Oklahoma parents rush to get children last minute immunizations before school starts
YUKON, Okla. — Some parents in Oklahoma rushed to get their children last-minute immunizations before school starts. One key part of getting ready for back to school is being up to date on immunizations. Students in Oklahoma are required to get a number of shots for school to prevent diseases like chickenpox.
Oklahoma’s Frontier City & Their Checkered Safety History
OKC's Frontier City and Oklahomans have a love/hate relationship. It's the only theme park in the state, but a majority of residents opt instead to travel to larger cities when looking for roller coaster fun. Why? Because it's a been there/done that type of place... at least that's the general...
9-year-old girl sets off on mission to get Oklahoma a state horse
OKLAHOMA CITY — A 9-year-old girl set off on a mission to get Oklahoma a state horse. A typical 9-year-old is in fourth grade, may be involved in a sport or activity and loves chatting and playing with friends. KOCO 5 met one young girl who isn’t typical at all.
The Teacher Shortage in Oklahoma Has Become a Crisis!
Oklahoma is facing a serious problem as the kids head back to school this year. There's a teacher shortage in the Sooner State and it's quickly becoming a crisis. More and more educators and administrators are leaving the state or profession to find better opportunities elsewhere. The classroom sizes are increasing all the time and the number of teachers and required support staff is decreasing in schools all across the state.
‘People will die waiting’: America’s system for the disabled is nearing collapse
Providers for intellectually and developmentally disabled struggle to recruit and retain staff amid soaring inflation, pandemic burnout.
CN cuts ribbon on new mobile MRI unit, first in Oklahoma
TAHLEQUAH – With a continued eye on health care, Cherokee Nation held a ribbon-cutting ceremony unveiling a mobile MRI unit on Aug. 5 at the tribe’s W.W. Hastings Hospital in Tahlequah. The $2 million investment will provide a place for patients to receive an MRI at the hospital,...
Oklahoma Dept. of Corrections director leaves agency
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- The head of Oklahoma’s prison system who oversaw the agency’s return to carrying out executions after a seven-year hiatus is stepping down. Oklahoma Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow announced his resignation in a statement on Monday. He did not cite a reason for stepping down.
Oklahoma students join initiative to raise money for world needs
OKLAHOMA CITY — Some Oklahoma students have joined a national initiative to raise money for the world’s greatest needs. The students at John Marshall School have joined a national initiative for the World Needs challenge. Students raised close to $140,000 to help a big issue our world is facing: keeping the oceans clean and safe.
Oklahoma school districts put heavy emphasis on safety as students return to class
OKLAHOMA CITY — Students are officially heading back to class in the Oklahoma City metro. Most districts are heavily focused on student safety. KOCO 5 spoke with district leaders from across the Oklahoma City metro about what they're doing to keep students safe. Open the video player above to...
How Oklahoma schools are advised to deal with the coronavirus
It’s year three of the COVID-19 pandemic, so precautions in schools look familiar. Oklahoma state law says mask mandates aren’t allowed, so don’t expect any of those. But, State Department of Health guidance continues to call on people to stay home if they’re sick and wash their hands often.
Sky 5 shows back-to-school traffic in the Oklahoma City metro
OKLAHOMA CITY — Students across the Oklahoma City metro return to class Thursday morning. Sky 5 flew over the area to show you the traffic conditions as children go back to school. Also, open the video player below for the latest back-to-school forecast.
Oklahoma couple, new to Colorado, loses $2,700 in alleged rental scam
After signing the lease and paying the first month's rent of $1,500, plus a $1,000 security deposit, the landlord then asked them to pay a locksmith fee on move-in day. That raised a red flag.
Oklahoma reports more than 12,000 new COVID-19 cases, 36 additional deaths since last week
The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported that the state's total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic has increased to 1,140,485. According to the health department, the seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 1,338. The Oklahoma State Department...
Arkansans in 2nd-worst shape in country, says report
RunReviews.com conducted an analysis to find out which states were in the best and worst shape, and Arkansas ranked near the bottom in its report.
Oklahoma group awarded grant for 'fair chance' hiring efforts
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The Just Trust has awarded grant money to several organizations in Oklahoma as a part of criminal justice reform efforts. One such group in the state, the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Advisory Council, is using the grant to connect job seekers with criminal records to careers.
Missouri Couple Missing, Truck Found In Edmond Covered In Blood & Bleach
Relatives of a missing Missouri couple fear the worst after the couple's vehicle was found in Edmond with traces of blood and bullet holes. The woman's sister said her brother-in-law was involved with some dangerous people. Audrey Slack Walker, 22, is married to Stephen Walker, 50. Audrey's sister told News...
Domestic violence in Oklahoma continues to rise; one program looks to help
OKLAHOMA CITY — Domestic violence in Oklahoma continues to rise but one program is looking to help. Over the weekend, a father took the lives of his three children before taking his own life. KOCO 5 learned more about a program for women who may be seeking help from an abusive partner.
Oklahoma volunteers head to Kentucky to help those impacted by flooding
OKLAHOMA CITY — Volunteers from Oklahoma are heading to Kentucky to help those impacted by severe flooding. Deadly flooding and severe weather swept through the area. "So, we've got about 430 trained red cross disaster workers on the ground in eastern Kentucky right now," said Matt Trotter, American Red Cross.
OU awarded $2M in pandemic research and prevention grants
NORMAN, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma was recently awarded $2 million in grants for COVID-19 pandemic-related projects. The National Science Foundation awarded two groups of researchers $1 million. Out of 20 universities that applied, OU was the only one to receive two grants of this size. The programs...
OSU-OKC nursing students pass national licensing exam at 100% rate
OKLAHOMA CITY — The first class of Oklahoma State University-Oklahoma City's newest nursing program passed its licensing exam at a 100% rate. University officials said all nine graduates of OSU-OKC's inaugural LPN/paramedic to registered nurse class passed the national licensure test to become registered nurses on the first attempt.
