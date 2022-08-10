Read full article on original website
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
One of The Most Unique Restaurants in Ohio is Set Inside a Former JailTravel MavenWooster, OH
Dick Vermeil a coach for CantonChiefs Focus News And More.Canton, OH
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla Chiu
Family of Ellet athlete who drowned responds to football coach’s leave
Akron Public Schools has confirmed to Fox 8 that Ellet High School football coach Steve Fasig has been placed on leave following the drowning death of Toshaye Pope during the team's lake outing last month.
Cornerback watch list: High school football’s top players in 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Meet the top high school football players in the Greater Cleveland and Akron areas. Cleveland.com is presenting the top players at every position in a 12-part series, including cornerback.
Akron Ellet football coach on leave after player drowns at Melanie Lake
Steve Fasig, the head of coach of the Akron Ellet Orangemen, has been placed on paid administrative leave by the Akron School District nearly three weeks after a player died after a team outing.
Mooney beefs up coaching staff; eyes bounce-back season
The Cardinals are looking to avoid a fifth consecutive losing season after winning just one game a year ago.
cleveland19.com
Akron high school football coach placed on leave during drowning investigation
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The head football coach at Ellet High School has been placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues into the drowning of a 14-year-old player at a team outing. Toshaye Pope was pulled from Melanie Lake in Uniontown on July 21 and died from his...
The first chapter in Mustard's comeback story written with victory at Lake County Captains game
EASTLAKE, Ohio — If there's one thing sports fans love, it's a comeback story. Imagine being at the height of your profession. The fame, the glory, the spotlight. You're invincible. You have it all. Could you bear to lose it? How would you deal with having to start anew...
Two men sentenced for 2020 Cleveland Heights murder that stemmed from fight at basketball game
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A September 2020 murder of 23-year-old Cleveland Heights man that stemmed from a yearslong beef over a basketball game has now landed two men in prison. Deandre Price, 27, was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison with no chance at parole until he serves 28 years. A jury convicted him earlier this year of aggravated murder and other charges in the death of Malik Moore.
Ursuline reloaded for another shot at a state title
Despite losing multiple school record holders, Ursuline has their eyes on another trip to Canton for a state championship
Vandals damage 6th-hole green at Mud Run Golf Course in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — Mud Run is a popular golf course in Akron that caters to beginners an pros, but Friday, someone took the term "driving range" literally. An unknown vandal drove through the sixth-hole green, causing ruts to the tune of 10s of thousands of dollars in damage. Most notably, a vehicle had done "donuts" on the surface.
Valley boxer stepping onto national stage
Vic Toney heads to Las Vegas to put his 6-1 record on the line against a 6-0 opponent on Top Rank Undercard.
Ohio man guilty after family friend took last beer from fridge and ended up with a brain bleed
OHIO- An Ohio man was found guilty after a family friend was left unconscious with a brain bleed. 50-year-old Chad Chapman was found guilty by jurors in the Muskingum County Common Pleas Court, according to YourRadioPlace. Last September, a neighbor heard fighting coming from Chapman’s home and called 911, It was found that a family […]
cleveland19.com
Akron shooting victim talks about on-going feud with neighbor that led to a shootout
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New revelations about what led up to a shootout between neighbors on July 30th, that left two women injured, and one man in handcuffs facing three counts of felony assault. Akron Police tell 19 News the exchange of gunfire happened in broad daylight in the 200...
whbc.com
Judge Finds Man Guilty, Accused of Running Phony Funeral Business
TOLEDO, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The man accused of running phony funeral home businesses in four Ohio cities including Akron was found guilty by a judge in Toledo last week. He’s guilty of ‘impersonating a funeral director’. Shawnte Hardin will be sentenced later this...
Tasting Table ranks 2 Cleveland Jewish delis in top 20 in the nation
CLEVELAND — Cleveland has a storied history of being the home of some of the country's top Jewish delis. And a new national ranking proves as much. On Tuesday, the popular food website, Tasting Table, published its list of the top 20 Jewish delis in the United States. Two Cleveland locations made the cut, with Larder Deli and Bakery and Jack's Deli and Restaurant receiving recognition from the publication.
Student at LeBron James' I Promise School treated to VIP access by NASCAR
BROOKLYN, Mich. — LeBron James aims to give students at his I Promise School opportunities they may not have otherwise. Recently, the NBA superstar's mission shifted into another gear. James Bromsey III, a sixth-grader at James' school in Akron, Ohio, was given behind-the-scenes access before NASCAR's race Sunday at...
WKYC
Two Cleveland delis named among best Jewish delis in the country
Two Cleveland eateries were recently named in a popular food website's list of the 20 best Jewish delis in America. 3News' Russ Mitchell reports.
Fashion retailer funds new playground at Cleveland Boys and Girls Club
CLEVELAND — A playground funded by a national fashion retailer was unveiled Thursday afternoon in Cleveland. DTLR partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio (BGCNEO) to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a brand new playground at the BGCNEO Broadway Avenue location. DTLR donated $100,000 to fund the space, which was designed with input from children who attend the club.
cleveland19.com
Suspect steals pickle van, leads Akron police on chase before hitting building
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 38-year-old Akron man is facing nearly a half-dozen criminal charges for allegedly stealing a pickle delivery van and trying to flee from police during a high-speed pursuit. A delivery driver for the Akron Pickle company told Akron police his van was stolen on Tuesday before...
Lightning strikes former Cavs player’s Westlake home
Firefighters responded to a house fire that broke out amid storms in Westlake Monday night.
38-year-old taken into custody after stealing Akron Pickle delivery van, leading police on chase
AKRON, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from an unrelated story and previously aired on 3News on Aug. 9, 2022. An Akron man is in custody after stealing a vehicle from a delivery driver for the Akron Pickle on Tuesday afternoon. At around 1:20 p.m., while a...
