FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tv20detroit.com
Pontiac says audit found former mayor's dysfunction cost taxpayers $1.6 million
PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Pontiac’s new leaders called for a forensic audit of spending in recent years and the results are eyeopening. The resulting report found evidence of misspending and raised questions about whether laws were broken by Former Mayor Deidre Waterman. Certified fraud examiners with Marsh Minick...
Michigan city council candidate charged with election fraud
Manni was arraigned on Aug. 5.
The Oakland Press
Woman sentenced for COVID fraud scheme
A Southield woman has been sentenced to 34 months in prison for a COVID-19 fraud scheme, officials said. In a plea agreement, Mykia King, 29, was sentenced in federal court in Detroit on Aug. 10. She pleaded guilty in January to one count of wire fraud related to her submitting 34 bogus claims for pandemic unemployment assistance, and one count of aggravated identity theft for using stolen personal identity information to further her scheme, officials said.
deadlinedetroit.com
Audit Alleges Ex-Pontiac Mayor Misused $1.6 Million -- Could Face Criminal Charges
Former Pontiac Mayor Deirdre Waterman, who lost her bid for re-election last year after eight years in office, faces some troubling allegations. The Detroit Free Press reports that an audit alleges she:. Used a city credit card for personal expenses, took an unauthorized trip to New York City on taxpayer...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Transit expansion in Oakland County headed to November ballot
PONTIAC, Mich. – A significant expansion in transit is heading to the November ballot in Oakland County. If voters approve the 10-year county-wide public transit millage, communities will not be able to opt-out of the new system. The pushback on the plan’s portion came from many northern and western...
The Oakland Press
Pontiac forensic audit shows $1.6 million wasted
Between 2013 and early this year, a forensic financial audit of the city of Pontiac’s books documented $1,627,361.81 in misspent or misused tax dollars. The auditors place the blame mainly on Deirdre Waterman, the city’s former mayor. The city’s losses resulted from what the auditors called “citywide dysfunction...
Former Sterling Heights City Council Candidate Charged With Election Fraud
LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A 27-year-old man who was unsuccessful in a bid for the Sterling Heights City Council is facing felony charges from Michigan’s Attorney General related to ballot application forgeries. According to the AG’s Office, Paul Manni of Sterling Heights faces 18 charges in Macomb County’s 41-A District Court. Nine of the counts are for forging a signature on an absent voter ballot application (5-year felonies), and the other nine counts are making false statements on absent voter ballot applications (90-day misdemeanors). AG Dana Nessel said Manni was arraigned on August 5 and that the charges stem from the...
Detroit News
Detroit Election Commission rejects marijuana ballot proposal
Detroit — The Detroit Elections Commission this week rejected a ballot proposal seeking to overhaul the city's marijuana ordinance, which was enacted earlier this year. The commission, made up of Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey, Corporation Counsel Conrad Mallett Jr. and City Council President Mary Sheffield, unanimously voted on Monday against moving the proposal to the November ballot.
abc12.com
Sheriff: GM Orion plant employee killed after fight with coworker
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 49-year-old man is dead after an altercation at the General Motors Orion Assembly plant in Orion Township early Thursday. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office has a 48-year-old coworker in custody in connection with the man's death. Investigators say the victim, who was identified as...
Residents outraged as Oakland County votes to expand public transportation
The measure would implement a 10-year countywide millage that would impose .95 mills on county property tax bills to maintain and expand public transit.
michiganradio.org
Approximately 43,000 individual claims filed for part of the Flint water settlement
More than 40,000 claims have been submitted for a share of the $626 million Flint water crisis settlement. People had until the end of June to formally file a claim for a share of the settlement of damage claims against the state of Michigan, city of Flint, McLaren Hospital Flint and Rowe Professional Services stemming from the water crisis.
MetroTimes
Chaos and infighting break out in Michigan’s Macomb County Republican Party
The Macomb County GOP is embroiled in an ugly internal dispute over control of the party, and now plans to hold competing county conventions Thursday evening. With less than three months before the general election, the battle is likely to play out in court and have far-reaching consequences for a party that is trying to maintain control of the Michigan Legislature and regain the positions of governor, attorney general, and secretary of state.
The Oakland Press
Trial scheduled for Pontiac murder case
Trial has been scheduled — more than seven months out — for a Pontiac man accused in a February homicide. Jury selection is set to begin March 20, 2023 in Oakland County Circuit Court for the case against Julius Standifer, 52, charged in the fatal shooting of Troy Duane Jones, 49. Investigators say Jones was found last Feb. 19 in the driver’s seat of a car that had run into a fence and snowbank in a party store parking lot in Pontiac.His girlfriend was shot in the hand, the sheriff’s office said.
fox2detroit.com
GM Lake Orion plant fight leaves Pontiac grandfather dead
ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Pontiac man died after a fight early Thursday at the General Motors Lake Orion plant. Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, and the 48-year-old suspect worked for a contracted cleaning company. Robertson had worked for the company for about seven months. Authorities said they were...
Detroit News
Macomb Co. Prosecutor Lucido asked to do training after report raps his behavior
Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido is being asked by the county to undergo training as a result of an investigation that found he made sexual comments to female employees and made assignment decisions based on race. In a July 29 email, county Human Resources Director Karylyn Semlow sent the requested...
Recall petitions filed against two Flint school board members await approval
FLINT, MI -- Recall petitions against two Flint Community Schools Board of Education members was filed in the Genesee County court and awaits approval. The petitions are filed against current Board President Joyce Ellis-McNeal and Treasurer Laura McIntyre. Genesee County’s Election Commission is meeting Friday, Aug. 12 to review both...
wemu.org
Marijuana business moratorium in place for Ypsilanti after city council vote
The City of Ypsilanti is placing a moratorium on new marijuana businesses. The vote was unanimous at the Ypsilanti City Council meeting Tuesday night. There are currently eight marijuana dispensaries and three growers operating in the city. There is concern that the marijuana industry could be growing too fast for a city the size of Ypsilanti. And that some of the businesses are concentrated in certain parts of the area.
ClickOnDetroit.com
How feds say disgraced Oakland County businessman used fake name to scam investors, fund his hobbies
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A disgraced Oakland County businessman used a fake name to scam Israeli investors out of hundreds of thousands of dollars in order to fund hobbies such as fantasy football, video games, and more, officials said. A criminal complaint was filed Thursday (Aug. 4) against Sean...
WNEM
Judge temporarily steps back from Flint water case
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Due to medical issues, the judge overseeing the Flint water litigation, including ongoing jury deliberations, is temporarily stepping away. The U.S. District Court for Eastern Michigan said Judge Judith Levy is temporarily taking a step back from the case. The trial involves four child plaintiffs who...
Luxury trips part of alleged 'dysfunction' that cost Pontiac taxpayers $1.6M
A forensic audit of spending in Ponfiac found evidence of misspending and raised questions about whether laws were broken by Former Mayor Deidre Waterman.
