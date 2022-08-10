Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Kansas Jayhawks have work to do following losses to title team
Let’s check in on the defending national champions. While Kansas will have a different look from the team we saw cut down the nets in New Orleans this past April, there’s still plenty to like about the Jayhawks. Who’s gone?. NBA first-round draft picks Ochai Agbaji and...
kuathletics.com
🏐 Kansas Volleyball 2022 Single-Game Tickets on Sale
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Volleyball single-game tickets for the 2022 season are now available for purchase to the public. To purchase single-game tickets, fans should contact the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141, or visit the ticketing page here. While single-game tickets are available, season tickets and group tickets will...
kuathletics.com
⚽️ Kansas Soccer Announces 2022 Promotional Schedule
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas Athletics has announced the 2022 soccer promotional calendar, which includes an array of fan-friendly special events and season-long promotions at Rock Chalk Park. The 11-game home schedule features great giveaways, the return of fan favorites and the introduction of special offers, which allow fans to...
Questions arise how Kansas will handle possible Missouri marijuana legalization
With recreational marijuana now on the ballot in Missouri come November, there is a growing question of how Kansas will respond.
WIBW
Fort Riley soldiers welcomed home, honored by thousands at Sporting KC game
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Soldiers from Fort Riley were welcomed home from a nearly year-long deployment to Europe as thousands honored them at Military Appreciation Day with Sporting KC. The Big Red One says soldiers from Fort Riley, assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division,...
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some good seafood in the state of Kansas, you've come to the right place.
WIBW
Drivers rev their engines for Pro Stock race weekend in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers and racing fans alike are revving their engines and set to fly around the Heartland Motorsports Track over the weekend with the Menards NHRA Nationals. With his first Pro Stock win in Seattle, Elite Motorsports LLC says Troy Coughlin Jr. is excited to race in...
usatales.com
28 Best Places to Eat in Kansas City
Kansas City is a splendid city in the state of Missouri. It is known for its world-renowned steaks and barbecue and is frequently referred to as the “Barbecue Capital.”. Are you looking for the best places to eat in Kansas City? Well, there are numerous dining options you can choose from; you can have a lovely weekend brunch or go on a date night in a stylish restaurant.
kmaland.com
Northeast Kansas to host tractor cruise fundraiser for Angelman Syndrome Foundation
(Everest, Kan.) -- A tractor cruise fundraiser for the Angelman Syndrome Foundation will take place in Northeast Kansas this Labor Day Weekend. Keith Olsen of Everest, Kan., has been coordinating this annual event for nearly two decades; ever since Angelman syndrome affected his family directly. “I’ve been doing this cruise...
WIBW
Sinkhole causes closure of NW 6th St. near Heritage Christian School
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A sinkhole has caused the closure of NW 6th St. at the Taylor intersection. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, the City of Topeka says the Street Department will be at the intersection of NW 6th St. and NW Taylor to repair a sinkhole. The City noted that...
northwestmoinfo.com
Kansas Man Hurt In Jet Ski Accident At Smithville Lake
A Kansas man was left with moderate injuries after a pair of personal watercrafts collided Sunday afternoon at Smithville Lake. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol 26-year-old Kanas City resident Andrew W. Reeves was operating a 2018 Seadoo and 50-year-old Edgerton, Kansas resident Aaron J. Cooper was operating a 1996 Polaris at 5:25 P.M. on Smithville Lake about one and a half miles northeast of the W Highway bridge at 5:25 P.M. when the Seadoo struck the Polaris causing extensive damage to both vehicles and sinking Connor’s Polaris.
These cities have the fastest-growing home prices in Kansas
Data was available for 401 cities and towns in Kansas. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $153,385 over the last 12 months.
Kansas civil action results in $764,000 restitution, penalty order against autopsy scammer
A Kansan without credentials as a physician or pathologist was ordered to pay $764,000 in restitution and penalties for illegally providing autopsy services. The post Kansas civil action results in $764,000 restitution, penalty order against autopsy scammer appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Topeka eatery takes a week off, just tired after 2 years
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka eatery is taking a week off to recharge and give everyone a vacation to rest. It’s no secret the service industry has been hit hard the last couple of years during the COVID-19 pandemic and folks at Topeka’s The Wheel Barrel admits they are tired. On Wednesday, the restaurant announced […]
KCTV 5
A look at why gas prices are falling
Spire will not be able to pull work permits in Kansas City until it completes several street resurfacing projects. There were a few protestors outside the entrance to Summit Waves in Lee’s Summit this afternoon after a local family said they were discriminated against over the weekend. Buck O’Neil’s...
kcur.org
Kansas has taken in a green industry with its own pollution problems
Panasonic’s decision to build a $4 billion factory for electric vehicle batteries in Johnson County could help an industry struggling to ramp up while reeling from an ailing supply chain. The plant also underscores how an industry marketed as green comes with its own tough-to-solve environmental problems — like...
WIBW
Lawrence man hospitalized in Wichita after crash causes serious injuries
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man was rushed to a Wichita hospital yesterday after suffering a possible medical condition causing his vehicle to crash on Tuesday evening. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, crews were called to the area of northbound I-235 in Wichita after Calvin McLingberg, 28, of Lawrence, was headed south on the ramp from I-135 to I-235 northbound.
WIBW
1 killed in wreck near Wamego
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed in a wreck near Wamego, the Kansas Highway Patrol confirms. The wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Hwy. 24, just east of Wamego near Airport Rd. KHP said a semi and several other vehicles were involved. An exact number was not immediately available.
WIBW
East Topeka accident leaves occupant pinned inside vehicle
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Truck and an SUV collided Wednesday afternoon in east Topeka, leaving one of the occupants of the truck pinned inside of the vehicle. According to the Topeka Police Department, officers responded at approximately 1:30 p.m. to reports of an accident at 4th and SE Golden. Upon arrival, officers noticed one of the occupants of the truck was pinned in their vehicle and had be to extricated by the Topeka Fire Department.
WIBW
Construction to resume on SW 21st with pedestrian ramp installation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Work will resume on SW 21st St. to install new pedestrian ramps. The City of Topeka says on Monday, Aug. 15, Sunflower Paving will resume work at the intersection of SW 21st St. and SW Westport Dr. to install new pedestrian ramps. According to the City,...
