Bartonville, IL

1470 WMBD

Social media video shows Bartonville firefighter using N-word

BARTONVILLE, Ill. – The Bartonville Fire Department is under fire again — this time, after a years-old video resurfaced on social media allegedly showing the assistant chief using a racial slur. A pair of videos on TikTok — viewed almost 200,000 times combined — allegedly show Drew Zachman...
Central Illinois Proud

REPORT: Man indicted in viral animal abuse video violated order of protection

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Just days after being indicted for felony animal torture, 39-year-old Nicholas Prince has allegedly violated an order of protection. According to Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins, deputies took a report Wednesday saying Prince violated an order of protection, which forbids him from being near Mika, the German Shepherd abused in the video, and his ex-girlfriend.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
GOP, sheriff’s union shoots down Democratic county board candidate

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Voting along party lines, the McLean County Board Thursday night rejected a woman from Normal’s bid to fill a vacant board seat after the head of the sheriff deputies’ union said her “anti-police” views would divide the community. Democrat Krystle Able...
Possible new dress code for PPS high schoolers?

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Concerns are on the rise about the current dress code for Peoria Public School (PPS) high schoolers. “Even something as simple as a dress code sends a message,” said Peoria community activist, Chama St. Louis. A survey is circling around social media to gain...
Group host backpack giveaway for Bloomington students

BLOOMINGTON (WEEK) - A local group wanted to make sure Bloomington-Normal students are ready for school. The ‘Back-to-school Alliance’ hosted a drive-thru event to help unit 5 and district 87 students in need. There were more than 4,000 free backpacks and supplies. Chair of the Back-to-school Alliance Jan...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Viral Video#Racial Slur#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Tiktok
12 arrests made in Peoria police directed patrol

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police released the results of the directed patrol they conducted Tuesday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers made 12 arrests, conducted 27 vehicle stops, issued nine tickets, impounded four vehicles and recovered one handgun. During the directed patrol, officers received information about...
New charges in Mackinaw murder case

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Two of the four people involved in the murder of Rebecca Bolin and the shooting of her husband Douglas Bolin were in court Thursday. 18-year-old Andre Street and 18-year-old Nathaniel Maloney received the following charges each; four counts of first degree murder, one count of attempted first degree murder, two counts of home invasion, conspiracy to commit first degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Arrest warrant issued for man indicted on animal cruelty charges

PEORIA (25 News Now) - An arrest warrant has been issued for Nicholas Prince. He was indicted Tuesday on a felony animal cruelty charge, for allegedly beating a dog which was caught on camera. Prince was originally charged with a misdemeanor animal abuse charge, and posted bond before prosecutors could...
'We are not Uvalde:' Recent Peoria school security steps highlighted at board meeting

Peoria Public Schools employees are largely confident about security in their buildings and throughout the district. That's the takeaway from a survey largely comprised of administrators, certified and non-certified teachers, and staff. Peoria Public Schools director of school safety Demario Boone presented the survey results to the school board on...
Peoria Public Schools students to receive free sanitation supplies

PEORIA (25 News) - With students back in the classrooms, the concern of illness spreading throughout schools is back as well. One Illinois representative has teamed up with a disinfectant company to make PPS safer and cleaner for their students. Representative Jehan Gordon-Booth saw to it that PPS students were...
UPDATE: PPS custodian is Peoria’s 15th homicide victim of the year

UPDATE 3:00 p.m. - Peoria’s 15th homicide victim of the year was a custodian at Peoria Public Schools. The coroner says 49-year-old Julius J. Peyton died instantly of multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body. The shooting happened last night after 10 p.m. at Peyton’s home in South Peoria, near the intersection of Kettelle and Louisa Streets.
McLean County, Ill., Police Have Issues With Body Cams

(TNS) — A recently released report from the Illinois Law Enforcement and Training Standards Board identified multiple issues Bloomington, Normal and Illinois State University police departments have experienced since implementing body-worn cameras. However, the departments largely attribute any technical issues to human error or to battery issues when their...
Canton man sues YouTube, other websites after son's suicide 'prank' takes a near-fatal turn

A Canton man alleges social media algorithms targeting his children based on their race influenced his son into attempting a prank that left him with permanent brain damage. Damian Johnson is a Black single father of three. In 2021, his 12-year-old son attempted to create a "I Killed Myself Prank" video. The stunts play up the reactions of loved ones who discover a staged suicide scene as a practical joke.
Juvenile shot in hand Monday night in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A juvenile man was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the hand Monday night. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says the juvenile told police the incident happened in the area of Frye and Wisconsin. He told police he heard a group...
Peoria Police looking for missing man

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is asking the public for help looking for a missing man Thursday. According to a Peoria police press release, 60-year-old Robert B. Hines was last seen Sunday near NE Madison Avenue and Wayne Street. Hines is approximately 6’0″ tall and had...
Bloomington PD investigating death

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington police are investigating the death of a person found in a parked vehicle early Tuesday afternoon. Police were notified at approximately 12:47 p.m. Tuesday that there was a deceased person inside a parked vehicle in the 1100 block of W. Front St. Officers and detectives were deployed to investigate.
