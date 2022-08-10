Read full article on original website
After years of anticipation, Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis has finally arrived. Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll—aka Elvis Presley—this new Elvis movie promises to be a wild, fantastical ride. This is, after all, Baz Luhrmann—the same filmmaker who brought us Romeo + Juliet (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Great Gatsby (2013). There’s no doubt that Elvis will likely be equally bizarre and divisive. But that’s what makes it interesting, right?
Disney+ Follows Netflix With Price Increases, Announces Launch Date For Ad-Supported Plan
Media company Walt Disney Co DIS announced third-quarter financial results after market close Wednesday. The company also announced a release date and pricing plans for its Disney+ ad-supported plan. What Happened: Disney announced its highly anticipated ad-supported Disney+ streaming platform will launch in the U.S. on Dec. 8, 2022. “With...
The Orville: New Horizons is now streaming on Disney+ but the series is missing an episode. Disney announced during San Diego Comic-Con that the Hulu original series from Seth MacFarlane, a sci-fi love letter to Star Trek with MacFarlane's signature humor lightly laced throughout, would come to Disney+ in addition to remaining on Hulu. All three seasons were meant to go live today, August 10th. That mostly happened, but one episode is missing, the most recent season finale episode "Future Unknown." MacFarlane took to Twitter to confirm that the episode's absence is due to a technical glitch and that it should be live on Disney+ before the end of the week.
Disney Plus and Hulu are getting steep price hikes
Disney has announced that it’s raising the price of Disney Plus to $10.99 / month, up from its current price of $7.99 / month, starting December 8th in the US. The move comes as the company is looking to restructure its pricing options, which will soon include a $7.99 / month ad-supported tier.
Disney Stock Soars As Streaming Total Tops Netflix, Price Hikes Unveiled For Disney+ and Hulu
Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report shares surged higher Thursday after the media and entertainment group blasted Street earnings forecasts, unveiled new pricing structures for its direct-to-consumer platforms and overtook Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix Inc. Report as the world's biggest streaming service. The group clipped...
Price hikes coming to Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ as total subscribers top Netflix for first time
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Disney plans to raise the cost to stream your favorite shows on Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ by the end of the year, as the company beat Netflix in total number of subscribers for the first time ever. Disney announced widespread price hikes, during its third quarter...
Disney-owned streaming trifecta unveils price hikes, ad-supported Disney+
Since its launch in 2019, Disney+ has only slightly jumped in subscription costs for both monthly and annual fees. If active subscribers don't check their account settings when a major Disney+ change goes live later this year, they won't notice a difference in their bills, as the streaming service's "base" price will remain $7.99 per month.
Disney+ Adds 14.4 Million Subscribers in Q3, Reaches 152 Million
Disney+ added 14.4 million subscribers in the Walt Disney Company’s fiscal third quarter that ended on June 30, the company announced in its earnings report Wednesday, raising the total number of global subscribers across all of Disney’s platforms to 221 million and Disney+ specifically to 152.1 million. Disney...
Disney+ and the Streaming Price Hike
Matt is joined by Jessica Reif Ehrlich, an analyst at B of A Securities, to break down the state of the streaming world after Disney’s announcement that it will be raising the Disney+ subscription fee by 38 percent. They discuss whether streaming is becoming more like television, how viewers will tolerate an advertising tier, why Warner Bros. Discovery may be set up for success in the long term, Hulu as a potential secret weapon for Disney, what Microsoft could actually bring to Netflix, and more.
Disney+ streaming price increases to $11 per month in December
Disney+ is still raising prices. As part of its third-quarter earnings report, Disney revealed that it’s raising the price of the ad-free service in the US to $11 a month, $3 more than it is now, on December 8th. If you want to keep the same price, you have to subscribe to the ad-supported tier launching the same day. In other words, you have to pay more to keep the uninterrupted experience you already enjoy.
Disney Overtakes Netflix in Streaming Subscriptions
In the so-called streaming wars, a new victor has appeared to have emerged. Disney’s overall streaming portfolio—which includes Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu—has reached 221 million subscriptions worldwide, compared to Netflix’s 220 million subscribers. Disney+, which increased from 137.7 million subscribers in May to 152.1 million, accounted...
Disney+ Passes Netflix for Subscribers; Both Platforms to Push Ad-Supported Tiers
Disney+ hit a major milestone on Wednesday, surpassing Netflix in terms of total streaming subscribers. The company also announced that it would be increasing Disney+ prices but would also include a cheaper ad-supported tier like its rival Netflix is planning.
Disney+ Soars, Netflix Sinks: Here’s How Many Subscribers 10 Key Streamers Have Now
Disney really is the happiest place on Earth this quarter, when the company’s core streaming service added more than 14 million subscribers from April to June 2022. Its key competition in the streaming wars, Netflix, went the other direction during the three-month period. Netflix followed up its shocking Q1 loss of 200,000 paid global subscribers with a decline of 970,000 subscribers in the second quarter. Despite losing nearly five times as many global paid subscribers in the second quarter as it did in the first, Netflix’s Q2 results w reflected a net positive: Netflix forecast losing twice as many. Subscriber counts from other...
