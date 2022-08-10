CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – It’s the only active brewery inside a general aviation American airport and one of only three in the world: St. Nicholas Brewing Company MDH. General Manager Abby Ancell said it took about four years for her vision of a brewery inside an airport to take shape, but the company’s third location opened in May 2022.

CARBONDALE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO