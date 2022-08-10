Read full article on original website
Miami-Dade District 12 Candidate Running High-Profile Campaign Keeps Quiet
A woman bucking for a county commission seat is running one of the more high-profile campaigns in Miami-Dade — but she is refusing to talk about it. Sophia Lacayo is absent from the political scene. She has declined about a dozen interview requests from NBC 6, and she won’t debate her opponent for District 12, longtime Doral Mayor JC Bermudez.
Homeless Trust Proposes Plan After Miami Puts Virginia Key Camp on Hold
After the city of Miami pushed pause on its plan to build a homeless camp at a park in Virginia Key, the county's homeless trust says it has a better plan. The Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust says its proposed plan could get 400-550 people off the street in 18 months.
Candidate Gets Creative in Race for Miami-Dade District 10 Commission Seat
After nearly 30 years, Miami-Dade’s District 10 will elect a new county commissioner. District 10 covers portions of Kendall, Westchester and Fontainebleau. “We need transparency. We need to get rid of the corruption,” said Martha Bueno, a libertarian candidate for the commission seat. After losing faith in the...
New Effort Underway to Legalize Recreational Marijuana in Florida
A new effort is underway in Florida to get a recreational marijuana amendment on the 2024 ballot. The amendment would allow recreational use of marijuana by people 21 or older and could also remove requirements that have made it expensive for smaller cannabis entrepreneurs to operate. Throwing their support behind...
Miami Homeless Plan for Virginia Key ‘on Hold'
A controversial plan to house the homeless on Virginia Key is on hold for at least six months, according to its proponents in the City of Miami government. This comes after pushback from communities in South Florida. According to Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Miami city Commissioner Joe Carollo, the...
Florida Keys Woman Shot Woman Delivering Food to Homeless With BB Gun: Sheriff
A Florida Keys woman was arrested after authorities said she shot another woman who was delivering food to the homeless with a BB gun. Zoe Sparrow, 59, was arrested Wednesday on an aggravated battery charge, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said. The 46-year-old victim said she was delivering food and...
Armed Off-Duty Federal Agent Shot and Killed by Deputies in Florida Keys: Sheriff
An armed and reportedly suicidal federal agent was shot and killed by deputies during a confrontation in the Florida Keys Wednesday morning, officials said. The incident began when deputies responded to reports of an intoxicated, armed and suicidal man at a Key Largo home near Mile Marker 94.8 just before 10:45 a.m., Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.
Gunman in Fatal 2020 Miami-Dade Transit Bus Shooting Behind Bars: Police
A suspect in the 2020 shooting of a man on a Miami-Dade Transit bus is now behind bars in South Florida. Malik Osiris Horton, 22, was booked into the Miami-Dade jail Wednesday on a first-degree murder charge, records showed. The charge stems from the Oct. 21, 2020 shooting of 33-year-old...
Miami-Dade Police Officer, K-9 Injured in Crash on Turnpike
A Miami-Dade Police officer and a narcotics K-9 were injured in a crash on the Florida's Turnpike Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near Southwest 211th Street. Miami-Dade Police officials said the officer was airlifted to a local hospital and the K-9 was taken...
Pan Am Globe Officially Placed at Permanent Location in Downtown Miami
An iconic part of Miami's history is now at its new permanent location. The Pan Am Globe was officially unveiled at the Miami Worldcenter during a ribbon-cutting event that was attended by Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and City Commissioner Christine King. The globe, the giant, vividly colorful sphere depicting the...
Woman Accused of Drugging Fort Lauderdale Man Before $50K Robbery Arrested
A woman accused of drugging and robbing a Fort Lauderdale man out of more than $50,000 in jewelry and other belongings back in June after they met at a bar and he brought her home has been arrested, police said. Cloe Reynicke, a 23-year-old resident of Charlotte, NC, was arrested...
WATCH: Texas Woman Rescued Moments Before Car Is Swallowed by Sinkhole
A Texas woman was rescued from her vehicle after it was swallowed by a surprise sinkhole in El Paso Tuesday evening. A large water main break caused the pavement to rupture creating the sinkhole which swallowed up the woman's car. When bystanders and first responders saw the woman inside was...
Pembroke Pines Police Warn Students of Consequences for Violent School Threats
With back-to-school season in full swing, law enforcement in South Florida is warning students of consequences for making threats of violence. Pembroke Pines Police's Threat Assessment Team recently re-shared a YouTube video on their Facebook page reminding students that "school threats are no joke." "Comments like this will be taken...
Driver Identified in May Hit-and-Run in Miami-Dade That Killed Pedestrian: Police
Police have identified a driver they're seeking in connection with a May hit-and-run in northeast Miami-Dade that left a pedestrian dead. An arrest warrant has been obtained for 30-year-old Sean Michael McEvoy in connection with the fatal May 23 crash at Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 114th Street, Miami-Dade Police officials said Tuesday.
Man Dies, Suspect Arrested After Stabbing in Tamarac
A suspect was taken into custody after a man was stabbed to death Tuesday in Tamarac, deputies said. It happened before 4 p.m. in the 6300 block of Landings Way, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office. Deputies found a man suffering from stab wounds, BSO said. He was airlifted to...
Could Alex Jones' Attorneys be Punished for Allegedly Releasing Personal Records?
It was a bombshell development in the Alex Jones defamation case in Texas last week after Scarlett Lewis’ attorney revealed the contents of Jones’ phone and potentially the personal medical records of the plaintiffs in the Connecticut defamation case. The records were improperly released to Lewis' legal team....
Woman Struck and Killed on Sidewalk After Crash at Fort Lauderdale Intersection
A woman was struck and killed on a Fort Lauderdale sidewalk after two vehicles were involved in a crash at an intersection Tuesday morning, officials said. The crash happened at the intersection of Broward Boulevard and Andrews Avenue and involved an AT&T vehicle and a City of Fort Lauderdale vehicle, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said.
Man Exposed Himself, Touched Child in Pembroke Lakes Mall: Pembroke Pines Police
A man is facing charges after police said he exposed himself and inappropriately touched a child in the Pembroke Lakes Mall in Pembroke Pines. Julian Todd Lambert, 42, was arrested Tuesday on a felony count of lewd and lascivious molestation and one count of exposure of sexual organs, Pembroke Pines Police officials said.
Accused Weston Shooter Back on the Street After Being Released on Bond
A Pennsylvania man accused of attempted murder in Weston has been released from the Broward County Jail after posting bond. Elijah Marquette, 22, had moved from Dover, PA to Weston with his stepmother. He was arrested August 4 and accused of shooting his stepmother’s ex-boyfriend, court records show. The...
Accuser Back on the Witness Stand in Hollywood Police Battery Trial
The alleged victim in a police battery trial, who went missing when it was his turn to be cross-examined, was back in a Broward County courtroom Wednesday. Raymond Schachner Jr. admitted to having difficulties remembering details of the Aug. 6, 2019, arrest by Hollywood Police Officer Matthew Barbieri. It was...
