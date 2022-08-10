Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Preview Sets Up Deadly Fallout From Granolah's Attack
Dragon Ball Super saw Granolah unleash his strongest attack yet with the previous chapter of the series, and an early preview looking to the next chapter of the series is setting the stage for the fallout of such a powerful move! The Granolah the Survivor arc has reached its climax as the previous chapter saw Goku, Vegeta, and Granolah working together to deal the final blow to Gas. But given as how the Heeter was by far the main threat in the arc overall, there are still some things to work out before the arc can come to an end overall.
ComicBook
Echo Set Photo Reveals New Look at Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin
Kingpin is about to be really busy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to confirmation Vincent D'Onofrio's fan-favorite villain would return in Daredevil: Born Again, the character is also set to appear in Disney+'s Echo. Though Marvel Studios has yet to confirm D'Onofrio's involvement in the Alaqua Cox-starring series, recent photos from the Atlanta-based set show the actor walking around in his iconic Kingpin look.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Z Fans Are Loving The Series' Crunchyroll Arrival
Crunchyroll has seen more than a few changes following the merging of the streaming service with Funimation. With Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super being added to Crunchyroll's library a few months ago, the Japanese subbed version of Z has landed on the platform, with this new iteration being taken from the fabled "Dragon Box" version. Needless to say, Dragon Ball fans are making the rounds on social media in reaction to this major news.
ComicBook
Netflix's Top 2 TV Shows Had a Crossover Last Year
Two dark fantasy series, The Sandman and Locke & Key are currently topping Netflix's streaming charts. Some fans may not realize that these shows are based on comics whose universe crossed over just last year. Though The Sandman concluded in 1996, and the original Locke & Key saga ran from 2008 through 2013, stories have continued to be told in their respective canons. For The Sandman, DC Comics launched a series of sequels and spinoffs under The Sandman Universe in 2018, which continues today. Meanwhile, IDW Publishing has published a series of Locke & Key prequels collectively known as The Golden Age. The last of those prequels, Hell & Gone, was an intercompany crossover that connected The Sandman and Locke & Key mythologies.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
The Boys Spinoff Gen V First Look Revealed in New Set Video
Production on The Boys spinoff Gen V is underway and now, new set video is giving us our first look at the upcoming series. On social media on Sunday, video surfaced that doesn't show any real specifics about the series, though we do get a look at some posters and things on the side of a building on set that feature A-Train as well as some defaced political posters. The video appears to s how the posters in progress of being put up while a post later in the thread shows them in a more complete state.
ComicBook
Netflix Renews Love Death + Robots for Season 4
Love, Death + Robots Season 4 is a go and fans are elated. Netflix announced that another salvo of the anthology series is coming up. The Emmy award-winning animated show has been beloved by critics and audiences alike since premiering on the platform. Now, more of that world can be explored in the coming months. A lot of users are still working their way through Volume 3. The second wave didn't drop that long ago, so people are going to have to catch up before any other announcements drop. Over at Gold Derby, they talked to the creators and Tim Miller said the harder part about creating Love, Death + Robots is picking which stories they want to pursue with each outing. Check out what he had to say down below.
ComicBook
Daredevil Fan Poster Teases the MCU's Street-Level Future
At San Diego Comic-Con earlier this summer, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige confirmed the existence of three distinct parts of the Marvel Cinematic Universe—a supernatural arm led in part by Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, a cosmic branch with the likes of The Marvels and Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, and last but not least, a street-level sector led by Daredevil and Spider-Man.
ComicBook
Quantum Leap Reboot's First Episode Won't Be Its Pilot
Quantum Leap is set to be reimagined for a whole new generation, with NBC's revival of the series set to debut in the fall of this year. The series' trek back to the small screen has been filled with some ups and downs, including a showrunner change, with Blindspot creator Martin Gero replacing Steve Lilien and Bryan Wyndbrandt. Additionally, it has now been confirmed that the series' previously-planned pilot episode will not be the first episode to air, with it instead airing a few weeks into the season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Pandasaurus Games Reveals Exclusive Agreement With Asmodee USA
Pandasaurus Games and Asmodee USA have recently announced a new exclusive agreement, which will have Asmodee USA exclusively distributing Pandasaurus' English language games in the United States, Mexico, United Arab Emirates, and South Africa (via ICv2). The agreement will include Pandasaurus Games' full catalog of games, including titles like Dinosaur Island, Skate Summer, Tammany Hall, and more, and the new distribution deal will start in early 2023.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Title Teases the Manga's Next Character Debut
Dragon Ball Super has been working through its Granolah arc for months now, and at last, it seems the story is at its end. When the manga released its most recent chapter, fans were shown the light as Goku and his friends managed to take down a stubborn villain with Granolah's help. And ahead of this month's chapter release, a title has appeared that has fans questioning whether this arc is really going to end soon.
