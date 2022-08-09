Melting ice and glaciers caused by Europe’s heatwaves have forced popular Alpine hiking routes to close.The Alps usually hosts thousands of tourists every summer but warmer weather has caused hazardous conditions along its normally safe routes.Routes to Mont Blanc, which sits between France, Italy and Switzerland, and the Matterhorn have been forced to shut with many tours suspended.Pierre Mathey, the head of the Swiss mountain guide association, said: “Currently in the Alps, there are warnings for around a dozen peaks, including emblematic ones like Matterhorn and Mont Blanc.“Usually we see such closures in August, but now they have started at...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 DAYS AGO