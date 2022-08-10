Read full article on original website
kbsi23.com
Paducah City Council meeting talks with PATS director about lack of drivers
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI)- The Paducah Area Transit Authority is short staffed by nearly fifteen driver’s and it’s causing extreme burnout in their employees. Paducah Transit provides needed services for the community, along with transportation for medical needs. Paducah Area Transit runs the downtown trolley, routine bus lines, and...
kbsi23.com
St. Nicholas Brewing Company MDH welcomed into Carbondale Chamber of Commerce
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – It’s the only active brewery inside a general aviation American airport and one of only three in the world: St. Nicholas Brewing Company MDH. General Manager Abby Ancell said it took about four years for her vision of a brewery inside an airport to take shape, but the company’s third location opened in May 2022.
cilfm.com
Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry to take leave of absence; Councilwoman Harvey to become Mayor Pro Tempore
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) — Days after the unexpected death of his wife, Terri, Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry announced Friday he would be taking a leave of absence until further notice. Councilwoman Carolin Harvey will become Mayor Pro Tempore and take over mayoral duties until Henry’s return to city hall....
republicmonitor.com
MoDOT to pick one of four teams to construct Chester Bridge
The Missouri Department of Transportation has received Statements of Qualification from potential design-build teams for the Chester Bridge project, which will replace the Route 51 bridge over the Mississippi River. This major river bridge connects the cities of Perryville, Missouri and Chester, Illinois. The SOQs have been evaluated, and four...
KFVS12
Group in Cape Girardeau talk to renters about living conditions
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An organization in Cape Girardeau is looking to help local renters. Members with Cape Girardeau Tenants were out going door-to-door connecting with people and informing them about better and safer living conditions for tenants. This group went around various areas in Cape Girardeau to talk...
wjpf.com
Sesser Road Closure for today 8/13/22
The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency announced the intersection of State Highway 148 (Park Street) and State Highway 154 (Franklin Avenue) will be closed today from 2pm-10pm for a car show. The public is advised to seek alternate routes.
wsiu.org
The results of a union vote by Carbondale Starbucks workers have been released
Workers at the Starbucks location on East Main Street in Carbondale have voted to form a union. A corporaton news release Thursday announced the vote in favor of a union was 11 yes votes and two no votes. It becomes the first Starbucks to unionize in southern Illinois. Another location...
westkentuckystar.com
Construction on pace at newest southern IL casino, resort
Construction on southern Illinois' latest casino is making steady progress at Walker's Bluff between Herrin and Carbondale. Ground was broken last December for the casino, 116-room hotel, restaurants and events center. This week, crews began nearing completion on the framing for the new hotel, began work on the parking lot and hope to complete construction on the new water tower.
KFVS12
Some Zeigler, Ill. residents see unusually high water bills
ZEIGLER, Ill. (KFVS) - From $50 to $3,200, one woman in Zeigler said her water bill is 60 times more than the usual amount. Others who live in Zeigler say they noticed their water bill was high in August too. “There’s no way that anyone can pay a $3,200 water...
wjpf.com
Illinois State Police investigating the death of Terri Henry, wife of Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – Illinois State Police say they’re investigating the death of Theresa “Terri” Henry, the wife of Carbondale Mayor John “Mike” Henry. The 66-year-old real estate agent was found dead in the couple’s home Tuesday night. Police say Mike Henry returned...
wpsdlocal6.com
Should Shawnee National Forest become a national park?
JOHNSON COUNTY, IL — Shawnee National Forest is a local treasure trove in southern Illinois, but what would it look like if the area became a national park?. Overlooking Trigg Tower Observation Site is the lush greenery of Johnson County, Illinois. It is part of the Shawnee National Forest system. From Dixon Springs to Glendale, people can visit campgrounds and enjoy what nature has to offer.
KFVS12
Food costs continue to rise
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The Department of Labor reports food prices jumped 13.1 percent in July, the biggest one-year increase since March of 1979. We asked customers at Food Giant in Sikeston what they think of the increase in food costs. “Everything you buy right now, you have to think...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, August 12th, 2022
Four people were brought to the Marion County Jail on outstanding warrants. 35-year-old Angel Peters, who told authorities she was homeless, was arrested by Centralia Police for disorderly conduct. 21-year-old Dalshaun Mitchell of South Maple in Centralia posted $500 cash bond and was released on an outstanding Marion County misdemeanor...
kbsi23.com
Inflation in Paducah area restaurants and how it’s been affecting them
PADUCAH, Ky (KBSI)- Form Covid-19, to supply chain issues, to rising prices nationwide, it’s tough being in the business industry these days. Max’s Brick Oven Pizza Cafe, in Paducah, says they’ve been facing staffing shortages, but are doing their best given the state of the economy right now…
wsiu.org
Carbondale mayor's wife found dead in home
The Illinois State police are conducting an investigation into the death of Carbondale mayor John "Mike" Henry's wife. Theresa Henry was found dead in her home by her husband on Tuesday, and Carbondale police responded to the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for August 12th and the ISP is working with the Jackson County coroner's office in the investigation.
KFVS12
Man accused of shooting into Mississippi River arrested
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A report of shots fired sends Cape Giradeau Police officers to the banks of the Mississippi River on Thursday evening, August 11. Officers were called just before 6:15 p.m. to Cape Rock Park, off of East Cape Rock Drive, to a report of a man firing a handgun into the river.
KFVS12
Carbondale police investigating recent reports of vandalism
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police in Carbondale want to track down the people responsible for multiple acts of vandalism in the city. Officers say surveillance video shows the suspects spraying a dumpster with graffiti over the weekend. That incident adds to the other vandalism cases they began working in July.
KFVS12
ISP investigate death of Carbondale mayor's wife
A historical building in Cape Girardeau just finished new renovations. The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo will stat tonight. Marion police officer receives award for heroic action. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. An officer from Marion received an award for assisting a mother over the phone while her daughter wasn't breathing.
wpsdlocal6.com
Carbondale Mayor taking leave of absence following sudden death of wife
CARBONDALE, IL — Carbondale Mayor John "Mike" Henry announced Friday morning he will be taking a leave of absence until further notice after the unexpected death of his wife, 66-year-old Theresa "Terri" Henry. According to the City of Carbondale, Councilwoman Carolin Harvey will assume the role of "Mayor Pro...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man charged following altercation between two employees of Fairways Restaurant
A 32-year-old Centralia man has been charged with two misdemeanor offenses after allegedly getting a handgun from his vehicle during an argument with another employee in the parking lot of the Fairways Restaurant in Centralia Monday night. Riley Sanders of Ridge Road was charged in Marion County Court Tuesday with...
