Sacramento County, CA

Mountain Democrat

Major mistakes on homeless camp

You just can’t make this stuff up. The board gets close to approving a homeless camp and has to start over because Supervisor Wendy Thomas forgot that she owns a number of properties on Broadway but didn’t recuse herself. But that’s only one problem. Next the supervisors want...
DIAMOND SPRINGS, CA
ABC10

Citrus Heights trail to start construction after COVID delays

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — The once delayed Citrus Heights Arcade-Cripple Creek Trail is expected to resume construction this fall, according to city engineers. The nearly 3-mile, multi-use loop trail will connect seven parks to a neighborhood, several schools and Sunrise Mall. The route will start at Wachtel Way and end at the Sunrise MarketPlace area, once complete.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
mymotherlode.com

Bigelow Says Funding Secured For New Amador Fire Station

Amador County, CA — California Assemblyman Frank Bigelow reports that $8.1-million in state funding will go to build a new fire station in Pine Grove for the Amador Fire Protection District. Bigelow, a Republican who represents the Mother Lode region, says, “I am encouraged that California’s leaders recognize the...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

SacRT approves new plan for West Sacramento streetcar line

WEST SACRAMENTO -- SacRT unanimously agreed to delegate General Manager & CEO Henry Li the authority to work with the City of West Sacramento to release funding to consultants to finish the environmental and design work released to a new streetcar for the area."I will always be honest that I had reservations about this project from the beginning," said Sacramento councilmember Katie Valenzuela at Monday night's meeting. "But we were already -- no pun intended-- too far down the track to turn this around. And there's been money committed, there's been work done and frankly, I think this alignment makes...
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

California fast food worker bill faces key test Thursday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California bill that has pitted food workers against the franchisees and giant companies that employ them will face a key legislative test in the State Senate Appropriations Committee on Thursday. Assembly Bill 257, also known as the Fast Food Accountability and Recovery Act, would create...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Man found dead after Carmichael house fire

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — One man is dead after a fire at a two-unit Carmichael home, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. The fire took place along the 5000 block of El Camino Avenue. No additional structures were affected, but powerlines are down and burned in the fire. The fire...
CARMICHAEL, CA
CBS Sacramento

Someone is dumping dead fish in a Rancho Cordova creek

RANCHO CORDOVA - There's a smelly situation in Rancho Cordova. Someone is dumping dead fish from the ocean into a creek -- and it happened more than once.Kelli Silva was walking with her dog Monday near Morrison Creek when she caught the scent. "You could definitely smell it," she said. Then something seemed fishy. "With a light breeze, you might smell these fish before you can actually see them," said Morrison. "They're at the bottom of this embankment. About 20 pounds of ocean fish were dumped along the creek's edge, rotting in the hot summer sun. "It looks like someone may have been fishing...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
