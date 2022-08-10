Wind Surge score early on Sunday to finish series against Hooks with win

SUNDAY, AUG. 14

WIND SURGE 10, HOOKS 4

Top performers

Hooks: Joe Perez 3-4; Bryan Arias 2-4, 2B; Will Wagner 2-3, 2 R, RBI, 2B, HR; Cesar Salazar 3-4, 2 R, 3 RBI, 2 HR

Wind Surge: Edouard Julien 3-5, R, RBI, 2B; Anthony Prato 2-4, R, 2 RBI, 2B; Alex Isola 2-4, R, 2B; Camargo 2-5, R, 2 RBI, HR; Keirsey 3-5, 2 R, RBI, 2B, HR; Holland 2-4, 2 R, 2 RBI, HR; Funderburk W (8-4), 5 IP, 4 H, 4 K

Highlights: The two teams combined for six home runs in the series finale but the Wind Surge scored early to take the lead and rolled from there. Wichita scored a single run in the first, followed by three in the second, two in the third and plated a single run in the fourth to complete the series. A bright spot for the Hooks was Cesar Salazar, who hit two home runs, Will Wagner, who also homered.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 13

WIND SURGE 7, HOOKS 6

Top performers

Hooks: Ross Adolph 2-5, RBI, R; Joe Perez 1-3, 2B, RBI, R; Quincy Hamilton 1-5, HR (grand slam), 4 RBI, R; Will Wagner 1-4; Shay Whitcomb 1-3, 2B, 2 R; Alex McKenna 2-3; Grae Kessinger 1-4, Edwin Diaz 2-4, R.

Wind Surge: Edouard Julien 4-4, HR, 4 RBI, 3 R; Anthony Prato 1-2, 2B, RBI, R; Alex Isola 1-4, 2 RBI; Cole Sturgeon 2-4, 2B; Leobaldo Cabrera 1-4, 2B, R; Ernie Yake 1-4, 2B, R.

Highlights: The Wind Surge rallied in the eighth inning on an RBI double by Anthony Prato to secure a come-from-behind win against the Hooks at Riverfront Stadium. Prato's go-ahead hit broke a 6-6 tie to give Wichita the series win and its third consecutive victory. Edouard Julien finished with a game-best four hits and four RBI, including his 15th home run of the season to lead the Wind Surge. Quincy Hamilton hit a grand slam in the third inning for his first home run with Corpus Christi. Hamilton finished with four RBI and scored a run to lead the Hooks.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 12

WIND SURGE 7, HOOKS 3

Top performers

Hooks: Grae Kessinger 1-3; Quincy Hamilton 1-4; Shay Whitcomb 2-3, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R; Cesar Salazar 1-3; Alex McKenna 1-3, 2B, R.

Wind Surge: Alex Isola 1-3, HR, 2 RBI, R; Anthony Prato 2-3, 3B, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R; Will Holland 1-2, R; Leobaldo Cabrera 2-3, 2 RBI.

Highlights: The Wind Surge scored in every inning except the fifth and seventh to capture their second consecutive win against the Hooks at Riverfront Stadium. Shay Whitcomb hit two home runs and drove in three to lead Corpus Christi, which outhit Wichita 7-6. Anthony Prato, Leobaldo Cabrera and Alex Isola combined for six RBI and five hits to lead the Wind Surge. Wichita can clinch the series with a win against the Hooks on Saturday.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 11

WIND SURGE 8, HOOKS 5

Top performers

Hooks: Joe Perez 2-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI, R; Quincy Hamilton 1-4, 2B, R; Shay Whitcomb 2-3, 2B, R; CJ Stubbs 1-4, RBI; Grae Kessinger 1-4, R.

Wind Surge: Edouard Julien 1-4, HR, 2 RBI, R; Alex Isola 3-4, 2 2B, R; Cole Sturgeon 2-3, RBI, R; Anthony Prato 2-3, HR, 2B, RBI, 2 R; Will Holland 3-4, 3B, RBI, 2 R; Leobaldo Cabrera 3-4, RBI, R.

Highlights: The Wind Surge erupted for 15 hits to secure a bounce back win against the Hooks at Riverfront Stadium. Wichita jumped ahead early with two runs in the second inning and three in the third to take a 5-1 lead. Corpus Christi's best inning came in the fifth when Joe Perez hit an RBI double and scored on a baulk. Leobaldo Cabrera, Alex Isola and Will Holland combined for nine hits to lead the Wind Surge. Perez finished with a pair of doubles to lead the Hooks.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10

HOOKS 3, WIND SURGE 0

Top performers

Hooks: Joe Perez 3-5, 2B, RBI; Quincy Hamilton 1-4; Alex McKenna 2-4; Shay Whitcomb 2-4, RBI, R; CJ Stubbs 1-3; Will Wagner 1-4, RBI; Jayden Murray 3.2 IP, H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K; Jose Bravo 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, K; Matt Ruppenthal 1.1 IP, 2 BB, 2 K.

Wind Surge: Andrew Bechtold 1-4; Chris Williams 2-4, R; Cole Sturgeon 1-1; Jair Camargo 1-3.

Highlights: The Hooks evened up their series with the Wind Surge behind a stellar performance from right-handed pitcher Jayden Murray on Wednesday. Murray, who the Astros received in a trade from the Tampa Bay Rays and was assigned to Corpus Christi on Aug. 1, delivered 3.2 scoreless innings, allowed one hit and struck out five in his Hooks debut. The Hooks also received a strong performance from their bullpen with Matt Ruppenthal and Jose Bravo combining for five scoreless innings and three strikeouts. Corpus Christi scored runs in the fifth, sixth and ninth innings on RBI singles by Joe Perez, Shay Whitcomb and Will Wagner.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 9

WIND SURGE 9, HOOKS 2

Top performers

Hooks: Ross Adolph 2-5, RBI; Quincy Hamilton 1-4; Will Wagner 1-4; Shay Whitcomb 1-2, R.

Wind Surge: Edouard Julien 2-3, 3B, R; Yunior Severino 2-4, RBI, 2 R; Chris Williams 2-4, R; Jair Camargo 1-4, 2B, RBI; Cole Sturgeon 2-4, 2 RBI, R; Anthony Prato 2-3, 2 RBI.

Highlights: The Wind Surge overcame an early 2-0 deficit to secure a series-opening win against the Hooks at Riverfront Stadium. Wichita took the lead for good behind a four-run fourth inning, which included a two-run single by Cole Sturgeon and an RBI single by Anthony Prato. The fourth run of the inning crossed home plate on a wild pitch by Jonathan Sprinkle. The Wind Surge added some insurance with two runs in the fifth, two in the seventh and one in the eighth. Corpus Christi's two runs came on an RBI single by Ross Adolph and a bases loaded walk to Alex McKenna in the third.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Wind Surge score early on Sunday to finish series against Hooks with win