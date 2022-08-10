ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit News

Detroit PAL names new CEO

Detroit – Fred Hunter is the new chief executive officer of the nonprofit Detroit PAL, officials announced Friday. Hunter had been serving as interim CEO for the past few months after previous CEO Robert Jamerson stepped down to fulfill another role at Pfizer. He previously was Detroit PAL’s director...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit names new leaders of contracting, procurement department

Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan announced that general services department executive Sandra Yu Stahl has been promoted to deputy chief financial officer and chief procurement officer to manage purchasing and contracting for the city's government. Stahl replaces Boysie Jackson, who has served as director since 2013 and is retiring.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Michigan plot to breach voting machines points to a national trend

Eight months after the 2020 presidential election, Robin Hawthorne didn’t expect anyone to ask for her township’s voting machines. The election had gone smoothly, she said, just as others had that she’d overseen for 17 years as the Rutland Charter Township clerk in rural western Michigan. But now a sheriff’s deputy and investigator were in her office, questioning her about her township’s three vote tabulators, suggesting that they had somehow been programmed with a microchip to shift votes from Donald Trump to Joe Biden and asking her to hand one over for inspection.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

A big Michigan district rethinks starting school before Labor Day

Hundreds of school districts in Michigan circumvent Michigan's ban on starting school before Labor Day, but one district is thinking about ending the practice after three years. Since 2019, Flint Community Schools has brought its students back in early August after the urban district moved to a balanced calendar to...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit, MI
Real Estate
Local
Michigan Real Estate
Local
Michigan Business
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Business
Detroit News

A tip about Birmingham's soaring school deficit set these students into action

Birmingham — The Birmingham Seaholm High School student newspaper was known mostly for writing about entertainment, sports and other relatively low-stakes issues. Then one of its reporters got a juicy tip: The district's budget deficit was spiraling. Sophomore Xavier Choussat received the heads-up last winter from a faculty member,...
BIRMINGHAM, MI
Detroit News

Gov. Whitmer activates emergency response to GLWA water main break

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer activated the state's emergency operations center Saturday afternoon in response to a water main break at the Great Lakes Water Authority’s Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility that's impacting more than a dozen communities under boil water advisories. The state said the activation will ensure all resources...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Oil spill in Rouge River in Wayne sends out hazmat team

The Western Wayne Hazmat team is responding to an oil spill in the Rouge River in the city of Wayne on Sunday, state environmental officials said. As of Sunday afternoon, a hazmat team was continuing cleanup after a 55-gallon drum with used oil overturned in the river, said Jeff Johnson, spokesman for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.
WAYNE, MI
Detroit News

All-female skydiving team takes plunge at Oakland Co. airport

For those who don't make it a habit of jumping out of planes, those who do are a bit of an enigma. "'Why would you jump out of a perfectly good plane,' people always ask us," said Stacey Roberts, a member of the Misty Blues All-Woman Skydiving Team, on Sunday after jumping out of what was apparently a perfectly good plane.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Child actress returns home to Metro Detroit to host 'Beast' movie screening

Royal Oak — A transplanted Metro Detroit actress got to live out a dream Saturday night by hosting the screening of her first big screen movie back in the Detroit area. Leah Jeffries, a 12-year-old actress who once lived in Novi but now resides in Los Angeles, hosted a screening of "Beast" at the Emagine Royal Oak so her friends and family could watch her latest role.
DETROIT, MI
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Mortgages
NewsBreak
Marketing
Detroit News

Trio sought in armed robbery Thursday in east Detroit

Detroit police are asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects in an armed robbery Thursday at a business on the city’s east side. A woman reported that three men robbed her at gunpoint shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday at a business in the 9900 block of Gratiot near Harper, police said in a Twitter post Friday.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Trieu: Michigan football to make pitch to a top uncommitted offensive lineman in October

One of the nation’s top uncommitted offensive linemen officially will visit Michigan this fall. McDonough (Georgia) Eagles Landing Christian Academy’s DJ Chester is the No. 6 offensive tackle in the 2023 class per 247Sports and the No. 51 overall prospect. He already has taken official visits with Auburn and LSU, and will also visit Florida State and Ole Miss.
ANN ARBOR, MI

