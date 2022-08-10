Read full article on original website
Jones County neighbors help Kentucky flooding victims
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – As the storm damage across Kentucky complicate efforts to find people who are missing, Mississippi residents are stepping up to help those impacted by the devastation. The late July floods in Kentucky have left some communities nearly impossible to access with washed out roads, no clean water and no electricity. Although […]
Hattiesburg medical providers assist with the ‘Gift of Sound’
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One Hub City medical provider is supplying those in need with the “Gift of Sound.”. The Miracle-Ear Foundation, based in Minneapolis, MN, provides Americans with resources and free hearing aids through its program. In July, the Miracle-Ear Hattiesburg team was honored in Chicago for fitting...
Mississippi organizations receive $500K donation to address health
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – UnitedHealthcare awarded $500,000 in Empowering Health grants to four community-based organizations in Mississippi. Leaders said the funds would expand access to care and address the social determinants of health for uninsured individuals and underserved communities. The grants will assist individuals and families experiencing challenges from food insecurity, social isolation and behavioral health issues, […]
Hattiesburg arts center offers August acrylic art classes
One Pine Belt library is taking an active role in teaching children in its community to become better readers. Habitat for Humanity to hold homeowner classes in the Pine Belt. Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt will host its homeownership orientation meetings beginning Saturday, Aug. 13. Hattiesburg Rec. Center...
St. Louis American
My grandfather’s brave exit from 1930’s Mississippi
Ira Smith Sr. is a name that probably means nothing to you. Yet, it means everything to me. You see, he was my maternal grandfather and the glue that held our family together until his transition in 1992. He was born on August 2, 1913, in Columbus, Mississippi into a...
Missing woman last seen in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police ask for public assistance to locate a missing woman last seen in Hattiesburg. Veronica Holton, 37, was last seen on June 29 when she was released from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department Correctional Facility. Holton’s family said that before her arrest, she traveled from...
Hattiesburg Zoo makes a sad announcement
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo staff made a sad and disappointing announcement today - the mother giraffe will not deliver a new baby. In April, the zoo announced the mother giraffe, Sue Ellen, was pregnant. Unfortunately, Sue Ellen experienced a “pseudopregnancy,” which results in no calf.
You Just Might Be From Mississippi If…
Growing up in the Magnolia State is an amazing experience that can absolutely have a lasting impression on your life, and maybe even the lives of others. And you don’t have to dig too deep to find a connection to a fellow Mississippian. Any time you meet someone else from Mississippi, you’ll talk until you find mutual friends, and chances are, you will! You even get bonus points if you can trace one of those friends to each other’s specific hometown. You might even laugh so hard you’ll snort Barq’s Root Beer right out of your nose.
Infrastructure in the lead for Hattiesburg’s ARPA survey
Players of the Pine Belt: Bay Springs senior right tackle James Wilson. Wednesday marks a sad day in the Pine Belt as longtime Southern Miss baseball coach Corky Palmer passed away. Hattiesburg arts center offers August acrylic art classes. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Hattiesburg Community Arts Center offers...
Homeless veteran honored in Laurel after hit-and-run
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Friends and family in the Laurel community gathered this evening to honor Harold Tucker. Tucker died from injuries in a hit-and-run incident on U.S. 84 on July 25. The driver is still unknown. Community members knew Tucker as the man who lived on the Cotton Mill...
Laurel-Jones County Library promotes early childhood literacy
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - One Pine Belt library is taking an active role in teaching children in its community to become better readers. The Laurel-Jones County Library not only provides a wide range of novels but also provides educational resources for people of all ages. Children, however, are especially important...
Doctors open medical marijuana dispensary in Mississippi
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — Two doctors have made an efforts to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven, called Magnolia Greens. Dennis Sanders and his wife are co-owners of Magnolia Greens. Sanders is a doctor, and his wife is a registered nurse. The two wanted to open the dispensary to ensure that patients can receive […]
Historic Now & Ever Well Campaign Secures $1.2 Billion for Ole Miss
The largest fundraising campaign in the history of Mississippi universities, Now & Ever: The Campaign for Ole Miss, just secured $1.2 billion toward its $1.5 billion goal. Elevating the total is more than $150.6 million in gifts – the second-highest fundraising year on record – during the University of Mississippi‘s 2022 fiscal year that closed June 30.
26 arrested in a Covington County warrant round-up, five at large
Players of the Pine Belt: Bay Springs senior right tackle James Wilson. Wednesday marks a sad day in the Pine Belt as longtime Southern Miss baseball coach Corky Palmer passed away. 10pm Headlines 8/10. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Live recording. Infrastructure in the lead for Hattiesburg’s ARPA survey.
Hattiesburg’s newest private school prioritizes family time
Carl Smith, 47, remains incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Center following an attempt to break into a home in south Jones County. Hattiesburg gym prioritizes physical & mental health. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. One Hattiesburg business is not only promoting physical health but also mental health to...
State leaders protest Gov. Reeves’ decision on RAMP
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “It’s horrible. It’s ridiculous and it’s not Godly, but you always say you’re a Christian. Well, show me some Christian love and show me some Christian help and help these people who are in desperate need of assistance.”. Nearly 100 people...
God lights the path we walk
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. God lights the path we walk. There are times that we can see far ahead yet other times we have only enough light to see where we are at that moment. These are the times that we need to take that next step in complete faith in Him.
Inflation Impact: Brides on a budget
Serengeti Springs, a water park that will be an expansion of the Hattiesburg Zoo, is a $10.5 million project. Hattiesburg Public Library offers thousands of options for National Book Lovers Day. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. August 9 is National Book Lovers Day, and the Hattiesburg Public Library wants the...
Mississippi Now Leads the World in Mass Incarceration￼
Mississippi Center For Investigative Reporting/ Mississippi Today. Mississippi is now the world’s leader in putting people behind bars — more inmates per capita than any state or nation, including China, Russia and Iran, according to the World Population Review. “Is there a political price to be paid for...
Southern Miss prepares for Roberts Hall demolition
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An old student residence building on the University of Southern Mississippi Hattiesburg campus will soon be a pile of rubble and then hauled away. The university’s physical plant will begin demolition on Roberts Residence Hall next week. The building is located behind M.M. Roberts Stadium.
