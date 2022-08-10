ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

The Teacher Shortage in Oklahoma Has Become a Crisis!

Oklahoma is facing a serious problem as the kids head back to school this year. There's a teacher shortage in the Sooner State and it's quickly becoming a crisis. More and more educators and administrators are leaving the state or profession to find better opportunities elsewhere. The classroom sizes are increasing all the time and the number of teachers and required support staff is decreasing in schools all across the state.
CN cuts ribbon on new mobile MRI unit, first in Oklahoma

TAHLEQUAH – With a continued eye on health care, Cherokee Nation held a ribbon-cutting ceremony unveiling a mobile MRI unit on Aug. 5 at the tribe’s W.W. Hastings Hospital in Tahlequah. The $2 million investment will provide a place for patients to receive an MRI at the hospital,...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
Oklahoma Dept. of Corrections director leaves agency

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- The head of Oklahoma’s prison system who oversaw the agency’s return to carrying out executions after a seven-year hiatus is stepping down. Oklahoma Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow announced his resignation in a statement on Monday. He did not cite a reason for stepping down.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma students join initiative to raise money for world needs

OKLAHOMA CITY — Some Oklahoma students have joined a national initiative to raise money for the world’s greatest needs. The students at John Marshall School have joined a national initiative for the World Needs challenge. Students raised close to $140,000 to help a big issue our world is facing: keeping the oceans clean and safe.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
How Oklahoma schools are advised to deal with the coronavirus

It’s year three of the COVID-19 pandemic, so precautions in schools look familiar. Oklahoma state law says mask mandates aren’t allowed, so don’t expect any of those. But, State Department of Health guidance continues to call on people to stay home if they’re sick and wash their hands often.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma group awarded grant for 'fair chance' hiring efforts

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The Just Trust has awarded grant money to several organizations in Oklahoma as a part of criminal justice reform efforts. One such group in the state, the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Advisory Council, is using the grant to connect job seekers with criminal records to careers.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Domestic violence in Oklahoma continues to rise; one program looks to help

OKLAHOMA CITY — Domestic violence in Oklahoma continues to rise but one program is looking to help. Over the weekend, a father took the lives of his three children before taking his own life. KOCO 5 learned more about a program for women who may be seeking help from an abusive partner.
OU awarded $2M in pandemic research and prevention grants

NORMAN, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma was recently awarded $2 million in grants for COVID-19 pandemic-related projects. The National Science Foundation awarded two groups of researchers $1 million. Out of 20 universities that applied, OU was the only one to receive two grants of this size. The programs...
NORMAN, OK
OSU-OKC nursing students pass national licensing exam at 100% rate

OKLAHOMA CITY — The first class of Oklahoma State University-Oklahoma City's newest nursing program passed its licensing exam at a 100% rate. University officials said all nine graduates of OSU-OKC's inaugural LPN/paramedic to registered nurse class passed the national licensure test to become registered nurses on the first attempt.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

