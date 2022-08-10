ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, MI

The Oakland Press

Woman sentenced for COVID fraud scheme

A Southield woman has been sentenced to 34 months in prison for a COVID-19 fraud scheme, officials said. In a plea agreement, Mykia King, 29, was sentenced in federal court in Detroit on Aug. 10. She pleaded guilty in January to one count of wire fraud related to her submitting 34 bogus claims for pandemic unemployment assistance, and one count of aggravated identity theft for using stolen personal identity information to further her scheme, officials said.
DETROIT, MI
Horton, MI
Michigan Government
Pontiac, MI
Pontiac, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Transit expansion in Oakland County headed to November ballot

PONTIAC, Mich. – A significant expansion in transit is heading to the November ballot in Oakland County. If voters approve the 10-year county-wide public transit millage, communities will not be able to opt-out of the new system. The pushback on the plan’s portion came from many northern and western...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Pontiac forensic audit shows $1.6 million wasted

Between 2013 and early this year, a forensic financial audit of the city of Pontiac’s books documented $1,627,361.81 in misspent or misused tax dollars. The auditors place the blame mainly on Deirdre Waterman, the city’s former mayor. The city’s losses resulted from what the auditors called “citywide dysfunction...
PONTIAC, MI
CBS Detroit

Former Sterling Heights City Council Candidate Charged With Election Fraud

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A 27-year-old man who was unsuccessful in a bid for the Sterling Heights City Council is facing felony charges from Michigan’s Attorney General related to ballot application forgeries. According to the AG’s Office, Paul Manni of Sterling Heights faces 18 charges in Macomb County’s 41-A District Court. Nine of the counts are for forging a signature on an absent voter ballot application (5-year felonies), and the other nine counts are making false statements on absent voter ballot applications (90-day misdemeanors). AG Dana Nessel said Manni was arraigned on August 5 and that the charges stem from the...
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
Detroit News

Detroit Election Commission rejects marijuana ballot proposal

Detroit — The Detroit Elections Commission this week rejected a ballot proposal seeking to overhaul the city's marijuana ordinance, which was enacted earlier this year. The commission, made up of Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey, Corporation Counsel Conrad Mallett Jr. and City Council President Mary Sheffield, unanimously voted on Monday against moving the proposal to the November ballot.
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

Sheriff: GM Orion plant employee killed after fight with coworker

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 49-year-old man is dead after an altercation at the General Motors Orion Assembly plant in Orion Township early Thursday. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office has a 48-year-old coworker in custody in connection with the man's death. Investigators say the victim, who was identified as...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
michiganradio.org

Approximately 43,000 individual claims filed for part of the Flint water settlement

More than 40,000 claims have been submitted for a share of the $626 million Flint water crisis settlement. People had until the end of June to formally file a claim for a share of the settlement of damage claims against the state of Michigan, city of Flint, McLaren Hospital Flint and Rowe Professional Services stemming from the water crisis.
FLINT, MI
MetroTimes

Chaos and infighting break out in Michigan’s Macomb County Republican Party

The Macomb County GOP is embroiled in an ugly internal dispute over control of the party, and now plans to hold competing county conventions Thursday evening. With less than three months before the general election, the battle is likely to play out in court and have far-reaching consequences for a party that is trying to maintain control of the Michigan Legislature and regain the positions of governor, attorney general, and secretary of state.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Trial scheduled for Pontiac murder case

Trial has been scheduled — more than seven months out — for a Pontiac man accused in a February homicide. Jury selection is set to begin March 20, 2023 in Oakland County Circuit Court for the case against Julius Standifer, 52, charged in the fatal shooting of Troy Duane Jones, 49. Investigators say Jones was found last Feb. 19 in the driver’s seat of a car that had run into a fence and snowbank in a party store parking lot in Pontiac.His girlfriend was shot in the hand, the sheriff’s office said.
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

GM Lake Orion plant fight leaves Pontiac grandfather dead

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Pontiac man died after a fight early Thursday at the General Motors Lake Orion plant. Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, and the 48-year-old suspect worked for a contracted cleaning company. Robertson had worked for the company for about seven months. Authorities said they were...
PONTIAC, MI
wemu.org

Marijuana business moratorium in place for Ypsilanti after city council vote

The City of Ypsilanti is placing a moratorium on new marijuana businesses. The vote was unanimous at the Ypsilanti City Council meeting Tuesday night. There are currently eight marijuana dispensaries and three growers operating in the city. There is concern that the marijuana industry could be growing too fast for a city the size of Ypsilanti. And that some of the businesses are concentrated in certain parts of the area.
YPSILANTI, MI
WNEM

Judge temporarily steps back from Flint water case

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Due to medical issues, the judge overseeing the Flint water litigation, including ongoing jury deliberations, is temporarily stepping away. The U.S. District Court for Eastern Michigan said Judge Judith Levy is temporarily taking a step back from the case. The trial involves four child plaintiffs who...
FLINT, MI

