordable housing, say city ‘dumping’ homelessness solutions in neighborhood
When Mikala and James Griffin set out to buy a house during the pandemic, they fell in love with the quiet streets and charming older homes of Woodlake, an upscale neighborhood in North Sacramento. “It’s small and it’s safe,” Mikala Griffin, an emergency room physician, said while strolling down the...
KCRA.com
California fast food worker bill faces key test Thursday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California bill that has pitted food workers against the franchisees and giant companies that employ them will face a key legislative test in the State Senate Appropriations Committee on Thursday. Assembly Bill 257, also known as the Fast Food Accountability and Recovery Act, would create...
Advocates for Stockton's blind protest for change at community center
STOCKTON, Calif. — Carrying signs reading "Listen to the Blind" and "Defund CCBVI," a small group of advocates for the blind protested on the sidewalk in North Stockton. The group with megaphones stationed themselves in front of the Community Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired (CCBVI) on Grand Canal Blvd.
Roseville fire chief among emergency responders in deadly Kentucky flooding
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — At least 38 people have died in the flooding in Kentucky that started at the end of July after 8-10.5" of rain fell in only 48 hours. Since then, people from all over the country have responded to the disaster, including Roseville's Fire Chief. For the...
Rescue effort for possible drowning in Rio Vista turns into recovery operation
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — A search and rescue has transitioned to a recovery operation after a possible drowning in Rio Vista. The Solano County Sheriff's Office received the report around 4 p.m., and first responders arrived to the Sandy Beach Boat Launch to start a search and rescue operation for a 20-year-old Oakland man.
California short 41K nurses, and a new campaign blames state nursing board as reason why
SACRAMENTO, Calif — Experts say there’s a need for 41,000 more registered nurses in California, and a new campaign launched Wednesday to address it. Stand Up 4 Nurses said the State's Board of Registered Nursing is in part to blame because it puts excessive caps on enrollment, limiting the amount nurses.
KCRA.com
Husband of woman killed outside Sacramento school says changes to Folsom Boulevard would save lives
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The husband of a woman who was killed while picking up her daughter from a Sacramento elementary school in January believes the stretch of road where the crash happened is dangerous and is on a mission to make sure his wife's death wasn't in vain. Four...
Sutter County Sheriff’s Office reducing some services amid job vacancies
YUBA CITY, Calif. — Sutter County Sheriff Brandon Barnes says his agency is temporarily reducing services until staffing at the office increases. Sheriff Barnes made the announcement via Facebook Wednesday. He says they currently have 17 vacancies and two employees seeking employment with higher paying departments. As such, they...
Man found dead after Carmichael house fire
CARMICHAEL, Calif. — One man is dead after a fire at a two-unit Carmichael home, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. The fire took place along the 5000 block of El Camino Avenue. No additional structures were affected, but powerlines are down and burned in the fire. The fire...
Roseville roundabout aims to make streets safer for drivers, pedestrians
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new roundabout is in the works for the city of Roseville. The project starts the week of August 15 that aims to make streets safer for cars and pedestrians. The roundabout will be at the center of Washington, Lincoln and All America City Boulevard. Helen...
Someone is dumping dead fish in a Rancho Cordova creek
RANCHO CORDOVA - There's a smelly situation in Rancho Cordova. Someone is dumping dead fish from the ocean into a creek -- and it happened more than once.Kelli Silva was walking with her dog Monday near Morrison Creek when she caught the scent. "You could definitely smell it," she said. Then something seemed fishy. "With a light breeze, you might smell these fish before you can actually see them," said Morrison. "They're at the bottom of this embankment. About 20 pounds of ocean fish were dumped along the creek's edge, rotting in the hot summer sun. "It looks like someone may have been fishing...
