CLEVELAND — Cleveland has a storied history of being the home of some of the country's top Jewish delis. And a new national ranking proves as much. On Tuesday, the popular food website, Tasting Table, published its list of the top 20 Jewish delis in the United States. Two Cleveland locations made the cut, with Larder Deli and Bakery and Jack's Deli and Restaurant receiving recognition from the publication.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO