ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, TX

El Paso ‘mansion party’ house connected to convicted drug trafficker

By KTSM Staff
KTSM
KTSM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NbcDT_0hBFBddq00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) –  An El Paso County property from where a “mansion party” and shooting death allegedly stemmed is owned by Raul “Sonny” Chavez, who in 2021 was convicted of supplying a major cocaine pipeline in Connecticut.

Chavez is listed as the owner of property and home at 5081 Fort Defiance Dr., according to the El Paso Central Appraisal District.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Cisqo Rodriguez, of El Paso, attended a party at the home the night he was fatally shot.

Investigators say Isaac Carlos, 18, shot Rodriguez early Sunday on the 3700 block of N. Zaragoza Road.

Man arrested accused of being in possession of controlled substances

Rodriguez was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Carlos was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and booked into the El Paso County Jail with bond set at $500,000.

Sheriff’s investigators say before the alleged shooting, Rodriguez and Carlos went to a “mansion party” together at 5081 Fort Defiance.

KTSM searched for the owner of the property, and according to El Paso CAD, Chavez is listed as the owner, and the house is valued at $1.1 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26UADw_0hBFBddq00
Aerial photo of 5081 Fort Defiance from federal court documents

According to federal court documents, Chavez was arrested in Hartford, Connecticut in 2014 for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine. Records also show that Chavez maintained a residence at 5081 Fort Defiance Road in El Paso and lived in the area all his life.

In September of 2021, a federal jury in New Haven found Chavez guilty of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.

According to court documents, Chavez was sentenced to 168 months (14 years) in prison in July this year and a supervised release for a term of five years upon release from prison. He was also fined $250,000.

In federal court documents, prosecutors said Chavez had references to the Sinaloa drug cartel.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said there have been over 20 incidents this year alone at the Fort Defiance residence including:

• 1 death
• 6 drug offenses
• 4 driving while intoxicated
• 2 aggravated assaults
• 3 assaults
• 4 injured parties
• 2 information received
• 1 burglary of vehicle
• 1 runaway
• 1 abandoned property

The sheriff’s office is addressing the issues at 5081 Fort Defiance through various means of enforcement and working jointly with other local law enforcement agencies.

Like the El Paso Police Department, the sheriff’s office strongly encourages parents to monitor their children’s activities and understand the dangers of these parties.

“Teenagers and young adults are putting themselves in what can easily be a life-or-death situation,” the sheriff’s office news release said.

Cocaine Trafficking

According to a 2021 U.S. Attorney’s Office press release, the evidence and testimony at Chavez’s trial showed he headed a cocaine trafficking operation that smuggled cocaine from Mexico into El Paso and then transported the drug to Connecticut and elsewhere.

The investigation revealed that the Chavez organization supplied multiple kilograms of cocaine to Hartford-area distributors for approximately 10 years.  The shipments, which would typically be in the range of 30 to 40 kilograms, were sent regularly from El Paso multiple times per year.

In 2014, the Chavez organization attempted to find an additional source of supply for its Hartford area cocaine customers. In July 2014, a DEA confidential source met Andrew Duron, also known as “Chavo,” in North Carolina. During the meeting, Duron told the confidential source that he wanted to purchase up to 50 kilograms of cocaine for $28,000 per kilogram.

Court documents also state Christopher Chavez, Raul Chavez’s son, coordinated the diversion of a shipment of 34 kilograms of cocaine, which was en route to Connecticut, to a high-level drug distributor in Cleveland, Ohio after learning his father was arrested.

Raul Chavez initially admitted his role in this conspiracy and pleaded guilty to the charge in March 2016.  In January 2017, shortly before Chavez was scheduled to be sentenced, he moved to withdraw his guilty plea.

