Akron, OH

Cleveland.com

Two men sentenced for 2020 Cleveland Heights murder that stemmed from fight at basketball game

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A September 2020 murder of 23-year-old Cleveland Heights man that stemmed from a yearslong beef over a basketball game has now landed two men in prison. Deandre Price, 27, was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison with no chance at parole until he serves 28 years. A jury convicted him earlier this year of aggravated murder and other charges in the death of Malik Moore.
WKYC

Vandals damage 6th-hole green at Mud Run Golf Course in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Mud Run is a popular golf course in Akron that caters to beginners an pros, but Friday, someone took the term "driving range" literally. An unknown vandal drove through the sixth-hole green, causing ruts to the tune of 10s of thousands of dollars in damage. Most notably, a vehicle had done "donuts" on the surface.
whbc.com

Judge Finds Man Guilty, Accused of Running Phony Funeral Business

TOLEDO, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The man accused of running phony funeral home businesses in four Ohio cities including Akron was found guilty by a judge in Toledo last week. He’s guilty of ‘impersonating a funeral director’. Shawnte Hardin will be sentenced later this...
WKYC

Tasting Table ranks 2 Cleveland Jewish delis in top 20 in the nation

CLEVELAND — Cleveland has a storied history of being the home of some of the country's top Jewish delis. And a new national ranking proves as much. On Tuesday, the popular food website, Tasting Table, published its list of the top 20 Jewish delis in the United States. Two Cleveland locations made the cut, with Larder Deli and Bakery and Jack's Deli and Restaurant receiving recognition from the publication.
WKYC

Fashion retailer funds new playground at Cleveland Boys and Girls Club

CLEVELAND — A playground funded by a national fashion retailer was unveiled Thursday afternoon in Cleveland. DTLR partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio (BGCNEO) to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a brand new playground at the BGCNEO Broadway Avenue location. DTLR donated $100,000 to fund the space, which was designed with input from children who attend the club.
CLEVELAND, OH

