KMOV
Armed man shoots himself after barraciading himself in Belleville home, police say
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - Authorities in St. Clair County are working to end an hours-long standoff Thursday. Police were called just before 2 a.m. to an apartment n the 100 block of Bradford Place just east of Belleville for a domestic disturbance. When two St. Clair County deputies arrived, 30-year-old Dion Flenoid, of St. Louis, fired shots at them before barricading himself inside with a woman. One officer was hit by flying debris and both retreated.
KMOV
St. Charles man pleads guilty for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Charles man charged in relation to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Building pleaded guilty. In 2021, Jonas Buxton, 25, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building, entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building.
KMOV
Frustration hits loved ones after suspect in Ted Drewes fatal hit-and-run is released from jail
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Nearly two weeks later and the CBC community is still reeling from the loss of 17-year-old Matthew Nikolai, the victim of a fatal hit-and-run near Ted Drewes on Chippewa. “I don’t know how many ways I can say he was a great kid,” said Joe Henken....
KMOV
Man from Moline Acres found dead in Midtown apartment
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a teen dead in Midtown. Just before 12:15 a.m., a 19-year-old man was found shot in the chest in the 300 block of South Grand near Forest Park Avenue. The victim was later identified as Michael Tyrone Scott, Jr. from Moline Acres.
KMOV
Honor roll student home for the summer is latest victim of violent crime in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A mother’s pain is turning into a plea after her son was shot and killed after being robbed while taking a nap in his car. Demario Smith was a University City High School honor roll student, he was murdered weeks before his sophomore year at Morehouse College.
KMOV
Godfrey man charged with allegedly fleeing officers, possessing meth in South Roxana
ROXANA, Ill. (KMOV) -- South Roxana Police said a Godfrey man fled from officers during a routine traffic stop and was found with more than 100 grams of meth. David Hallstead, 35, was driving a motorcycle near Madison and Route 111 when a South Roxana officer attempted to pull him over. The motorcycle was reported stolen out of Missouri, police said.
KMOV
Granite City man dies after being attacked inside home
GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - A violent attack inside a Metro East home left a man dead and another person injured, police said. Just past 4:30 a.m. Sunday, police said 30-year-old Blake Streeb attacked two people inside a home in the 2200 block of Miracle Avenue in Granite City. Streeb was arrested at the home while the two victims were hospitalized in St. Louis. One of the victims, later identified as 25-year-old Michael Reay, died from his injuries.
KMOV
St. Louis woman sentenced for attempted arson during 2020 protests
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis woman was sentenced Tuesday to 27 months in prison after trying to set fires at a 7-Eleven during a 2020 protest. Officials said on June 1, 2020, Nautica Turner poured lighter fluid on the 7-Eleven in the 200 block of N. 17th Street while the store was being looted by other people. A man, Justin Cannamore, showed her a better technique for pouring the fluid before she took the container back and continued the attempted arson.
KMOV
Police in St. Louis City conducting mass shooter training for first time in years
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis police are now conducting large-scale active shooter training for officers for the first time in six years. It’s a follow-up to a News 4 Investigation from June, which revealed that St. Louis Metropolitan police had not done that kind of training, while other departments have done it annually. Other departments, as well, are highlighting their training, ahead of the start of the school year.
KMOV
Inmate dies at St. Louis City Justice Center
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- An inmate at the St. Louis City Justice Center died Wednesday, according to an official at the jail. Corrections Commissioner Jennifer Clemons Abdullah said in a statement that an inmate was found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday afternoon. At 3:47, she said, 911 was called. An ambulance then took the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:38 p.m., the statement said.
KMOV
Suspected thief bites officer while trying to jump out of squad car in Jennings
JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 27-year-old woman was arrested after biting two officers following a robbery in Jennings Saturday. Lakia Fisher, 27, was charged with an assault on a law enforcement officer, stealing, resisting arrest and attempting to escape from custody. Police were dispatched to a Walgreens in the 9200...
KMOV
WATCH: St. Louis County officer’s body camera captures moment he rescued flooded driver
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A St. Louis County officer’s body camera captured the moment he rescued a driver from flood waters. On July 26, as flooding was seen throughout the area, St. Louis County officers rescued numerous stranded citizens. The timestamp on the body camera video shows the rescue took place around 5:40 a.m.
KMOV
Local police unions sue to stop civilian oversight board in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new St. Louis City ordinance that creates a board to investigate police misconduct is being challenged by police unions. The St. Louis Louis Police Officer’s Association and the Ethical Society of Police are suing to block a newly-formed civilian oversight board, which was created when Mayor Tishuara Jones signed Board Bill 47 in early August.
KMOV
Arson investigation underway after 2 North County fires
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An arson investigation is underway after fires were set at two different parks in north St. Louis County. Bridgeton police said there was a fire in the restrooms at Matthews Park around 2 p.m. Monday afternoon. There was another fire at Hellebusch Park a couple of hours later where a gazebo went up in flames. Police said the two fires both appear to have been set intentionally.
KMOV
Dive crews find unoccupied vehicle submerged in Dardenne Creek
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- A dive team found a vehicle in Dardenne Creek in St. Charles County Thursday afternoon, officials said. St. Charles County Police said a pipeline company was doing a survey in the area around 2:30 when thermal imaging cameras found an object submerged in the creek, which was later determined to be a vehicle. Divers found it south of the Highway B overpass, according to Central County Fire and Rescue.
KMOV
AMBER Alert canceled after 2-year-old girl found safe
FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV) - A missing 2-year-old girl who was left inside a car that was stolen overnight in Florissant was found safe. An AMBER Alert was issued for a 2-year-old girl after she was left unattended in a brown or dark-colored Hyundai Sonata outside an apartment in the 3300 block of Dunn Road just past 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.
KMOV
2-year-old hospitalized after near-drowning at Lake of the Ozarks
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - A two-year-old boy from Sunrise Beach is hospitalized after a near-drowning at Lake of the Ozarks. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the boy walked away from a house on Wednesday night on Tara Vista Road west of Osage Beach. Troopers say he was found in the water just after 8 p.m.
KMOV
1 employee hospitalized after massive fire engulfs Metro East recycling center
MADISON, Ill. (KMOV) – Nearly 200 first responders are on scene after a five-alarm fire ripped through a Metro East recycling center. The fire was reported around 10 a.m. Wednesday on Fox Industrial Drive in Madison, Illinois. Heavy black smoke was seen across the area as flames shot out of the Interco building. Workers were inside recycling batteries, Madison Mayor John Hamm III said. A male employee was hospitalized after being burned by the flames. The severity of their injuries is unknown.
KMOV
East St. Louis flood victims remain frustrated without FEMA, other state assistance
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Frustration continues to mount for East St. Louis residents like Glenda Merriweather. “Come on now, this what, we’re now in our third week…and nothing has been done yet,” said Merriweather. “Out in Cahokia I just on the news that they’re [going to] get their sewer lines fixed, what about East St. Louis? In St. Louis, FEMA is coming to assist them. What about Edgemont in East St. Louis? What about Parkside? Don’t forget them over there. So yes, I feel neglected.”
KMOV
FEMA canvasses neighborhoods across St. Louis, St. Charles area
UNIVERSITY CITY (KMOV) - In the two weeks since the historic flooding hit the Metro area, FEMA’s boots remain on the ground here locally. FEMA’s goal is to get flood victims in some of the hardest hit neighborhoods the help they need. The neighborhoods targeted have been determined...