The judge denied the motion and sentenced Chavez to 12 years of imprisonment and ordered him to pay a $250,000 fine. Chavez successfully appealed the decision, the conviction and sentence were vacated, and the case proceeded to trial.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 1

Related
KTSM

EPPD: Northeast El Paso man arrested for Aggravated Assault

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department’s (EPPD) gang unit announced Thursday afternoon the arrest of a man for aggravated assault after pointing a shotgun at another person. According to EPPD, on Wednesday, August 10th, police were sent to the 3000 block of Keltner for an aggravated assault call. Their […]
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

3 inmates die as rival gangs clash inside Juarez prison

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A fight between rival gangs has left three people dead inside Juarez’s Cereso 3 prison, Chihuahua state officials said. Prison officials became aware of the clash around 1 p.m. on Thursday and called on the state police, the Juarez municipal police, the Mexican army and National Guard for support, the Chihuahua Attorney General’s Office said in a statement.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Police: woman stole car, gun, crashed into home in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say a 22-year-old woman stole a car and handgun before crashing into a home on the eastside and getting into an argument with the homeowner Saturday. Police arrested 22-year-old Divine Tarin of east El Paso. Police say Tarin crashed the stolen vehicle at...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso’s 45th traffic fatality reported yesterday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Wednesday, August 10th, the El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigators (STI) responded to the 4100 block of Siete Leguas for a deadly crash. The preliminary investigation by STI revealed that a Nissan Murano, driven by Robert Anderson, 81, wastraveling southeast on Siete Leguas when for unknown reasons, the […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
El Paso County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
County
El Paso County, TX
State
Connecticut State
City
Cleveland, TX
KTSM

LCPD search for suspect in Wednesday’s deadly shooting

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD) are searching for the man believed to be responsible for a shooting in Las Cruces by the Super 8 Wyndham Hotel at 245 La Posada Lane that left one man dead and one more injured. LCPD believe Alfred Marquez, 34, is allegedly responsible for the […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Driver arrested in West El Paso crash, multiple migrants injured

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso Police Department is investigating a crash that left multiple migrants injured in West El Paso. A white SUV crashed into Como’s Italian restaurant on 4030 N. Mesa Street shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday. A police spokesman said the crash happened after authorities tried pulling a vehicle over near […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

26 firearms stolen from Las Cruces store; officials offer $10k reward on burglary

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Federal officials are offering a $10,000 reward seeking help finding a man who stole 26 firearms from Sparks Firearms on Friday. Federal officials say surveillance video shows the man prying open a rear door and making several trips in and out of the business. The man was seen walking north toward an adjacent mobile home complex.
LAS CRUCES, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Trafficking#Drug Cartel#Shooting#Dea#Sheriff
KTSM

Woman arrested burglarized home, stole and crashed a car

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman was arrested on multiple charges that originated from a burglary of habitation on eastside El Paso. On Saturday, August 6th, El Paso Police Department responded to the 11000 block of Vere Leasure for an assault in progress. According to official documents, the suspect identified as 22-year-old Divine Tarin, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso man arrested after threatening to shoot family

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man who pointed a gun to a woman and threatened her family is now behind bars. On August 4, 2022 a suspect identified by police as 40-year-old Joshua Roberto Trevizo got into an argument about a dog. The victim, 33-year-old Maria Cortez reported to the El Paso Police Department, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Two teenagers arrested in connection to 15 burglaries

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fifteen commercial establishments have been burglarized in west side El Paso and El Paso Police Department arrested 2 teenagers in connection to these incidents. Over the month of July from the 6th – through the 29th, 15 west side businesses reported having been burglarized. Entry was made by smashing the […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
krwg.org

Las Cruces police respond to shooting

LAS CRUCES, NM - Las Cruces police investigated a shooting near La Posada Lane that injured two individuals. KVIA reports one of them, a 35-year-old man, has died from his injuries. Both victims were transported from the scene in the 100 block of La Posada, near the Super 8 Motel,...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Police warning of violent house parties, county reinstates curfew

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police is urging everyone to stay away from random house parties that are often turning violent and deadly.  Enrique Carrillo,  public information officer with EPPD, said these parties are often promoted on social media, and from what they see, aimed at minors and young adults from 15 to […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Crash involving semitruck reported at 1-10 and Talbot

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A crash involving a semitruck was reported at I-10 at Talbot on Thursday. Officials said no injuries were reported. It's unclear when the area will reopen. Sign up to receive the topmost interesting stories from in and around our community once a day to...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

One dead, one injured in Las Cruces after shooting near hotel

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – One man dead and one more was injured in a shooting in Las Cruces by the Super 8 Wyndham Hotel at 245 La Posada Lane. Both were taken to a local hospital. The current condition on the victim injured is unknown. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

KTSM

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy