The first round of the NXT UK Championship tournament will come to an end next week. After Trent Seven defeated Wolfgang and Oliver Carter managed to pull off a victory against Charlie Dempsey, the first round of the NXT UK Championship tournament will roll on next week. First, Tyler Bate will face off against Kenny Williams in a first time matchup. Meanwhile, Mark Andrews will renew an old rivalry and take on Joe Coffey in singles action. The winner of both of these bouts will face off against one another in a semi-final of the tournament, which is expected to take place on a future episode of NXT UK.

WORLD ・ 5 HOURS AGO