Fightful

Dustin Rhodes Says He 'Heard Down The Pike' AEW Will Move To Two-Day Pay-Per-Views

Since its formation in 2019, AEW has stuck to quarterly pay-per-view events, though an exception was made in 2022 for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The company does have AEW Dynamite special episodes and added Battle of the Belts specials in 2022, but the big four AEW PPVs have remained Revolution, Double or Nothing, All Out, and Full Gear. The run-time for the shows are generally four hours on pay-per-view, which has been a talking point for many fans.
wrestlinginc.com

Will John Cena Be At WWE Clash At The Castle?

Since COVID-19 and even a little before the pandemic hit, John Cena has been transitioning away from professional wrestling and more into the Hollywood side of life as others such as The Rock and Batista have. WWE is heading over to Cardiff, Wales, for their first PLE inside a stadium...
Fightful

Vickie Guerrero, Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir Now Known As 'Beast Of Burdens'

AEW's women's division is now excused. Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero have been paired for well over a year on AEW programming. In recent months, Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir have also formed a bond. Now, Vickie Guerrero has officially named their trio following a victory for Nyla and Marina on the August 9 AEW Dark.
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – August 8, 2022

WWE RAW Results – August 8, 2022. Kicking off this weeks Raw with a recap of the return of Bayley, Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai at Summerslam last Saturday and their attack on Becky Lynch last week on Raw. Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky & Bayley come to the ring....
Fightful

William Regal: The Whole Point Of NXT Was To Change The Carny Culture Of Wrestling

William Regal discusses the formation of NXT UK and the hopeful culture shift NXT would provide. William Regal was handpicked by Triple H to be part of the team tasked with building NXT and the future of WWE’s talent development. As such, William Regal would work with Triple H for nearly a decade and help develop the NXT brand into a world-renowned brand with its own fanbase.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Combat#Trickwilliams#Wwenxt#The Creed Brothers#D Ang
Fightful

Backstage Reactions To Triple H Taking Over WWE Duties From Vince McMahon

Triple H being at the helm of talent relations and creative already has talent outside of WWE interested. Fightful has spoken to countless (or actually a couple of dozen) former wrestlers who left WWE for a variety of reasons about Triple H gaining more control within the company, as well as Stephanie McMahon's influence.
Fightful

Tony Khan Comments On 'Locker Room Unhappiness' In AEW

Tony Kahn addresses rumors of locker room unhappiness. Over the past few weeks, fans online have noticed AEW wrestlers liking certain tweets or hinting at wanting to be used more on television, leading to rumors and speculation that certain talent is unhappy. Wrestlers who have left AEW due to contract expiration, such as Joey Janela and Alan Angels, commented on lack of TV time or communication as to why they ended up choosing not to re-sign.
Fightful

Two NXT UK Championship Tournament Matches Set For 8/18 NXT UK

The first round of the NXT UK Championship tournament will come to an end next week. After Trent Seven defeated Wolfgang and Oliver Carter managed to pull off a victory against Charlie Dempsey, the first round of the NXT UK Championship tournament will roll on next week. First, Tyler Bate will face off against Kenny Williams in a first time matchup. Meanwhile, Mark Andrews will renew an old rivalry and take on Joe Coffey in singles action. The winner of both of these bouts will face off against one another in a semi-final of the tournament, which is expected to take place on a future episode of NXT UK.
Fightful

Fightful

