Read full article on original website
Related
Dustin Rhodes Says He 'Heard Down The Pike' AEW Will Move To Two-Day Pay-Per-Views
Since its formation in 2019, AEW has stuck to quarterly pay-per-view events, though an exception was made in 2022 for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The company does have AEW Dynamite special episodes and added Battle of the Belts specials in 2022, but the big four AEW PPVs have remained Revolution, Double or Nothing, All Out, and Full Gear. The run-time for the shows are generally four hours on pay-per-view, which has been a talking point for many fans.
wrestlinginc.com
Will John Cena Be At WWE Clash At The Castle?
Since COVID-19 and even a little before the pandemic hit, John Cena has been transitioning away from professional wrestling and more into the Hollywood side of life as others such as The Rock and Batista have. WWE is heading over to Cardiff, Wales, for their first PLE inside a stadium...
Vickie Guerrero, Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir Now Known As 'Beast Of Burdens'
AEW's women's division is now excused. Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero have been paired for well over a year on AEW programming. In recent months, Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir have also formed a bond. Now, Vickie Guerrero has officially named their trio following a victory for Nyla and Marina on the August 9 AEW Dark.
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – August 8, 2022
WWE RAW Results – August 8, 2022. Kicking off this weeks Raw with a recap of the return of Bayley, Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai at Summerslam last Saturday and their attack on Becky Lynch last week on Raw. Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky & Bayley come to the ring....
RELATED PEOPLE
Dexter Lumis Appears To Be Apprehended By Security At The End Of 8/8 WWE Raw
Dexter Lumis returns to WWE TV, but not in the way anyone could have ever expected. WWE, under the creative control of Triple H, continues to provide surprises every night. On the August 8 Monday Night Raw, there were even more apparent changes. Throughout the night, there was a chaotic...
Contract Signing And Women's Tag Team Title Tournament Bout Added To 8/12 WWE SmackDown
A new match and segment have been added to Friday's WWE SmackDown. WWE announced that Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler will sign the contract for the SmackDown Women's Championship match at WWE Clash at the Castle on the August 12 episode of WWE SmackDown. Baszler earned her shot at the title by winning a gauntlet match on last Friday on SmackDown.
William Regal: The Whole Point Of NXT Was To Change The Carny Culture Of Wrestling
William Regal discusses the formation of NXT UK and the hopeful culture shift NXT would provide. William Regal was handpicked by Triple H to be part of the team tasked with building NXT and the future of WWE’s talent development. As such, William Regal would work with Triple H for nearly a decade and help develop the NXT brand into a world-renowned brand with its own fanbase.
AEW Quake By The Lake Dynamite 8/10/22 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp
Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) and Alex Pawowski (@AlexSourGraps) review AEW Dynamite Quake By The Lake for August 10, 2022. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee and FOUR MONTHS FREE!!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Backstage Reactions To Triple H Taking Over WWE Duties From Vince McMahon
Triple H being at the helm of talent relations and creative already has talent outside of WWE interested. Fightful has spoken to countless (or actually a couple of dozen) former wrestlers who left WWE for a variety of reasons about Triple H gaining more control within the company, as well as Stephanie McMahon's influence.
WWE NXT 2.0 On 8/9 Records Slight Decline In Viewership, Demo Rating
Viewership for the August 9 edition of WWE NXT 2.0 is in. According to Showbuzz Daily, NXT 2.0 on August 9 drew 597,000 viewers. This number is down from the 649,000 viewers the show drew last week. This number is also in line with viewership numbers that the show drew last month.
Moose And Jordynne Grace: IMPACT Wrestling Is The Place To Go If You Want Creative Freedom
Moose and Jordynne Grace enjoy having creative freedom in IMPACT Wrestling. Grace, the reigning IMPACT Knockouts World Champion, and Moose, a former IMPACT World Champion, have become two of the promotion's top stars. They have stayed loyal to the company despite opportunities to go elsewhere, and they agreed about one of the key factors in this decision.
