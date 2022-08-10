Read full article on original website
O'Rourke was Asked What are You Doing with Our Guns?Tom HandyTexas State
Three days in Dallas, Austin, and Waco, TexasCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerDallas, TX
Governor Abbott Stops in West Texas to Support the Republican Party and Share His MessageTom HandyPecos County, TX
Beto O’Rourke Tries this Old Strategy to Close the Gap with Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
KOCO
9-year-old girl sets off on mission to get Oklahoma a state horse
OKLAHOMA CITY — A 9-year-old girl set off on a mission to get Oklahoma a state horse. A typical 9-year-old is in fourth grade, may be involved in a sport or activity and loves chatting and playing with friends. KOCO 5 met one young girl who isn’t typical at all.
KOCO
Teacher shortage poses big challenge as Oklahoma students return to class
OKLAHOMA CITY — Thousands of students in some of the Oklahoma City metro's largest districts are back in class Thursday. One of the challenges is a massive teacher shortage. To help fill the void, the Oklahoma State Department of Education issued a record number of emergency teacher certifications last month – nearly 1,500.
KOCO
Students, parents have first-day jitters as Oklahoma students go back to school
MOORE, Okla. — Parents waking up in the morning are used to early days, but children who have been off for summer sometimes need a little push to get going as the new school year starts. Some parents and children told KOCO 5 that they're excited to go back...
KOCO
Back-to-School Forecast: Hot and sunny as students return to class
Many districts in Oklahoma head back to school Thursday. As parents and guardians prepare to send their children back to school, KOCO 5 meteorologist Jonathan Conder looks at what you can expect. Open the video player above to see your back-to-school forecast. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App...
KOCO
Oklahoma State Fair announces new attractions for 2022
The Oklahoma State Fair is a little more than a month away, and fair officials announced a few new attractions people can enjoy. The attractions include competitions, shows and exhibits. Below is more information about the new attractions for the 2022 Oklahoma State Fair. Ninja Nation: Fairgoers will have a...
KOCO
Oklahoma parents rush to get children last minute immunizations before school starts
YUKON, Okla. — Some parents in Oklahoma rushed to get their children last-minute immunizations before school starts. One key part of getting ready for back to school is being up to date on immunizations. Students in Oklahoma are required to get a number of shots for school to prevent diseases like chickenpox.
KOCO
Oklahoma school districts put heavy emphasis on safety as students return to class
OKLAHOMA CITY — Students are officially heading back to class in the Oklahoma City metro. Most districts are heavily focused on student safety. KOCO 5 spoke with district leaders from across the Oklahoma City metro about what they're doing to keep students safe. Open the video player above to...
KOCO
Oklahoma volunteers head to Kentucky to help those impacted by flooding
OKLAHOMA CITY — Volunteers from Oklahoma are heading to Kentucky to help those impacted by severe flooding. Deadly flooding and severe weather swept through the area. "So, we've got about 430 trained red cross disaster workers on the ground in eastern Kentucky right now," said Matt Trotter, American Red Cross.
KOCO
Emotions are high for Oklahoma teachers as school year approaches rapidly
OKLAHOMA CITY — The emotions are high for Oklahoma teachers as the school year approaches rapidly. KOCO 5 is your back-to-school headquarters, covering every angle of this important time in a family’s life. We focused on the teachers, how they are feeling, and how they are preparing to welcome children back to class.
KOCO
KOCO Chronicle: State of Our Schools superintendent roundtable
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new school year is here, and tens of thousands of Oklahoma children are starting a new semester. Behind the scenes, administrators have many questions and concerns. A group of superintendents from across Oklahoma joined KOCO 5 to have a raw, unfiltered discussion about the biggest challenges school leaders say they’re facing.
KOCO
Study shows Oklahoma in lower ranks for child well-being, health
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma is in the lower ranks for child well-being and health, a study showed. The annual Annie E. Casey Foundation's Kids Count Data Book survey came out this week. "When it comes to economic well-being, one in five of our children are growing up in poverty....
KOCO
Domestic violence in Oklahoma continues to rise; one program looks to help
OKLAHOMA CITY — Domestic violence in Oklahoma continues to rise but one program is looking to help. Over the weekend, a father took the lives of his three children before taking his own life. KOCO 5 learned more about a program for women who may be seeking help from an abusive partner.
KOCO
Oklahoma legislators sign letter to attorney general for new hearing in Richard Glossip case
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma legislators have signed a letter to the attorney general for a new hearing in the Richard Glossip case. More than 60 Republicans and Democratic legislators have signed a letter to the state attorney general’s office asking for a new hearing in the Richard Glossip case. They said new evidence could prove he’s innocent.
KOCO
Oklahoma reports more than 12,000 new COVID-19 cases, 36 additional deaths since last week
The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported that the state's total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic has increased to 1,140,485. According to the health department, the seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 1,338. The Oklahoma State Department...
KOCO
Oklahoma files lawsuit against company over alleged breach of contract
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma leaders have filed a lawsuit against a company accused of breach of contract. They said the state hired the company Class Wallet to distribute COVID-19 education funds during the pandemic. The lawsuit comes after federal auditors said Oklahoma failed to properly track COVID-19 relief money.
KOCO
Inflation relief should come from states, not Congress, Stitt says
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans are hungry for relief, with the cost of everything going up. Federal lawmakers say a bill making its way through Congress could be the answer. But Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt argues the bill should happen at the state level. KOCO 5 talked exclusively with Stitt...
