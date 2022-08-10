Read full article on original website
KJCT8
Palisade Peach Festival agenda of celebrations
PALISADE, Colo. (KJCT) - If you’re anything like me, the Palisade Peach Festival is the perfect distraction from upcoming classes every fall. The 54th Annual Palisade Peach Festival kicks off this Thursday, August 11 and goes through Saturday, August 13. This celebration holds a variety of activities to celebrate farmers, families, and businesses.
thebusinesstimes.com
Women’s clothing boutique opens in downtown Fruita
The Barn Boutique has opened in Fruita. Located at 210 E. Aspen Ave, the store sells women’s clothing as well as accessories, art and bath products. Owner Emily Kempton said the store caters to women of all ages and sizes and will host events intended to promote connections. “I...
Colorado celebrates the arrival of Palisade's peaches
Just saying “Palisade peaches” brings a smile and a sigh to most Coloradans. It’s summer’s reward from the Western Slope where the delectable, juicy fruit is grown. The region’s high-altitude sunny days and cooling nighttime breezes cause the sugar in the stone fruit to concentrate and become sweeter. There’s just nothing that beats Palisade peaches.
These Three Homeless Dogs Ready For New Homes In Grand Junction
If there is room in your heart and your home for a new best friend, check out these three loveable dogs that are hoping to find their new forever home in Grand Junction. Typically, our pets of the week involve both dogs and cats that are homeless and are looking for love, but, this week it's all about the dogs. Maybe one of these adorable dogs is the perfect fit for your family.
secretdenver.com
Pick Apples And Shop For Pumpkins At These 7 Orchards In Colorado
It’s nearly Autumn, which means that it’s nearly time for Pumpkin Spice to become everyone’s favorite adjective and descriptor. This month and next, we’ll likely start to see the openings of many orchards, farms, and vineyards, where you can buy seasonal produce, pick apples straight from the tree, and indulge in cider and cider desserts. We can hardly wait for fall and neither can these orchards, so here’s the guide to getting a kick start on Autumn at these 7 orchards and farms.
New Colorado Taco Bell Hiring – 10 Questions They Will Ask You
The brand new Taco Bell on Orchard Mesa in Grand Junction, Colorado is nearing completion. The banner out front says they are looking to hire. What interview questions will they ask you?. There are a number of questions they are bound to ask. A "leadership and career" blog has shared...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Obituary: Linda Bessette
Surrounded by family and friends, our beloved Linda J. Bessette, 61, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2022 at Hope West Hospice in Grand Junction, Colorado after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born on February 11, 1961 in Holyoke, Massachusetts to Albert E. and Joan M. Bessette, Linda spent her formative years in Granby, Massachusetts with her five siblings (and best friends), playing games, climbing trees, riding banana bikes, working in the garden and participating in many sporting activities. She attended Granby High School where she excelled and lettered in basketball, softball and field hockey, played flute in the high school band, was voted “Most Likely to Succeed” by her classmates and was admitted as a member of the National Honor Society. Her desire for success, however, was far surpassed by her love for family and friends.
thebusinesstimes.com
Grand Junction tax collections trend upward
Tax collections, a key measure of retail sales and lodging activity, continue to increase in Grand Junction. The City of Grand Junction reported an 8.2 percent increase in its combined sales and use tax collections for June compared to the same month a year ago. Lodging tax collections rose 28.5 percent on a year-over-year basis. June collections reflect May activity.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Flashes of Fire': Airplane Makes Emergency Landing In Grand Junction Colorado
An American Airlines plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Grand Junction Regional Airport Saturday night. Plane Lands In Grand Junction With Possible Mechanical Issue. A plane traveling from Dallas/Fort Worth to Salt Lake was diverted to Grand Junction for what the airlines called a "possible mechanical issue."...
thebusinesstimes.com
BLM plans Grand Junction meeting for Aug. 11
Public meetings will offer participants an opportunity to learn more about proposed changes to U.S. Bureau Land Management plans to protect big game corridors and other habitat in Colorado. Meetings are scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 11 in Merlot Room 1 of the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel at...
thebusinesstimes.com
Grand Junction-based firm ranks among top accounting firms
A Grand Junction-based company continues to rank among the 300 largest public accounting firms in the United States in an annual list compiled for a national newsletter. Dalby, Wendland & Co. is included in the Top 300 Firms ranking compiled for Inside Public Accounting. The firm has made the list for eight years.
thebusinesstimes.com
Access to child care major factor in successful work force
Parents constitute a core part of the Mesa County work force, making child care essential to economic infrastructure. When affordable, quality child care is available, parents and caregivers who want to join the work force may do so. Care also alleviates a major stressor for parents that allows them to focus on their work and increases productivity. Stable child care can lead to the success of a business and community as a whole.
Crested Butte News
Little Blue Creek Canyon project extended additional nine months
The highway improvement project along US Highway 50 between Gunnison and Montrose that has created full and partial road closures for almost two years along Little Blue Creek Canyon has been extended until next summer. The announcement came after a stakeholder meeting last month and authorities are expecting the project to be completed in July 2023 instead of the originally scheduled November 2022. The four-mile project and associated closures are expected to shut down in late fall again once winter weather begins and to resume in the spring.
nbc11news.com
CDOT update on North Ave road work
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - CDOT has released an update on their current work zone on North Ave between 1st Street and I-70B Resurfacing Project. Currently, the zone is the west end of 29 1/2 Road to 23rd Street. The concrete curb and median work on US 6/North Ave between 29 Road and 28 1/2 Road still progresses with additional activity from 28 Road and 23rd Street and 16th to 20th Streets.
KJCT8
UPDATE: Arrest affidavit reveals cross-town shooting and high-speed chase began as simple night of fun between friends
UPDATE 5:25 p.m. August 8 - GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Further details regarding the shooting on Monday morning have been released. According to arrest documents, the evening began as a simple night of fun for a group of friends. The night began at around 11 p.m. with a small...
KJCT8
UPDATE: Patterson Road reopened after two-car accident
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A two-car accident between a sedan and an SUV has resulted in a lane closure on Patterson Road nad 28 Road. Westbound lanes are currently blocked by accident debris. Police are asking motorists to seek alternate routes around the accident site. No further information has...
