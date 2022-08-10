Read full article on original website
Detroit PAL names new CEO
Detroit – Fred Hunter is the new chief executive officer of the nonprofit Detroit PAL, officials announced Friday. Hunter had been serving as interim CEO for the past few months after previous CEO Robert Jamerson stepped down to fulfill another role at Pfizer. He previously was Detroit PAL’s director...
Detroit names new leaders of contracting, procurement department
Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan announced that general services department executive Sandra Yu Stahl has been promoted to deputy chief financial officer and chief procurement officer to manage purchasing and contracting for the city's government. Stahl replaces Boysie Jackson, who has served as director since 2013 and is retiring.
Michigan plot to breach voting machines points to a national trend
Eight months after the 2020 presidential election, Robin Hawthorne didn’t expect anyone to ask for her township’s voting machines. The election had gone smoothly, she said, just as others had that she’d overseen for 17 years as the Rutland Charter Township clerk in rural western Michigan. But now a sheriff’s deputy and investigator were in her office, questioning her about her township’s three vote tabulators, suggesting that they had somehow been programmed with a microchip to shift votes from Donald Trump to Joe Biden and asking her to hand one over for inspection.
A big Michigan district rethinks starting school before Labor Day
Hundreds of school districts in Michigan circumvent Michigan's ban on starting school before Labor Day, but one district is thinking about ending the practice after three years. Since 2019, Flint Community Schools has brought its students back in early August after the urban district moved to a balanced calendar to...
A tip about Birmingham's soaring school deficit set these students into action
Birmingham — The Birmingham Seaholm High School student newspaper was known mostly for writing about entertainment, sports and other relatively low-stakes issues. Then one of its reporters got a juicy tip: The district's budget deficit was spiraling. Sophomore Xavier Choussat received the heads-up last winter from a faculty member,...
Gov. Whitmer activates emergency response to GLWA water main break
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer activated the state's emergency operations center Saturday afternoon in response to a water main break at the Great Lakes Water Authority’s Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility that's impacting more than a dozen communities under boil water advisories. The state said the activation will ensure all resources...
MI Dream Home: $3.7M Victorian mansion in Brush Park offers modern touches, old-school design
But with a five-car garage, an award-winning bathroom and even a turret this sprawling 6,700-square-foot home on the market for $3,695,900 in Detroit's Brush Park neighborhood still feels fit for royalty. The home at 82 Alfred St. was built in 1879 by James P. Donaldson, Matt O'Laughlin, selling the home...
Taylor North looks to recapture magic in front of home crowd in Junior League World Series
Allow Rick Thorning to be the first to say: It's good to be home. The Junior League World Series returns to Taylor's Heritage Park this weekend for its long-awaited 40-year anniversary celebration. And Thorning, who coaches Taylor North's 13- and 14-year-old Junior League team and coached Taylor North to a...
Oil spill in Rouge River in Wayne sends out hazmat team
The Western Wayne Hazmat team is responding to an oil spill in the Rouge River in the city of Wayne on Sunday, state environmental officials said. As of Sunday afternoon, a hazmat team was continuing cleanup after a 55-gallon drum with used oil overturned in the river, said Jeff Johnson, spokesman for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.
All-female skydiving team takes plunge at Oakland Co. airport
For those who don't make it a habit of jumping out of planes, those who do are a bit of an enigma. "'Why would you jump out of a perfectly good plane,' people always ask us," said Stacey Roberts, a member of the Misty Blues All-Woman Skydiving Team, on Sunday after jumping out of what was apparently a perfectly good plane.
Whitmer declares state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, St. Clair counties after water main break
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Sunday declared a state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties following a water main break near the Great Lakes Water Authority’s Lake Huron Water Treatment facility. The 120-inch water transmission break initially caused a boil water advisory for nearly two dozen...
Child actress returns home to Metro Detroit to host 'Beast' movie screening
Royal Oak — A transplanted Metro Detroit actress got to live out a dream Saturday night by hosting the screening of her first big screen movie back in the Detroit area. Leah Jeffries, a 12-year-old actress who once lived in Novi but now resides in Los Angeles, hosted a screening of "Beast" at the Emagine Royal Oak so her friends and family could watch her latest role.
Bankole Thompson: Voters deserve a town hall with Dixon and Whitmer before election
With the primary election over, the gubernatorial campaign is in full swing. This is the first time Michigan has two women leading the ticket for the major parties. That in itself is a political milestone despite the candidates' differing views on issues facing the state. The newly minted Republican nominee,...
Professors in Florida are feeling the chill from DeSantis’ education legislation
Miami — Florida university professors are facing unprecedented challenges as a spate of new laws could soon crack down on research, discourse on race and gender identity and create an environment in which employees feel their political beliefs are being scrutinized at the risk of losing tenure. The measures...
Trio sought in armed robbery Thursday in east Detroit
Detroit police are asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects in an armed robbery Thursday at a business on the city’s east side. A woman reported that three men robbed her at gunpoint shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday at a business in the 9900 block of Gratiot near Harper, police said in a Twitter post Friday.
Trieu: Michigan football to make pitch to a top uncommitted offensive lineman in October
One of the nation’s top uncommitted offensive linemen officially will visit Michigan this fall. McDonough (Georgia) Eagles Landing Christian Academy’s DJ Chester is the No. 6 offensive tackle in the 2023 class per 247Sports and the No. 51 overall prospect. He already has taken official visits with Auburn and LSU, and will also visit Florida State and Ole Miss.
How police plan to keep attendees safe at the Woodward Dream Cruise
Law enforcement in charge of the Woodward Dream Cruise meet several times a year to change their security plans based on mass casualty and mass injury incidents around the world, Bloomfield Township Police Department Chief James Gallagher said. They review incidents such as the one in Highland Park, Illinois, where...
Roadkill Nights: Taylor defends Grudge Match crown, hot rods shine, pickups roar
Pontiac – Roadkill’s centerpiece Dodge Direct Connection Grudge Match was everything it was cracked up to with thrills, spills, and upsets. But in the end, the favorite kept her crown for the second year in a row. Defending champ Alex Taylor squared off against Westin Champlin is an...
Hillsdale County GOP sending competing delegate lists to Michigan party
The Hillsdale County Republican Party will send two slates of delegates to the state party convention after competing events were held across the street from each other Thursday night in Hillsdale. One 13-delegate slate was voted on in a "rump convention" in a parking lot at the corner of Bacon...
Most of toxic substance broke down before spilling into Huron River, state finds
People and pets can safely play in the Huron River as testing shows most of the hexavalent chromium released into the Wixom sewer system either was contained or broke down into a less toxic substance before it was discharged into the Huron River, state officials said Friday. "MDHHS is lifting...