ComicBook
AEW: Fight Forever Trailer Reveals First Look at Dr. Britt Baker, Adam Cole, Mini Games, and More
THQ Nordic just held its Digital Showcase today, and there was something for fans of all genres, including fans of AEW and professional wrestling. THQ Nordic will be publishing AEW: Fight Forever, and today they revealed the first official trailer for the game, which featured Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D and Tony Schiavone. Baker and Schiavone sit down to play the game and then we see footage of Baker taking on Adam Cole, which includes a look at some of her signature moves and even a trash can or two. The trailer also reveals our official first look at some of Fight Forever's mini-games, and you can check out the full trailer in the video above.
ComicBook
The Witcher Reportedly Resumes Filming Season 3's Henry Cavill Scenes
Filming of The Witcher Season 3 has been underway for a while now, but it hit a snag recently due to COVID complications that caused work on the show to temporarily be put on hold. Rumor was that Henry Cavill, the star of Netflix's The Witcher who plays Geralt of Rivia, had tested positive for COVID which would naturally limit what all could be done. Netflix never said definitively who had COVID but did confirm production had been paused, though according to the newest reports, filming has apparently resumed including the filming of Cavill's scenes.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Writer Confirms Series Will Deal With Sokovia Accords
After first appearing as the central plot point in Captain America: Civil War, the Sokovia Accords have largely been forgotten about. In fact, only two properties within the Marvel Cinematic Universe have even referenced the superhero-surveilling law—Black Widow, a film set immediately after Civil War, and Disney+'s WandaVision. Now...
ComicBook
Ewan McGregor Comments on Possibly Joining the MCU
Ewan McGregor is no stranger to franchise filmmaking. The beloved actor is well-known for portraying the iconic Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, as well as the recent Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series on Disney+. A couple of years ago, he played the villainous Roman Sionis in Birds of Prey. With Star Wars and DC already under his belt, fans are obviously curious as to whether McGregor would also want to take a stab at the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
ComicBook
Jamie Foxx's Day Shift Tops Netflix Movie Charts
Another weekend, another new original movie taking over the Netflix Top 10. Recent hits like The Gray Man and Purple Hearts have grabbed the top spot on the Netflix charts in the days following their release, and this weekend saw another one of the streamer's new originals soar through the charts. This time, Day Shift is the film conquering its competition on the way to Netflix Top 10 supremacy.
ComicBook
Official She-Hulk Tinder Profile Appears on Dating App
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is finally hitting Disney+ on Thursday and Marvel and Disney+ have been having some fun with the promos. We've seen some cool stuff like a special edition She-Hulk doll and a lot of enjoyable interviews with the cast, including ones where they reveal which Marvel characters they want to crossover with. Today, some fans discovered a silly new marketing strategy. You can now match with She-Hulk on Tinder!
ComicBook
Godzilla Vs. Kong Sequel Story Spoilers Revealed by Australia
The MonsterVerse is set to continue not just thanks to Apple TV+'s untitled television series, but a sequel to Godzilla Vs. Kong is currently being filmed. Bringing back director Adam Wingard and featuring a new leading man in Dan Stevens, cameras have begun rolling the country of Australia, with the government revealing some story spoilers when it comes to round two of the colossal fight between Godzilla and Kong. Godzilla Vs. Kong 2 is set to be released in March 2024.
ComicBook
New Thor: Love and Thunder Concept Art May Reveal Cut X-Men Easter Egg
An X-Men Easter egg may have been found in concept art for Thor: Love and Thunder. The fourth film in the Thor franchise introduced Jane Foster as The Mighty Thor, along with officially welcoming Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Hercules in a post-credits scene. In order to defeat the evil Gorr the God Butcher, our collection of heroes traveled to Omnipotent City to seek the help of Zeus and his lightning bolt. Gods from all across the MCU were hiding out in Omnipotent City from Gorr, and the latest concept art gives a look at some of the deities in attendance, including one with ties to the X-Men.
ComicBook
The Fall Guy Movie Gets Release Date, Emily Blunt Joins Cast
The Fall Guy has added Emily Blunt to the movie and the studio revealed a release date for the project. Ryan Gosling also stars in Universal's adaptation of a TV series. David Leitch is attached to direct as well. Deadline reports that The Quiet Place star will be there on March 1, 2024 when the movie hits theaters. Kelly McCormick partners as a producer on the Leitch-directed film. Drew Pearch wrote the script and has a previous relationship with the filmmaker from their time on Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Not a lot is known about the plot at this time, but you don't get these kinds of actors together for a static affair. Gosling will notch another producer credit and original series creator Glen A Larson is set to executive produce The Fall Guy. This Fall, the cast will fly over to Australia to begin filming. Blunt and her co-star have stayed busy lately with Oppenheimer's filming ending recently.
ComicBook
Alone in the Dark Remake Officially Revealed; Written by SOMA and Amnesia Writer
Alone in the Dark is making a pretty big comeback courtesy of THQ Nordic and developer Pieces Interactive. Alone in the Dark is a seminal horror franchise in gaming, but it has largely disappeared since the Xbox 360 era when Atari published a poorly received entry in the series. The franchise has been in a rough spot for quite some time, leaving its best games in the 90s with many hoping to see more. Younger gamers may not be as familiar with the horror franchise as a result, but it influenced games like Resident Evil quite heavily, but it seems like this new version will be taking inspiration from that series now.
Comments / 0