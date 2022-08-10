ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

NBC Miami

Homeless Trust Proposes Plan After Miami Puts Virginia Key Camp on Hold

After the city of Miami pushed pause on its plan to build a homeless camp at a park in Virginia Key, the county's homeless trust says it has a better plan. The Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust says its proposed plan could get 400-550 people off the street in 18 months.
NBC Miami

New Effort Underway to Legalize Recreational Marijuana in Florida

A new effort is underway in Florida to get a recreational marijuana amendment on the 2024 ballot. The amendment would allow recreational use of marijuana by people 21 or older and could also remove requirements that have made it expensive for smaller cannabis entrepreneurs to operate. Throwing their support behind...
NBC Miami

Miami Homeless Plan for Virginia Key ‘on Hold'

A controversial plan to house the homeless on Virginia Key is on hold for at least six months, according to its proponents in the City of Miami government. This comes after pushback from communities in South Florida. According to Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Miami city Commissioner Joe Carollo, the...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Armed Off-Duty Federal Agent Shot and Killed by Deputies in Florida Keys: Sheriff

An armed and reportedly suicidal federal agent was shot and killed by deputies during a confrontation in the Florida Keys Wednesday morning, officials said. The incident began when deputies responded to reports of an intoxicated, armed and suicidal man at a Key Largo home near Mile Marker 94.8 just before 10:45 a.m., Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.
KEY LARGO, FL
NBC Miami

Miami-Dade Police Officer, K-9 Injured in Crash on Turnpike

A Miami-Dade Police officer and a narcotics K-9 were injured in a crash on the Florida's Turnpike Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near Southwest 211th Street. Miami-Dade Police officials said the officer was airlifted to a local hospital and the K-9 was taken...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Pan Am Globe Officially Placed at Permanent Location in Downtown Miami

An iconic part of Miami's history is now at its new permanent location. The Pan Am Globe was officially unveiled at the Miami Worldcenter during a ribbon-cutting event that was attended by Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and City Commissioner Christine King. The globe, the giant, vividly colorful sphere depicting the...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

WATCH: Texas Woman Rescued Moments Before Car Is Swallowed by Sinkhole

A Texas woman was rescued from her vehicle after it was swallowed by a surprise sinkhole in El Paso Tuesday evening. A large water main break caused the pavement to rupture creating the sinkhole which swallowed up the woman's car. When bystanders and first responders saw the woman inside was...
EL PASO, TX
NBC Miami

Man Dies, Suspect Arrested After Stabbing in Tamarac

A suspect was taken into custody after a man was stabbed to death Tuesday in Tamarac, deputies said. It happened before 4 p.m. in the 6300 block of Landings Way, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office. Deputies found a man suffering from stab wounds, BSO said. He was airlifted to...
TAMARAC, FL
NBC Miami

Accused Weston Shooter Back on the Street After Being Released on Bond

A Pennsylvania man accused of attempted murder in Weston has been released from the Broward County Jail after posting bond. Elijah Marquette, 22, had moved from Dover, PA to Weston with his stepmother. He was arrested August 4 and accused of shooting his stepmother’s ex-boyfriend, court records show. The...
NBC Miami

Accuser Back on the Witness Stand in Hollywood Police Battery Trial

The alleged victim in a police battery trial, who went missing when it was his turn to be cross-examined, was back in a Broward County courtroom Wednesday. Raymond Schachner Jr. admitted to having difficulties remembering details of the Aug. 6, 2019, arrest by Hollywood Police Officer Matthew Barbieri. It was...
HOLLYWOOD, FL

