Waco, TX

KOCO

Back-to-School Forecast: Hot and sunny as students return to class

Many districts in Oklahoma head back to school Thursday. As parents and guardians prepare to send their children back to school, KOCO 5 meteorologist Jonathan Conder looks at what you can expect. Open the video player above to see your back-to-school forecast. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma State Fair announces new attractions for 2022

The Oklahoma State Fair is a little more than a month away, and fair officials announced a few new attractions people can enjoy. The attractions include competitions, shows and exhibits. Below is more information about the new attractions for the 2022 Oklahoma State Fair. Ninja Nation: Fairgoers will have a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Emotions are high for Oklahoma teachers as school year approaches rapidly

OKLAHOMA CITY — The emotions are high for Oklahoma teachers as the school year approaches rapidly. KOCO 5 is your back-to-school headquarters, covering every angle of this important time in a family’s life. We focused on the teachers, how they are feeling, and how they are preparing to welcome children back to class.
EL RENO, OK
KOCO

KOCO Chronicle: State of Our Schools superintendent roundtable

OKLAHOMA CITY — A new school year is here, and tens of thousands of Oklahoma children are starting a new semester. Behind the scenes, administrators have many questions and concerns. A group of superintendents from across Oklahoma joined KOCO 5 to have a raw, unfiltered discussion about the biggest challenges school leaders say they’re facing.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma files lawsuit against company over alleged breach of contract

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma leaders have filed a lawsuit against a company accused of breach of contract. They said the state hired the company Class Wallet to distribute COVID-19 education funds during the pandemic. The lawsuit comes after federal auditors said Oklahoma failed to properly track COVID-19 relief money.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Inflation relief should come from states, not Congress, Stitt says

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans are hungry for relief, with the cost of everything going up. Federal lawmakers say a bill making its way through Congress could be the answer. But Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt argues the bill should happen at the state level. KOCO 5 talked exclusively with Stitt...
OKLAHOMA STATE

