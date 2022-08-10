Read full article on original website
Unusual Montana Crash Kills Wisconsin Man
(Terry Bell, WRN) A Wisconsin man is dead after an unusual crash in Montana last weekend. The Montana Highway Patrol says the 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, who’s name had not been released as of Tuesday night, hit a bear with his motorcycle Sunday morning. State troopers say he wasn’t wearing a helmet, and died instantly.
August 10, 2022 – Fond du Lac, WI – A Fond du Lac, WI man was reportedly killed in Montana after the Montana Highway Patrol said he was involved in a motorcycle crash with a bear. According to the Montana Highway Patrol the accident happened Sunday, August 7,...
Dense fog contributes to Wisconsin man crashing into train, was ‘avoidable’
ADDISON, Wis. (WFRV) – In what authorities are describing as an apparent ‘avoidable crash’, one man ended up hitting a passing train during foggy conditions. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, on August 9 around 5:40 a.m. a crash involving a train and a vehicle was seen by a witness. The crash happened on the Canadian National (CN) Railway at Hwy DW near Ohio Road.
Driver hits two vehicles in Marquette County crash, had PBT of .248
PACKWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver involved in a crash that resulted in one car rolling over is facing multiple charges after allegedly being under the influence. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office announced that Christopher Becker was arrested on August 5 following an accident on STH 23. On August 5, around 3:10 p.m. authorities received multiple calls about the accident on STH 23.
Man Found Dead Along Riverbank in Berlin
BERLIN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office found a dead man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after closing down Highway A in Berlin Wednesday. The office received a call at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday from a woman who said her ex-boyfriend was in her home but was not supposed to be there.
Milwaukee woman killed while crossing the street
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a 29-year-old woman was hit and killed while crossing the street early Thursday morning. It happened near 63rd and Thurston around 3:30 a.m. Police say the driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and is cooperating. The crash remains under investigation.
Man found dead after tactical situation in Green Lake County
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man is dead after a tactical situation in Green Lake County. The Sheriff’s Office says the man died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. His name was not released. At about 11:30 a.m., dispatchers received a 911 call from a woman that...
IR assault suspect linked to multiple homicides, arson and 2019 Marquette assaults
By Allison Joy GAASTRA/HELENA, Ala. — Caleb Scott Anderson, originally from Iron County, was arrested in Alabama, following a felony warrant for arrest issued by Iron County Prosecutor’s office. A second felony warrant was issued by Brown County in Wisconsin, in connection with a homicide investigation being overseen by the Green Bay Police Department. Anderson is currently being held in Alabama…
Wisconsin woman in Slender Man attack drops release request
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — One of two Wisconsin women who were sent to a state mental health facility after a 2014 stabbing attack on a sixth-grade classmate that they claimed was to appease the horror character Slender Man has withdrawn her petition for release. In June, Morgan Geyser, 20,...
‘Focused patrol’ on I-41 leads to multiple arrests, Oshkosh residents among those apprehended
(WFRV) – Nearly 100 traffic stops and over fifteen vehicles were searched following an interdiction on I-41 that was proactively trying to locate criminal activity. In a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, there was a focused patrol done in Washington County on August 9. The following departments joined the sheriff’s office in the interdiction:
Green Bay Man Remains Hospitalized Following a Weekend Traffic Incident on I-43
A Green Bay man is still receiving medical treatment following a motorcycle crash on I-43 in Manitowoc County. According to Major Jason Orth with the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department, the 66-year-old man was traveling south on the interstate highway on his motorcycle just before noon north of Schley Road.
Nine people injured in New London crash
A transit van hit a parked truck in New London causing nine passengers to obtain injuries, the crash remains under investigation.
Wisconsin's young farmers compete in livestock competition at State Fair
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Cattle, kids and competition. It all took place in West Allis Wednesday night at the Wisconsin State Fair for the 2022 Governor's Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction. Some of Wisconsin's youngest farmers showcased their livestock on the state's largest stage. "It's really great morale," said 15-year-old...
Green Bay Police Ask for Help Identifying Good Samaritan
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Green Bay Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a Good Samaritan Wednesday evening. The woman helped perform CPR on a person near Wednesday’s Farmer’s Market around 4 p.m. She was on the scene, near Broadway Street and Dousman Street, before police arrived.
Milwaukee fire chief calls for action against owners of former Northridge Mall
MILWAUKEE — After the fourth fire in the past month at the long-abandoned Northridge Mall in Milwaukee Wednesday night, the fire chief is calling for action against the property owners. "Yet another fire at the unsecured vacant – long-vacant – decrepit old Northridge Mall building," said Milwaukee Fire Chief...
Man Dead Following Incident at C.A. Lawton Foundry in De Pere
We now know why OSHA was called to investigate an incident at C.A. Lawton in De Pere. It has been revealed that a 24-year-old man died at the foundry on August 5th. His name has not been released, nor has any details about what happened at the foundry located at 1900 Enterprise Drive.
Milwaukee woman shot and killed, 2 in custody
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police arrested two people in connection with a fatal shooting Wednesday night. Police said a 50-year-old woman was shot near 26th Street and Kilbourn Avenue just before 11 p.m. Iris Young was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said a 23-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man...
Police chase and crash: 5 teens arrested in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Five teens were arrested after a chase and crash in Milwaukee. It happened just before midnight on Tuesday. Milwaukee Police say they tried to stop a vehicle that was involved in an armed robbery near First Street and Locust Street, but the driver took off. Police say...
Drivers couldn't believe their eyes as port-a-potties spilled onto I-94
PEWAUKEE, Wis. — A flatbed truck spilled at least seven portable toilets early Tuesday morning on I-94 in Waukesha County. Four cars were damaged, but no one was injured. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation video obtained by WISN 12 News showed the truck driving past with the port-a-potties sliding off upright into the westbound lanes of I-94 at the Pewaukee Road exit around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday.
C.A. Lawton Co. Confirms Death of 24-Year-Old Worker in Foundry Accident
DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – C.A. Lawton Co. has confirmed the death of one of their workers after an accident on Friday. The company says the worker was 24 years old. The release of his name is being held as the family is notified. The cause of death has...
