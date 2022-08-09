Read full article on original website
sciencealert.com
Human Bodies Keep Turning Up in Lake Mead, as Severe Drought Dries Reservoir
A third set of human remains were found in Nevada's Lake Mead on 25 July as water levels have receded to historic lows during a drought fueled by climate change. The remains were spotted by a witness at Swim Beach on Lake Mead during the afternoon of 25 July, the National Park Service announced. Investigators retrieved the remains, the park service said.
Farmers' Almanac Forecasts 'Extreme' Winter Weather as Energy Bills Soar
The coming winter will have "plenty of snow, rain, and mush—as well as some record-breaking cold temperatures," the publication has warned.
Summer's a scorcher, but what's in store for fall?
Heat waves bringing triple-digit temperatures have moved all across the country over the last couple of months, and at times the scorching blanket has been downright oppressive. But meteorologists at Accuweather have good news.
One of the world’s driest places just saw record flooding
Road damage at Mud Canyon. NPSThe annual Southwest Monsoon brings a wall of moisture to Death Valley National Park.
Earth sees a top 3 hottest July, marked by deadly heat, flash floods
Unparalleled heat waves, drought, wildfires and deadly deluges made this July one of the three hottest on record worldwide, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service. Why it matters: The report is the first indication of where July stands in the annals of modern climate records, and it shows that the influence of human-caused global warming is having a profound impact on summer temperatures.
Tourist boats marooned, farm land parched as drought lowers Europe's rivers
VILLERS-LE-LAC, France, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Business for Francoise Droz-Bartholet has reduced to a trickle, just like stretches of the Doubs River straddling the French-Swiss border that her cruise boats usually ply.
Heatwaves force closure of popular Alpine hiking routes due to melting snow
Melting ice and glaciers caused by Europe’s heatwaves have forced popular Alpine hiking routes to close.The Alps usually hosts thousands of tourists every summer but warmer weather has caused hazardous conditions along its normally safe routes.Routes to Mont Blanc, which sits between France, Italy and Switzerland, and the Matterhorn have been forced to shut with many tours suspended.Pierre Mathey, the head of the Swiss mountain guide association, said: “Currently in the Alps, there are warnings for around a dozen peaks, including emblematic ones like Matterhorn and Mont Blanc.“Usually we see such closures in August, but now they have started at...
The Weather Channel
High Tide Flooding Continues To Rise, According To New NOAA Outlook
A new NOAA outlook predicts high tide flooding over the next year. Two locations saw record days of high tide flooding last year. High tide flooding is also called 'nuisance' or 'sunny day' flooding. High tide flooding events fueled by sea level rise along the nation's coastlines continue to become...
Extreme heat, drought brings river low enough for people to walk across
The effects of the stifling heat wave in July and hardly any rainfall are starting to show in one nation's longest river, which is all but dried up in some spots. France is one of the European countries fresh off a brutal heat wave that left hundreds dead across the continent in July. However, people weren't the only ones to suffer, as crucial waterways have dried up rapidly this summer.
NPR
Water Week: Melting Glaciers And Rising Seas
In early July, a large chunk of the Marmolada Glacier detached, causing an avalanche. Rock and ice crashed into climbers scaling the glacier, part of the Dolomites Mountains in Italy. At least seven died. The tragedy is a direct effect of quickening glacier loss. Glaciers are melting twice as fast...
Source of London's Thames River runs dry amid prolonged heat
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Extended hot and dry temperatures across Britain and much of Europe have caused the source of London's River Thames to dry up for the first time since 1976. The river is fed by limestone aquifers near the English village of Ashton Keynes, where there is no running water within almost 10 miles of the usual source.
