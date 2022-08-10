Read full article on original website
Related
yoursportsedge.com
PREVIEW – Lady Colonels Aiming for District Title in 2022
After finishing as 8th District runner-up the last two seasons, the Christian County Lady Colonels are eyeing a district crown as the 2022 volleyball season gets underway. The Lady Colonels return experience all over the court and should provide a challenge to the four-time defending champion Lady Blazers from University Heights.
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – 2022 Caldwell County Tiger Football
The Caldwell County Tiger football team held its Photo Day recently at Tiger Stadium. The Tigers will kick off the regular season on Aug. 19 against Christian County at the Stadium of Champions in Hopkinsville. Check out the 2022 Tigers in this YSE photo gallery. Caldwell County football.
yoursportsedge.com
Mother Nature Rules the Night as Maroons Get Past UHA
Mother Nature had her fingerprints on soccer action all across the area Tuesday night. That was no different in Madisonville, where the Maroons were taking on University Heights Academy in the season opener for the Blazers. The game made it to halftime before being called as an official contest with...
yoursportsedge.com
Lightning Turns Lopsided Lyon Lead into 1-0 Forfeit Win
Mother Nature may have rained on Lyon County’s scoring parade, but the Lyons still picked up a win in season-opening soccer action Tuesday in Eddyville. The Lyons scored eight goals in the first 20 minutes against Logan County and were seemingly on their way to a lopsided win. But...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Whittington Says Tigers Thankful for Home Match
Caldwell County’s Collin Whittington claimed medalist honors on Tuesday with a 38 as the Tigers hosted Lyon County at Princeton Golf Club. The Princeton course suffered significant damage when the Dec. 10 tornado rolled through that side of town. But the course was in good shape for Tuesday’s nine-hole match.
yoursportsedge.com
Calloway Beats Lady Blazers in Weather-Shortened Opener
A lightning delay provided the bookends for University Heights Academy’s season opener Monday at Calloway County. In the end, Harlee Davis provided the only goal for a 1-0 Lady Laker win that was called early in the second half due to continued lightning in the Murray area. The 2022...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Lyons Rout Union in Season Opener (w/PHOTOS)
The Lyon County girls’ soccer team got off to a high-flying start in Monday’s season opener with a 10-0 victory over visiting Union County. The Lady Lyons also started last season with a mercy-rule win over the Lady Braves, one of three such victories on the way to 15 wins and 106 goals scored.
yoursportsedge.com
Blane Leads Hoptown Golfers at Henderson County
Hopkinsville High golfers Cate Blane and Anna Fort got an early preview of the Region II location Monday with a round at the Henderson Country Club. Blane’s round of 84 was good for an eighth-place finish at the Henderson County Invitational. Fort shot an 88 to finish tied for 10th place.
IN THIS ARTICLE
yoursportsedge.com
HIGHLIGHT REEL – Trigg County Lady Wildcats vs Murray
Trigg County and Murray only got to play 33 minutes Tuesday before extensive lightning forced its cancellation. However, there was plenty of action in that 33 minutes captured on the YSE Highlight Reel.
yoursportsedge.com
Chick-fil-A ‘Triple-A’ – Lyon County’s Caitlyn Hooks
Caitlyn Hooks is a pageant pro. She has a collection of tiaras and sashes that rival anyone in western Kentucky. But don’t let her good looks fool you. The Lyon County senior isn’t afraid to roll up her sleeves in the classroom or on the family farm and has her sights set on a career in agriculture.
wkdzradio.com
Names Released In Lafayette Road Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man severely injured in a crash Wednesday morning on Lafayette Road in Hopkinsville. Police say a car driven by 87-year-old Raymond Whitney was exiting the Holiday Burger parking lot and collided with a southbound car driven by 52-year-old Jeanie Jones of Clarksville.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries, August 9, 2022
Carolyn Murdock Bowen, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at her home. She was born March 1, 1947, in Murray, to Billy Murdock and Jean Adams Murdock, who preceded her in death. She was a retired finance manager in the automotive industry, and was a member of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
14news.com
School resource officers in Dawson Springs have new cruiser
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - School resource officers in Dawson Springs have a new cruiser. After the December 10 tornadoes, officials say the Jeffersontown Police Department donated one of their cruisers to the Dawson Springs Police Department. Officials say they wanted the cruiser to be a staple in the community.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Clarksville TN You Must Try
Are you ready to check out some of the best restaurants in Clarksville, Tennessee? Visiting Clarksville is a great idea as it is one of the best places to visit in Tennessee. There are many amazing places to eat in Clarksville. From sushi and steak to seafood and soul food, you can find just about everything in this lovely Tennessee city.
Motown group returning to Hopkinsville for museum fundraiser
Motown Sounds of Touch will play Saturday, Sept. 17, at the War Memorial Building in a fundraiser for the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County. Tickets, $50 per person, are available at the Pennyroyal Area Museum, 217 E. Ninth St. The group — from Dayton, Ohio — is known for its...
wkdzradio.com
Vehicles Damaged In Greenville Road Shooting
A shooting on Greenville Road in Christian County damaged four vehicles Wednesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called just after 6 am for a report of shots fired at Woodland Heights. Four vehicles were hit in the shooting. Deputies say at this time they have not found anyone that was injured.
rewind943.com
Meet Gary! Gary the Guard rail!
There is a very famous guard rail in Clarksville…Gary is more famous than Mandi, Katie J and Monica….combined! Gary The Guard Rail has it’s own Facebook page with over 7000 followers, whew! That’s a lot of love!. You can find Gary on Google Maps, and Apple...
westkentuckystar.com
Tip leads to fugitive's arrest in Lyon County
A complaint about a fugitive in Eddyville led to one arrest. Deputies and Eddyville police responded to US 62, just east of Eddyville. Authorities said two people from Michigan had recently moved to Lyon County and both had non-extraditable warrants for their arrest from outside Kentucky. On of the suspects,...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Bowling Green KY You Must Try
Are you looking for the best restaurants in Bowling Green, KY? You have come to the right place! One of the best things about traveling is finding new food to indulge in! Whether you are vegan, vegetarian, or will eat anything, we have found something for you!. Traveling within the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky sheriff indicted on charges of misconduct, witness tampering
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY — A Kentucky sheriff has been indicted on charges of official misconduct and witness tampering, the state attorney general's office announced Wednesday. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's Office says a grand jury on Wednesday indicted Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones on one count of first-degree official misconduct and one count of tampering with a witness.
Comments / 0