Tony Khan Comments On 'Locker Room Unhappiness' In AEW
Tony Kahn addresses rumors of locker room unhappiness. Over the past few weeks, fans online have noticed AEW wrestlers liking certain tweets or hinting at wanting to be used more on television, leading to rumors and speculation that certain talent is unhappy. Wrestlers who have left AEW due to contract expiration, such as Joey Janela and Alan Angels, commented on lack of TV time or communication as to why they ended up choosing not to re-sign.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Triple H: NIL Deals Give Us The Opportunity To Attempt To Create The Next Conor McGregor
Triple H praises the value of NIL deals. The world of sports changed forever in July 2021 when the National Collegiate Athletic Association ruled that student athletes were allowed to begin profiting on their name, image, and likeness. WWE quickly followed up on that move, as they launched a NIL program only five months after the new rule went into place.
NFL・
Two NXT UK Championship Tournament Matches Set For 8/18 NXT UK
The first round of the NXT UK Championship tournament will come to an end next week. After Trent Seven defeated Wolfgang and Oliver Carter managed to pull off a victory against Charlie Dempsey, the first round of the NXT UK Championship tournament will roll on next week. First, Tyler Bate will face off against Kenny Williams in a first time matchup. Meanwhile, Mark Andrews will renew an old rivalry and take on Joe Coffey in singles action. The winner of both of these bouts will face off against one another in a semi-final of the tournament, which is expected to take place on a future episode of NXT UK.
AEW Dark Stream And Results (8/9): Orange Cassidy, Ruby Soho, Athena And More Compete
AEW Dark (8/9) Private Party, The Butcher, & The Blade defeated Isaiah Broner, James Alexander, Brayden Lee, & Sam Moore. The Best Friends (with Danhausen) defeated Rohit Raju & Ben Jones. The Dark Order (Evil Uno & 10) defeated The Wingmen (Peter Avalon & JD Drake) Marina Shafir & Nyla...
AEW Battle Of The Belts III Draws Less Than 500,000 Viewers, Finishes #12 On Cable
The numbers are in for AEW Battle of the Belts III. ShowBuzzDaily reports AEW Battle of the Belts III on August 6 drew 437,000 viewers, marking a low for the series. AEW Battle of the Belts in January drew 704,000 viewers and AEW Battle of the Belts II in April drew 527,000 viewers.
Jay White Misses NJPW Event Due To 'Heat Stroke-Like Symptoms'
New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that Jay White missed the August 9 NJPW event and will miss the August 10 NJPW event due to "heat stroke-like symptoms." White was scheduled to compete in multi-man matches. He took a COVID test and tested negative. His next G1 bout is scheduled for August...
Mickie James Feels She's Done In Wrestling, Asks What Is Left For Her To Prove
Mickie James is hinting at retirement. On August 8, James tweeted, "No. I feel I'm done in wrestling" in response to a fan asking if she was Asuka's partner in the WWE Women's Tag Team Title tournament. Mickie didn't immediately follow up on the tweet and promoted a Raw watch...
Trevor Murdoch Expresses His Interest In A Match With Eddie Kingston, Comments On Facing Tyrus
NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch is ready for his title defense at NWA 74, and he also has his sights set on the future. Murdoch, who won the gold at NWA 74, will defend title title against Tyrus at the pay-per-view; he was originally scheduled to face Nick Aldis, but Billy Corgan pulled the latter out of the bout.
Taya Valkyrie Feels She's Adapted Well To The NWA, Is Excited To Add 'The Burke' To Belt Collection
Taya Valkyrie talks about the opportunity to add The Burke to her belt collection. Since being released by WWE, Taya Valkyrie has taken the wrestling world by storm, amassing a number of title wins, and cementing her status within the industry. Currently, Valkyrie holds gold in MLW, IMPACT, and AAA,...
Fightful
13K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0