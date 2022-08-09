ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Brewers centerfielder Tyrone Taylor has amazing home run-robbing catch in win over Rays

By Christopher Kuhagen, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mMk0U_0hBF7tPL00

Lorenzo Cain would be proud.

Tyrone Taylor had a Lo Cain-like catch in right-center field early in the Milwaukee Brewers' 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays Tuesday night .

Taylor jumped off both feet and extended his glove well beyond the top of the wall to bring back a would-be game-tying home run from David Peralta in the top of the second inning.

The TV broadcast caught Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta with his mouth wide open in utter amazement.

Of course, with the Gold Glove-winning Cain roaming the outfield for the Brewers over the past several seasons, fans had gotten used to catches like this. Cain was cut by the Brewers earlier this season .

Andrew McCutchen said the catch resembled Torii Hunter's grab of Barry Bonds in the 2002 All-Star Game in Milwaukee. That home run-stealing catch also occurred in right center field.

“I’d say Torii Hunter, who? Torii Hunter, who? Made a catch like that in the All-Star Game here. It was nice. It was a good catch. Watching it from the dugout, watching the guy hit the ball, he’s standing up, he’s walking down, ‘I’ve got it,’ and I’m like ‘Man, I hope he catches it.’ He caught it," McCutchen said. "Amazing catch. He said today, Red Bull actually gave him wings tonight. Quote of the night.”

The reaction to Taylor's catch on social media, of course, was pretty great but it didn't beat Bob Uecker's call.

- Todd Rosiak contributed to this report

Contact Christopher Kuhagen at 262-446-6634 or at christopher.kuhagen@jrn.com . Follow him on Twitter at @ckuhagen and our newsroom Instagram accounts at MyCommunityNow and Lake Country Now .

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers centerfielder Tyrone Taylor has amazing home run-robbing catch in win over Rays

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Report: Jackie Bradley Jr. signing with new AL East team

Jackie Bradley Jr. will stay in the American League East after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox. The Toronto Blue Jays are signing the veteran outfielder, according to Zeke Telemaco of WEEI. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo confirmed the news on Tuesday and reported it's a major-league contract. Bradley...
MLB
Yardbarker

Boston Red Sox hitter Bobby Dalbec looking to increase playing time with position change

As chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom had suggested in the days leading up to the August 2 trade deadline, the Red Sox resisted strict categorization as a “buyer” or “seller.” Boston dealt #1 catcher Christian Vázquez to the Astros, flipped reliever Jake Diekman to the White Sox for Vázquez’s replacement Reese McGuire, and acquired Eric Hosmer and Tommy Pham. While Boston reportedly listened to offers on J.D. Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi and Rich Hill, that group of rentals remained. So did stars Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers, neither of whom was apparently ever really available.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Miami's Jesus Aguilar resting on Wednesday night

Miami Marlins first baseman Jesus Aguilar is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Aguilar will sit on the bench after Lewin Diaz was named Wednesday's starting first baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 285 batted balls this season, Aguilar has produced a 7.4% barrel rate and a...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Brewers' stats since All-Star break prove David Stearns' trade deadline approach was sound

The 2022 trade deadline will not be one that Milwaukee Brewers fans will soon forget. To be sure, this is not a positive thing either. The Brewers traded away the best relief pitcher in their history for Taylor Rogers, Dinelson Lamet and two prospects and Lamet was designated for assigning soon afterward as Josh Hader joined the Padres. Milwaukee then traded for Matt Bush and Trevor Rosenthal in separate deals. Missing from the line of transactions is one that Brewers fans were wishing desperately for: a bat to improve the offense.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Florida Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Milwaukee, WI
FanSided

Harrison Bader pens emotional goodbye to St. Louis Cardinals

Just a week after a shocking trade to the New York Yankees, Harrison Bader penned an emotional goodbye to St. Louis Cardinals. The St. Louis Cardinals trading Harrison Bader to the New York Yankees sent shockwaves throughout baseball. No one expected Bader, one of the best center fielders in baseball, to be on the move, let alone available in trade talks before the Aug. 2 deadline.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Brewers top prospect Jackson Chourio named No. 2 prospect in all baseball

Milwaukee Brewers top prospect Jackson Chourio has been one of the rare positives surrounding the team as of late. Allegedly, the Brewers were out on Juan Soto because David Stearns refused to include Chourio in any deal. If Stearns is not willing to part with Chourio for a player like Juan Soto, fans can be assured that the Brewers have someone special on their hands. Baseball American certainly thinks so. In their latest ranking of MLB’s top 100 prospects, they ranked Jackson Chourio number two.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Tellez hits tying HR, Adames winning single, Brews beat Rays

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rowdy Tellez hit a tying homer in the ninth inning and made a key defensive play in the 10th, setting up Willy Adames' game-ending RBI single that gave the Milwaukee Brewers a 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday. Adames had struck out in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Torii Hunter
Person
Bob Uecker
Person
David Peralta
Person
Freddy Peralta
Person
Andrew Mccutchen
Person
Barry Bonds
Person
Tyrone Taylor
Person
Lorenzo Cain
NBC Sports

Elijah Green homers in Nationals minor-league debut

The Washington Nationals’ rebuild is in full effect and judging by very, very early returns on some of their young talent, the future could be bright for the club. Two of the Nats’ highest-touted young prospects—outfielder Elijah Green and pitcher Jarlin Susana—got their first taste of professional action on Tuesday and did not disappoint. While playing for the FCL Nationals of the Florida Complex League (a rookie-level circuit for young players in MLB pipelines), both young players seemed to live up to the hype in their Nats’ debuts.
MLB
numberfire.com

White Sox starting Seby Zavala at catcher on Thursday

Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Kansas City Royals. Zavala will catch on the road after Yasmani Grandal was moved to first base, Jose Abreu was picked as Chicago's designated hitter, Eloy Jimenez was shifted to left field, Andrew Vaughn was aligned in right, and Gavin Sheets was rested.
CHICAGO, IL
theScore

Cardinals minor leaguer completes 2nd known HR cycle

St. Louis Cardinals minor leaguer Chandler Redmond has accomplished what only one other known professional baseball player has ever done before: the home run cycle. The 25-year-old farmhand hit a solo homer, two-run homer, three-run homer, and grand slam in the same game with Double-A Springfield on Wednesday. Redmond entered...
numberfire.com

Rays' Yu Chang sitting Tuesday

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yu Chang is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers. Taylor Walls will replace Chang at shortstop and hit ninth. Walls has a $2,300 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.0 FanDuel points....
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Milwaukee Brewers#Red Bull#Robberie
FOX Sports

Hoerner, Cubs top power-hitting rookie Meneses, Nationals

CHICAGO (AP) — Nico Hoerner homered to ignite a four-run rally in the seventh inning that sent the Chicago Cubs over power-hitting rookie Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals 4-2 Wednesday. Hoerner’s seventh home run ended a shutout bid by Nationals starter Josiah Gray and enabled the Cubs to...
CHICAGO, IL
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy